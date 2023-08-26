BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs WHU (West Ham United) Matcn Prediction BHAFC 63 % Chance of Winning WHU 37 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are all set to lock horns with West Ham United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton made it two wins in a row after they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday. The Seagulls did not start the game that well as they were lucky not to concede early on after Lemina’s deflected shot was slotted into the net by Neto only to be ruled out for offside. Brighton slowly got into the game with Mitoma causing constant problems on the left. The Japanese winger produced a moment of magic as he drove through the entire Wolves midfield and defence to score a fantastic solo goal to give the Seagulls the lead in the 15th minute. Steele made a fantastic save off Cunha to keep the scores level in the first half. Ait-Nouri missed a glorious opportunity to level things after Fabio Silva found him in a brilliant scoring position. The left-back blasted the ball over the goal. It was a blitz for Brighton in the second half as Estupinan and Solly March added 3 goals to Brighton’s tally in the space of 9 minutes with the latter scoring a brace. Hwang Hee-chan scored a consolation goal for the Wolves. West Ham United couldn’t have asked for more from their new signing James Ward-Prowse. The former Southampton man took just 7 minutes to register his first assist as his corner fell perfectly onto the head of Aguerd to give West Ham the lead. West Ham were lucky not to concede a penalty almost immediately after VAR ruled that move to be offside. The Blues got back through youngster Carney Chukwuemeka’s stunning strike. Chelsea could have gone into the break in the lead but Enzo Fernandez failed to convert his penalty after Soucek fouled Sterling in the box. West Ham started the second half with an absolute bang as Antonio drilled a fantastic shot past Sanchez to put the hosts in the lead. West Ham had to play the last 25 minutes with 10 men after Aguerd was given his marching orders for a 2nd yellow card. The Hammers sealed the game in the 95th minute with Lucas Paqueta scoring from the penalty spot after Chelsea’s record signing Caicedo clumsily fouled Emerson in his box.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The Seagulls have been dominant when it comes to their recent head-to-head record against the Hammers. In the last 14 games between these two sides, Brighton has won 6 games; 6 fixtures have ended in a stalemate with West Ham United winning just twice. Last season Brighton did the double over West Ham United in the Premier League winning by 2 goals away and by 4 goals at home. West Ham failed to score in both of those games.

In terms of their standards, Brighton was good at home last season. The Seagulls in their 19 home games last season won 10, drew 4 and lost 5 at the Amex Stadium. Brighton since then has looked more settled under De Zerbi. Brighton has recruited well after the loss of Caicedo and Mac Allister and there doesn’t seem to be a transition in their team. Brighton’s biggest threat lies in their attacking unit.

West Ham United on the other hand were very impressive against Chelsea last Sunday. Though the Hammers go into this game on the back of a win they are second favourites. For West Ham to get anything from this game they will have to be very well organised for the whole 90 minutes plus the large amounts of extra-time which is a tough task.

West Ham’s best chances of scoring could once again come through set-pieces, especially with Ward-Prowse in their team. The Seagulls will not want to concede too many fouls in dangerous areas as West Ham’s no 7 is exceptional in dead-ball situations.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s chances of winning this game against West Ham United are far superior as they are a better-oiled unit who are playing in their backyard.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Brighton venture into this game as heavy odds-on favourites to win against West Ham on Saturday.

Brighton have started the season in a really solid manner. The Seagulls look like a very well-drilled and formidable side. Solly March was their hero the last time Brighton played at the Molineux against Wolves. The English winger scored 2 goals last week and could become Brighton’s first player in their history to score in three consecutive games if he bags against West Ham on Saturday.

March has been one of Brighton’s most informed players recently scoring 10 goals and 5 assists in his last 19 games. Brighton has a lot of attackers but we predict that he remains their odds-on favourite to score or assist. Kaoru Mitoma has also started the season off in fantastic fashion. The Japanese international was one of Brighton’s players of the season last year.

Mitoma is very influential on the attack especially from the left along with full-back Pervis Estupinan. Mitoma could also have a good game against West Ham by gaining some attacking returns. We expect both teams to score in this game as Brighton has failed to keep a clean sheet in both of their games as they sometimes do tend to switch off defensively.

As we predicted last time, James Ward Prowse is a big threat from set-pieces. The English midfielder assisted two of West Ham’s goals in their win against Chelsea. Ward-Prowse by doing so became the first West Ham player to assist twice on his debut for the club. Michail Antonio was a big threat against Chelsea and the striker will be one of the favourites to score for West Ham if Brighton slips up on Saturday.

Final Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion to beat West Ham

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper James Milner Defender Adam Webster Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Pervis Estupinan Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud Midfielder Solly March Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Attacking Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker Said Benrahma Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, D, W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:59

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:21

West Ham United wins:18

Matches are drawn:20

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Betting Odds

The odds of West Ham United winning are set at 6.10. Brighton are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.58. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.