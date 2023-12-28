BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction BHAFC 45 % Chance of Winning TOT 55 % Bet Now! The Premier League is coming to the end of this calendar year with Brighton & Hove Albion all set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Amex Stadium. Spurs with their good recent run find themselves in 4th place with 36 points from 18 games. Brighton meanwhile is 9th on the table with 27 points. Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. De Zerbi’s men did not do much in the 1st half and then went down when Jordan Ayew scored just before halftime. In the 2nd half, Brighton decided to ramp up their game in search of the equaliser. Dunk should have done better with his header from a Gross free kick in the 55th minute. Gilmour struck a fantastic volley that prompted Henderson in goal to make an even better save. They finally got the equaliser in the 82nd minute as Pascal Gross put in a lovely cross with his left foot that found the head of Welbeck who looped his header over Henderson. Brighton could have even won it at the end as Henderson made a big mistake by punching a cross instead of catching it. The ball nearly came off Welbeck and went inches wide. The game ended 1-1 with both teams sharing the spoils. Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile welcomed Everton to their home stadium in London. Spurs started the game very well as Richarlison made most of the early Spurs pressure and gave them the lead in the 9th minute. Brennan Johnson whipped a brilliant low cross that the Brazilian finished very well. Just when Everton was starting to get into the game, Son scored the second of the game after Pickford's save fell straight to the feet of the Korean. Everton had a goal ruled out by VAR. Both sides had chances to extend and equalise which then became an end-to-end game. Andre Gomes pulled one back for Everton to make things more interesting in the end. Vicario made a brilliant save right in the death to deny Danjuma and Everton an equaliser. Spurs held on for all three points.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur massively favours the team from London in comparison to the team from the South Coast of England. In the last 14 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Spurs have won on 10 occasions, 3 games have ended in a dead rubber with the Seagulls winning just 3 times.

Brighton have recently struggled against Spurs especially last season where they were beaten twice in a row. This season, Brighton are somewhat not the same unit. Things are not clicking for them like it was last season.

Injuries have scuppered their momentum this season. It will be a tough ask for this makeshift Brighton defence to not concede against Spurs. Postecoglou’s men have scored 12 goals in their last 5 games.

Spurs will surely be looking to outscore Brighton to win. They are also having injury issues with Romero expected to miss this game. Brighton will need to play fire with fire and use their attackers to pin Spurs back. Home advantage should do the trick as well.

We however feel that Spurs go into this game with better form hence they have a better chance of winning against Brighton on Friday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game as very minor odds-on favourites to get a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday at the Amex Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur is the best side in the Premier League currently with 3 consecutive wins. Brighton on the other hand has had a shaky recent record.

Both these teams go into this game with major troubles in their backline. These teams rely massively on their attack to win their games. Both managers also have a very attacking philosophy hence we do expect this game to have goals.

In terms of scoring. Brighton has quite a decent record when it comes to the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls are averaging 2.00 goals a game this season at their home stadium as of now. Spurs on the other hand also have a good scoring record away from home scoring 2.22 goals on average. Both teams have a very attacking frontline. In terms of their defences, both are very leaky. Brighton concedes 1.33 goals on average at home this season. Tottenham on the other hand also concede 1.33 goals when they play away. This game has all the ingredients to be a goal fest. Spurs have scored in every game they have played in this season and Brighton have also conceded in every home game this season.

Based on all these figures and facts we do expect Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton to both score in this game. Both teams' weak defences will enable this game to be a very end-to-end game.

We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet in this game as Brighton has a 0% record at home and Spurs have a 33% clean sheet record away from home. One can back Spurs over the Seagulls to get a clean sheet but we do not recommend that considering Brighton does tend to score at home every time.

In terms of possession, we do expect Brighton & Hove Albion to have higher possession. The Seagulls already average 64% possession at home this season. Spurs meanwhile average 60% possession away from home. We do expect Spurs to attack on the counter hence prompting the home team to have more of the ball.

In terms of scoring first based on the numbers we do predict that Spurs will take the lead in this game against Brighton. Spurs have scored first in 15 of their 18 games this season. Brighton are slow starters having scored in just 7 of their 18 games this season. Spurs are brilliant at starting games swiftly and we do expect them to take the lead.

In terms of scoring, Pascal Gross goes into this game as favourites to score for Brighton & Hove Albion. Gross has an amazing scoring record at home this season. The German midfielder has 2 goals and 4 assists in all competitions at the Amex Stadium this season. Gross has 1 goal and 4 assists in each of his last 4 games at home which averages to 1 goal contribution a game.

Son Heung-min on the flipside has a fantastic record away from home this season. The South Korean has scored 7 goals and registered 1 assist in his last 7 Premier League away games. Brighton’s poor defensive record could enable Son to gain returns in this game. There are bound to be goals in this game and when and if Spurs score, Son being a part of that is highly likely.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pascal Gross Defender Joel Veltman Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Adam Lallana Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Simon Adingra Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-games): D, L, D, W, L

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Ben Davies Defender Emerson Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder Brennan Johnson Attacker Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, L, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:37

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:9

Tottenham Hotspur wins:20

Matches are drawn:8

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.