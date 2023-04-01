Brighton vs Brentford Match Prediction
BHAFC
61%
Chance of Winning
BFC
39%
England
Amex Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion are one of the biggest success stories this season. The Seagulls find themselves 6th in the Premier League and have already booked their spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Brighton started the season under former boss Graham Potter who left mid-season to join Chelsea. The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi seems to have made Brighton even better. The Italian has made Brighton a much more of an attacking unit. The Seagulls often did not score a ton of goals under Potter but that has changed significantly under De Zerbi. Brighton has just one defeat in their last 5 games collecting 8 points them averaging 1.6 points per game which shows that Brighton is tough to beat.
Beating Brighton at home will be even more difficult considering how good their home form has been. The Seagulls look like a very well-drilled outfit with firepower in basically every position. The attacking trio of Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister are in blistering form. Young Striker Evan Ferguson is also joining the party for goals and looks like a huge prospect for Brighton. In their last game in the Premier League, Brighton beat Crystal Palace by a goal to nil. Solly March scored the only goal of the game which bought the Seagulls all three points. Brighton then went on to punish League Two side Grimsby town 5-0 and book their ticket to Wembley.
Brentford on the other hand is touted by many as giant killers this season. The Bees have already beaten the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool and drawn with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this season. Brentford and Thomas Frank like Brentford are a club that is very well run both on and off the field. Brentford’s form in recent games however has dipped a little. The Bees have won just 2 of their last 5 games drawing 2 and losing 1. This has enabled the likes of Fulham and Chelsea closer to Brentford in the league table. Ivan Toney has been crucial for the Bees this season.
Toney has been one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League having scored 16 goals in the 25 games he has played. Brentford will surely have to hope that Toney can be given the service so that he can do what he does best. Brentford however is not the best of the sides when it comes to playing away and Brighton, on the contrary, is very strong at home. This could be a crucial tie for both teams as they look to finish in one of the European qualification spots for next season.
Facts
- 4 matches out of the 14 games these two sides have played against each other have ended 1-0 for the Seagulls making it the most common result.
- Brentford’s record at the Ammex Stadium is not the best. The Bees have won just 3 out of the last 9 meetings against Brighton.
- Last season Brighton & Hove Albion won the double over Brentford winning 2-0 at home and 1-0 away.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have not tasted defeat in their last 5 games in all competitions.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have won 3 home matches in a row in all competitions.
- Brighton & Hove Albion always have a goal in them. The Seagulls haven't scored in just 4 of their 13 home matches in the League this season.
- Brentford also tends to find the net playing away. The Bees haven't scored in just 4 of their 13 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Alexis Mac Allister is Brighton & Hove Albion's top scorer with 7 goals.
- Ivan Toney is Brentford’s top scorer with 16 goals.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have lost just 1 of their last 3 Premier League games against Brentford.
- Brentford’s recent record also has not been kind when it comes to facing Brentford. The Bees have won just 1 of their last 3 Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Brighton & Hove Albion scores 1.95 on average when they play at home and Brentford FC scores 1.36 on average when playing away.
Brighton vs Brentford's Chance of Winning
Brighton has a slight edge when it comes to playing Brentford in recent times. The Seagulls have won 7 games, and 3 games have ended in a stalemate with Brentford winning 4 times. The record marginally favours Brighton. Brentford however convincingly beat Brighton in the reverse fixture this season. Ivan Toney scored both goals in a 2-0 victory at home. Brentford as a unit on their day can be very hard to break down. The Bees pride themselves on their shape and press which is how they caused one of the massive upsets of the season when they beat Manchester City at the Etihad. Brighton will be attentive to the threat Brentford bring on the counter.
Brighton on the other hand has one of the best attacking units in the Premier League this season. Mitoma, March and Mac Allister are the real spines in the attacking midfield area with Pascal Gross and Moises Caicedo being the rocks in central midfield. Brighton looks to have now found their answer to their striking dilemmas as young Ewan Ferguson is chipping in with several goals and is catching the eyes of the big teams with his performances in recent games.
Brighton vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Brighton goes into this game as the favourite to win. Brighton and Hove Albion win 54% of their games at home. The Seagulls also have a decent return of 2.54 goals a game when they play at home. When it comes to defending at the Ammex Stadium, Brighton concedes just 0.85 goals a game on average. Brighton to score more than 0.5 goals has a fruition of 69%.
Brentford on the other hand fails to score in 21% of their away games this season. The Bees have only a 38% chance of scoring more than 1.5 goals a game away from home. Backing the Bees to score can gain returns as they manage to score when they play away from home. Backing Ivan Toney to score can gain returns as he scored 2 goals the last time these two sides met. When Brighton and Brentford play there is an 85% chance of both teams finding the back of the net. High odds for the game to end scoreless but that looks unlikely.
Final Prediction:Brighton and Hove Albion to beat Brentford
Brighton Players List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Jason Steele, Tom McGill, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Jeremy Sarmiento
Brighton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tariq Lamptey
|
Defender
|
Lewis Dunk
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Pascal Gross
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Attacker
|
Solly March
|
Attacker
Brighton Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, L, W, W
Brighton Player List
Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert
Brighton’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Hickey
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Ben Mee
|
Defender
|
Rico Henry
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Brian Mbeumo
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, W
Brentford vs Brighton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:14
Brighton wins:7
Brentford wins:4
Matches are drawn:3
Brighton vs Brentford Betting Odds
The odds of Brentford winning are set at 5.00. Brighton is the outright favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.67. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brighton and Hove Albion
We predict that Brighton will be the favourites to beat Brentford at the Ammex Stadium on Saturday. Brighton’s form at their home stadium has been impressive this season however on the other side Brentford is poor when it comes to playing away. Brentford has done the unthinkable against a lot of big teams this season but the mountain at the Ammex would be a tough one to overcome. Brighton’s attacking threat could prove to be the difference between these two sides. This game has all the necessary prospects of being quite close. The fixtures between both these sides have produced an average of 2.07 goals a game and we expect both these sides to score but Brighton to take all three points come to the end of the game.Bet Now!