BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction BHAFC 81 % Chance of Winning WWFC 19 % Bet Now! Game week 21 of the Premier League is set to end at the South Coast of England as Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. Wolves are the in-form team having won 3 successive games and find themselves 11th in the table with 28 points from 20 games. Brighton & Hove Albion have found it difficult to win many games as they have been going through a tough patch of form and injury-wise. They still find themselves in the top half of the table in 8th place with 31 points from 20 games. If other results head their way and they win then the Seagulls could potentially find themselves in 6th place in the League. Wolves have a chance to jump into the top half and potentially finish this game week in 10th place over Newcastle United if they win. Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game travelled to London to face West Ham United. The Seagulls were highly dominant in this game but the Hammers did well to restrict them. Just like the reverse fixture earlier this season, Brighton found it hard to break West Ham’s resilience. Areola in goal was the major difference as he moment after moment denied the Brighton attackers any sniff of goal. Moder had the best chance of the game just before half time but his effort was blasted over the bar. Pascall Gross who is ever reliable in finishing should have done better in terms of his finishing. Ferguson had a chance of his own that he squandered with the game finishing 0-0. The Seagulls in their FA Cup tie performed much better. They beat Stoke City 4-2 with a goal each from Estupinan and Dunk and a brace from Joao Pedro. Wolves in their last Premier League game beat Everton 3-0. Kilman gave them the lead in the 25th minute. Matheus Cunha extended his scoring tally and doubled Wolves’ lead in the 53rd minute as he converted Hwang’s cross into the box. Craig Dawson added Wolves’ third in the 61st minute handing Everton a massive defeat on the day. Wolves restricted Everton by not allowing them to have even a single attempt on goal. Gary O’Neil’s side also progressed to the next round of the FA Cup as they beat Brentford 3-2 in a replay game.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers massively favours the team from the South Coast of England. In the last 19 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, the Seagulls have won on 8 occasions, 8 games have ended in a draw with Wolves winning just 3 times.

Brighton have currently lost their way as they have dropped a lot of points considering how well they started the season. The Seagulls have players coming in back and the return of the likes of Estupinan is key both attacking-wise and defensively. We saw Brighton keep a clean sheet against Wolves. If they can manage to solidify their defence then we do not see why their attack cannot get the job done.

For Wolves without their top scorer Hwang, it is going to be difficult. However, they do have the momentum of wins coming into this game. If they once again get their basics right then we can see them getting something out of this game. However, over here we do back Brighton and give them a slightly higher chance of getting the job done against Wolves.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Brighton & Hove Albion goes into this game as clear odds-on favourites to get a victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday at the Amex Stadium. Wolverhampton Wanderers are in a good run of form which is much better than Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion have had issues in their backline. The Seagulls massively depend on their attacking prowess to win them games. Wolves too do not have the best of defences especially when they play away. This makes it highly likely that we are bound to see goals in this game. Both teams have attacking philosophies so in no way do we expect this game to end goalless.

In terms of scoring. Brighton has a good record when it comes to finding the back of the net at the Amex Stadium. De Zerbi’s men are averaging 2.20 goals a game this season on the South Coast. Wolves on the other hand also have a bang average scoring record away from the Molineux scoring 1.40 goals on average.

In terms of their backlines, both teams are very suspect. The home team concedes 1.40 goals on average at home this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other hand also concede a similar number with 1.70 goals on the road. Wolves have scored 8 goals in their last 5 away games. Brighton have scored 9 goals in their last 5 home games.

Based on all these figures and facts we 100% expect both Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers to both score in this game. Both teams have had a very good scoring record as of late which could guarantee goals.

We do not expect either Brighton or Wolves to keep a clean sheet in this encounter. The Seagulls have conceded a goal in every game at home this season. Wolves have a 10% clean sheet record away from home. Brighton only kept their 1st clean sheet of the entire season in their last game where they drew 0-0. If you want to back one team to keep a clean sheet then we recommend Brighton & Hove Albion.

In terms of possession, we do expect Brighton & Hove Albion to dominate more of the ball. The Seagulls average 63% possession at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this season. Wolves meanwhile do not tend to play much with the ball as they average around 51% possession away from the Molineux Stadium. Wolves will be expected to do more of their attacking on the counter.

In terms of scoring first based on everything we do predict that Brighton will take the lead in this game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both have a very similar record when it comes to scoring first. Brighton have scored 1st in 8 of their 20 games and Wolves have scored first in 9 of their 20 games. Playing at their home stadium should give the Seagulls the edge to score first.

In terms of scoring, we back Joao Pedro if he starts to score in this game. Brighton has a plethora of attacking options so we recommend checking the lineups 1 hour before kick-off. The Seagulls do tend to win a lot of penalties that Joao Pedro has converted this season. The striker already has 15 goals this season for the Seagulls in all competitions. 8 of those 15 goals however have come from the penalty spot. Pedro is surely an attacker to keep an eye on.

In the absence of Hwang, we back Matheus Cunha to go into this game as a favourite to score for Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Brazilian striker has been in a rich vein of form for his team scoring 4 goals and registering 4 assists in each of his last 9 games for Wolves.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pascal Gross Defender Joel Veltman Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Adam Lallana Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Simon Adingra Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:41

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:19

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:8

Matches are drawn:14

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.64.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.