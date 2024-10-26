BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction BHAFC 83 % Chance of Winning WWFC 17 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are all set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls, with their last two wins, have made a massive climb on the Premier League table. Brighton sit 5th on the table, just 2 points off 4th-placed Aston Villa. Danny Welbeck was the matchwinner for Brighton, as he scored the solitary goal of the day to give his team all 3 points. Newcastle United had the better chances, but Brighton held on for the win. Wolves, on the other hand, welcomed Manchester City to the Molineux Stadium last week. Things started off perfectly for them as they cut through City on the transition as Semedo’s cross was clinically tucked in by Strand Larsen. Semedo could have made it 2-0, but Ederson was there to mop up the danger. Guardiola brought City back with a wonderful finish. Jose Sa made many saves to deny City the win; however, the heartbreak came in the 5th minute of added time as Stones headed in from a corner to hand Wolves their 7th loss of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head games between Brighton and Wolves fall in the favour of the team from the South Coast of England. In the last 22 meetings between these two teams, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 4 times; 9 games ended in a draw, with Brighton winning 9 times.

Wolves in their last game against Manchester City were very unlucky. Gary O’Neil needs to get his back line to be more composed and defend pressure situations better. Wolves have the quality of attack. They even showed that against the best team in the Premier League. Even in this game, we do believe that Cunha and Larsen can take advantage of Brighton’s high line. It is keeping out goals that are what is causing them problems, and that is where Brighton excels.

The Seagulls have their own defensive woes; however, they do have the ability to outscore their opponents. Brighton were quite fortunate to win that game at St James’ Park. Luck does seem to be favouring Brighton more than Wolves, and that is one of the many reasons why the Seagulls have a better chance of winning.

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Brighton & Hove Albion to win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in this game on Saturday. Wolves come into this game on the back of a heartbreak against Manchester City, where they lost in the last minute. This is bound to take a massive confidence dip, and that has tipped the oddsmakers to label Wolves as massive underdogs. Brighton, on the other hand, have gone on and got 3 points from one of England’s toughest away grounds, St James’ Park. They were the second-best side on the day but still dug in and got the 3 points. Hence the bookies have favoured the form team in this game.

Brighton and Hove Albion have really been consistent when it comes to playing at the Amex Stadium. They are yet to taste defeat in front of the fans this season, having won 2 and drawn 2 of their 4 games. In their most recent game at home, they turned around a 2-goal deficit to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, showing that playing against the biggest teams at home does not faze them. Wolves, on the other hand, cannot just find a way to win games. At home, they have lost all four of their games, but the only point that they have this season came away from home at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. They have though lost 3 out of their 4 away games, mostly recently losing 5-3 to Brentford at the GTECH Community Centre.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We do see Brighton cruising past Wolverhampton Wanderers in this game. At home, Brighton has a fantastic record, and we do not see Wolves having the momentum to topple Hurzeler’s team.

Brighton and Hove Albion to score 2 or more goals in this game is our call. The Seagulls have scored 2 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 games at home this season. The Wolves, on the flip side, have conceded an average of 2.75 goals away from home this season.

Both teams to score in this game is also our call. Wolves, despite all their losses, have scored in 3 of their 4 away games this season. The only away game they failed to score in was at the Emirates against Arsenal. They got 3 goals against Brentford last time out. Brighton at home this season has kept a clean sheet in just 1 of their 4 games. The Seagulls have conceded 2 goals in each of their last 2 games at the Amex. Hence, we back both Brighton and Wolves to score in this game.

Danny Welbeck was the matchwinner in the last game against Newcastle United; however, he was injured and is unlikely to be available in this game. The best Brighton asset to back in this tie is Georginio Rutter. The Frenchman has already scored two goals this season. His goals have come against the likes of Chelsea and most recently against Tottenham Hotspur in Brighton’s last home game. Rutter will be expected alongside Evan Ferguson. Rutter could most likely also be on penalties.

Brighton is a team that likes to bombard their opponents with a lot of shots. The Seagulls average 10.5 shots per game. Hence we do expect Wolves keeper Jose Sa to be a very busy keeper once again. The Portuguese shot stopper made save after save against Manchester City in their last game. Sa has featured for the Wolves in 3 games and has made 11 saves in total. Hence, as per the average, we do back the Wolves keeper to make 3 or more saves in this game.

Joao Gomes for Wolves is a player who likes to break play in midfield. Some of his tackles as a defensive midfielder draw a lot of fouls. The Brazilian already averages 2.5 fouls per game this season. Against Brighton, we expect it to be a tough battle for the Wolves midfielders. Gomes could come up against the likes of Mitoma and Rutter, who are nimble on their feet. Hence our prediction is for Gomes to make 2 or more fouls. s

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Jack Hinshelwood Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Carlos Baleba Midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu Midfielder Yankuba Minteh Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Georginio Rutter Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, D, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Andre Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:41

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:20

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:9

Matches are drawn:15

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.61.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.