BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction BHAFC 45 % Chance of Winning TOT 55 % Bet Now! Brighton and Hove Albion will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final game before the international break in the Premier League. Brighton will be looking for a way to turn their recent record around, as they have failed to win any of their last 4 games. Spurs will be looking to build on their famous win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Postecoglou’s men completely outplayed the Red Devils at their home perch. Van de Ven’s solo effort picked out Brennan Johnson for the opener. Kulusevski’s deft finish doubled their lead in the second half before Solanke got the third of the night against hapless 10-man United. Brighton, on the other hand, was also the victim of a mauling. The Seagulls travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Rutter gave Brighton the dream start as he headed past Sanchez for the opener. However, from then on, it was the Cole Palmer show as Brighton’s highline was constantly breached. Palmer scored a hattrick in the space of 10 minutes. Baleba made things more interesting as he pulled one back. Palmer settled the tie before halftime with a fantastic free kick, giving Verbruggen no chance.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton is a fixture that has always favoured the former when it comes to the recent head-to-head games. In the last 16 meetings between these two teams, Tottenham Hotspur have won 11 times; only 1 game ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 4 times.

Brighton have failed to back up their good start to the Premier League, giving Fabian Hurzeler the manager of the month award. The injuries to Van Hecke and Joao Pedro look to have crippled the Seagulls in attack and in defence. Brighton’s defence was easily called out by Chelsea in the last game. The Seagulls play a very high line, and I doubt they will stop playing just due to 1 loss. Spurs, however, with their attack, have all the tools to match what Chelsea did.

The good passers in Madison and Kulusevski and the in-back runs of Werner and Brennan Johnson could give the Seagulls big headaches. The only way Brighton can get something out of this game is if they outscore Spurs. That looks like a difficult proposition, and that is why we feel that the away team has a better chance of winning on Sunday.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Tottenham Hotspur over Brighton and Hove Albion in this game on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur go into this game with a minute edge in terms of their odds. We believe the bookies have favoured Spurs in this game, as they have recently destroyed Manchester United at Old Trafford. Brighton, on the other hand, has seen their winning graph slide down in recent games. That has surely caught the eyes of the bookies, and that is why they have backed the away team in this game.

Brighton and Hove Albion go into this on the back of a horrible performance away from home against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Seagulls ended up scoring 2 goals on the day; however, they did concede 4 in one half. Brighton’s expected goal ratio was 1.75 goals, which was nearly identical to that of Chelsea. Brighton this season, however, have looked more vulnerable away from home as they have 1 win, 1 draw, and a loss; however, their home form is quite decent. They are unbeaten at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, ended up demolishing Manchester United by 3 goals to nil last week at Old Trafford. Ange Postecoglou’s men were bang on with their expected goal ratio stats as they got their 3 goals from an xG 2.39. Spurs like Brighton have been a mixed bag away from home this season. They do look more vulnerable when they play away.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions: We back both Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Tottenham Hotspur are a team that is built to score goals. The entire game style enables their attackers to score as many as possible. They have scored in 5 of their 6 games so far this season, and we easily see them getting Brighton in this game. The Seagulls have conceded in 4 of their 6 games this season in the Premier League.

Brighton, on the other hand, also has a good enough attack to get at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs did end up keeping a clean sheet against Manchester United, but the Red Devils did squander some good chances. Zirkzee missed a good chance, with Martinez also getting 2 shots at the cherry. Spurs could have easily conceded if United’s quality in the attack was slightly better. Only Ipswich Town have got a clean sheet at the Amex Stadium this year. We do see Spurs conceding though.

In terms of scoring for Tottenham Hotspur, we will back Dominic Solanke to score in his third successive Premier League game. Solanke was on target in each of his last 2 Premier League games against Brentford and Manchester United. With Son absent due to injury, we also expect him to be on penalty duty. Solanke has always produced whenever he has started a game, scoring 3 goals in 3 starts. Solanke is also a very consistent striker, as his record states. Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins are the only 2 English footballers who have had more goals since the start of last season than Dominic Solanke.

James Madison this season is playing in a slightly deeper role for Ange Postecoglou. The Englishman often drops deep to get the ball and dodge past his opponents. Madison has always been a player that has had good skills. This season he has just bamboozled defenders left right and centre. Madison has therefore been a victim of a lot of fouls. The attacking midfielder has been fouled a mammoth 17 times in the league already. He will come face-to-face against the likes of Baleba, who does like to break play. We back Madison to win 2 or more fouls in this game.

Another prediction from our side is that Tottenham Hotspur will win the first half of this game. Ange Postecoglou has seen his team win each of his last four first halves in the Premier League. Spurs do like to put on the early pressure, which has made them a team that often wins their first 45 minutes. Hence, backing them to do it again on Sunday looks like a good shout.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman, Georginio Rutter

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Ferdi Kadioglu Defender Ben Dunk Defender Adam Webster Defender Joel Veltman Defender Matts Wieffer Midfielder Carlos Baleba Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Georginio Rutter Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, D, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:40

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:10

Tottenham Hotspur wins:21

Matches are drawn:8

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.95.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.24.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.98.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.