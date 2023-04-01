Brighton and Hove Albion are all set to welcome Brentford to the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton and Brentford have been dark horses this season finding themselves 6th and 7th in the Premier League respectively. Both the teams are level on points but Brentford has played 2 games more.

Brighton and Hove Albion are one of the biggest success stories this season. The Seagulls find themselves 6th in the Premier League and have already booked their spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Brighton started the season under former boss Graham Potter who left mid-season to join Chelsea. The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi seems to have made Brighton even better. The Italian has made Brighton a much more of an attacking unit. The Seagulls often did not score a ton of goals under Potter but that has changed significantly under De Zerbi. Brighton has just one defeat in their last 5 games collecting 8 points them averaging 1.6 points per game which shows that Brighton is tough to beat.

Beating Brighton at home will be even more difficult considering how good their home form has been. The Seagulls look like a very well-drilled outfit with firepower in basically every position. The attacking trio of Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister are in blistering form. Young Striker Evan Ferguson is also joining the party for goals and looks like a huge prospect for Brighton. In their last game in the Premier League, Brighton beat Crystal Palace by a goal to nil. Solly March scored the only goal of the game which bought the Seagulls all three points. Brighton then went on to punish League Two side Grimsby town 5-0 and book their ticket to Wembley.

Brentford on the other hand is touted by many as giant killers this season. The Bees have already beaten the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool and drawn with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this season. Brentford and Thomas Frank like Brentford are a club that is very well run both on and off the field. Brentford’s form in recent games however has dipped a little. The Bees have won just 2 of their last 5 games drawing 2 and losing 1. This has enabled the likes of Fulham and Chelsea closer to Brentford in the league table. Ivan Toney has been crucial for the Bees this season.

Toney has been one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League having scored 16 goals in the 25 games he has played. Brentford will surely have to hope that Toney can be given the service so that he can do what he does best. Brentford however is not the best of the sides when it comes to playing away and Brighton, on the contrary, is very strong at home. This could be a crucial tie for both teams as they look to finish in one of the European qualification spots for next season.