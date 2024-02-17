Burnley vs Arsenal Match Prediction
BURL
3%
Chance of Winning
ARS
97%
England
Turf Moor
Burnley in their last game travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool in one of the toughest fixtures of the season. They did well to stop Liverpool from wreaking havoc right from the go. The goal from Liverpool came in the 31st minute by a set piece. Burnley scored at a crucial time just before halftime as Dara O’Shea leapt the highest to head in a corner right into the top corner beating Kelleher in goal.
Liverpool once again in the 2nd half went ahead through Diaz but Burnley floundered 2 clear cut opportunities to turn the game around. Fofana was put through on goal but hit his shot straight onto Kelleher, the rebound falling to Odobert who also fluffed his lines. Fofana was once again put through on goal this time through the right but his shot was wide of the goal. Nunez scored the third and killed Burnley’s chances giving them a 3-1 loss on the day.
Arsenal dismantled West Ham United in their last visit to the London Stadium in the Premier League. The rout from Arsenal started in the 32nd minute as Saliba scored the 1st goal of the game. Saka converted a penalty to make it 2-0. Gabriel and Trossard scored in a gap of 3 minutes giving Arsenal a 4-0 lead at halftime. Bukayo Saka scored his 2nd of the game in the 63rd minute as the London Stadium began to empty with boos ringing along. It got worse for the Hammers as former captain Declan Rice hit the final nail in the coffin to make it 6-0 on the day for the Gunners.
Facts:
- Burnley has a terrible record against Arsenal as of late. The Clarets have failed to win 16 of their last 17 games against Arsenal in the Premier League. Burnley have lost 12, drawn 4 and won just 1 of those games. The last time they won against Arsenal was in 2020 at the Emirates.
- Arsenal have been very good at Turf Moor as of late. The Gunners have not lost in any of the last 10 games they have played at Burnley’s home ground. Arsenal have won 5 and drawn 5 of the 10 games. Only Chelsea have had a better record away against Burnley having gone unbeaten 9 times at Turf Moor.
- Burnley does not have a good scoring record against Arsenal. The Clarets have scored just 9 goals in their last 17 Premier League games against Arsenal. Burnley in those 17 games has never scored more than 1 goal in a game against Arsenal.
- Arsenal are one of the two sides in the Premier League alongside Manchester City who have yet to drop a single point in 2024 in the Premier League. The Gunners have won each of their 4 games scoring a total of 16 goals. It is only the second time in their top-flight history that they have won their first 4 games in the League last in 1935.
Burnley vs Arsenal Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Burnley and Arsenal is as one-sided as it can be with the results mostly favouring the team from the capital. In the last 18 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won 13 matchups, 4 games ended in a draw with Burnley winning just once.
Burnley in their last game did end up going to one of the toughest places in Anfield in their last game to face Liverpool. They did manage to do a decent job but where they struggled was their ability to convert chances. Against Arsenal, if they want the slightest chance of putting them under pressure then they will have to score.
However, based on how they have played in general this season it is hard to see how they could get anything from this game. Just 1 win at home all season does not bode well for them at all especially when they are facing an Arsenal team who just whitewashed West Ham who are a top-half team. Arsenal just need to stick to the same principles they have been using in their last few games. If Arsenal plays to their potential then few sides in world football could stop them. With all due respect to Burnley but at the moment we cannot see them getting the best of Arsenal even if the latter are at 70%. The Gunners go into this with a far better chance of winning.
Burnley vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have clearly backed Arsenal in this game to go on and not only beat Burnley at Turf Moor but beat them quite convincingly and we agree with that train of thought. It is a perfect comparison to David vs Goliath but in this story, Goliath i.e. Arsenal is way too strong. The Gunners have been in a rich vein of form in comparison to Burnley who have struggled for wins all this season.
The Clarets have been disastrous at home this season. They just have an 8% win record at the Turf Moor this season which has accounted for just 1 home win all season. Burnley averaged 1.08 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.05 which shows that they are not great at all in attack. Arsenal on the other hand are whipping teams left, right and centre going into this game. The Gunners average 1.92 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.69. Based on these numbers we do expect Arsenal to easily score 2 or more goals in this game. Burnley have been poor defensively conceding 2.25 goals on an average at Turf Moor this season.
Burnley this season have also failed to score in 42% of their home games this season which gives Arsenal a big shout to get a clean sheet in this game. Arteta’s men have kept a clean sheet in 42% of their games including their last outing at the London Stadium against West Ham United. We do back Arsenal to get a clean sheet in this game. In terms of winning first halves both teams surprisingly have a close record with Burnley winning 17% of their 1st halves at home. Arsenal have won just 25% of their away games in the 1st half which is quite surprising. However, we do believe that Arsenal should go into the break with the lead in this game.
In terms of scoring first, Arsenal have a far better record when it comes to the two sides. The Gunners have scored first in 18 of their 24 games in the Premier League. Burnley meanwhile has broken the deadlock in just 10 of their 24 games. We back Arsenal to easily take the lead in this game.
For Arsenal, we back Bukayo Saka to once again be the favourite to score in this game. Saka has been in fantastic form in his last few and became the first Arsenal player to score 50 goals in the League in the fewest amount of games. Saka also has netted in each of his last two Premier League games which should give him boatloads of confidence. Being on penalties once again as always boosts Saka’s appeal of picking him to score.
For Burnley, we have to back David Datro Fofana to score in this game. Fofana in his debut scored 2 goals at Turf Moor to rescue a point for his team against Fulham. However, against Liverpool, he missed 2 easy chances to score. He gets in good scoring areas however his output in front of the goal is always questionable.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Burnley.
Burnley Player List
Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix
Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo
Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert
Burnley Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
James Trafford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitinho
|
Defender
|
Ameen Al Dakhil
|
Defender
|
Dara O’Shea
|
Defender
|
Hjalmar Ekdal
|
Defender
|
Josh Cullen
|
Midfielder
|
Josh Brownhill
|
Midfielder
|
Johann Gudmundson
|
Midfielder
|
Wilson Odobert
|
Attacker
|
Zeki Amdouni
|
Attacker
|
Jay Rodriguez
|
Attacker
Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, D, L
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Leandro Trossard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, L
Burnley vs Arsenal Head-To-Head
Matches Played:114
Burnley wins:34
Arsenal wins:56
Matches are drawn:24
Burnley vs Arsenal Betting Odds
Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.50.
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.33.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.60.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
The Gunners have rediscovered their spark having won each of their last 4 League games. They battered West Ham United in their stadium last week and are looking like a side that can do it against Burnley again come Saturday. Our prediction is a 3-0 Arsenal win over Burnley at the Turf Moor. We cannot in any way see Burnley getting anything out of this game.
Parimatch