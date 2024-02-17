Burnley vs Arsenal Match Prediction BURL 3 % Chance of Winning ARS 97 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday in a bid to keep their title charge on. Arsenal sits 2nd in the table 2 points off Liverpool who are in 1st place at the moment. Burnley on the other hand sits 19th on the table level with bottom club Sheffield United. The Clarets could be in danger of going bottom of the table if they lose and Sheffield United win in this game. Burnley in their last game travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool in one of the toughest fixtures of the season. They did well to stop Liverpool from wreaking havoc right from the go. The goal from Liverpool came in the 31st minute by a set piece. Burnley scored at a crucial time just before halftime as Dara O’Shea leapt the highest to head in a corner right into the top corner beating Kelleher in goal. Liverpool once again in the 2nd half went ahead through Diaz but Burnley floundered 2 clear cut opportunities to turn the game around. Fofana was put through on goal but hit his shot straight onto Kelleher, the rebound falling to Odobert who also fluffed his lines. Fofana was once again put through on goal this time through the right but his shot was wide of the goal. Nunez scored the third and killed Burnley’s chances giving them a 3-1 loss on the day. Arsenal dismantled West Ham United in their last visit to the London Stadium in the Premier League. The rout from Arsenal started in the 32nd minute as Saliba scored the 1st goal of the game. Saka converted a penalty to make it 2-0. Gabriel and Trossard scored in a gap of 3 minutes giving Arsenal a 4-0 lead at halftime. Bukayo Saka scored his 2nd of the game in the 63rd minute as the London Stadium began to empty with boos ringing along. It got worse for the Hammers as former captain Declan Rice hit the final nail in the coffin to make it 6-0 on the day for the Gunners.

Burnley vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Burnley and Arsenal is as one-sided as it can be with the results mostly favouring the team from the capital. In the last 18 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won 13 matchups, 4 games ended in a draw with Burnley winning just once.

Burnley in their last game did end up going to one of the toughest places in Anfield in their last game to face Liverpool. They did manage to do a decent job but where they struggled was their ability to convert chances. Against Arsenal, if they want the slightest chance of putting them under pressure then they will have to score.

However, based on how they have played in general this season it is hard to see how they could get anything from this game. Just 1 win at home all season does not bode well for them at all especially when they are facing an Arsenal team who just whitewashed West Ham who are a top-half team. Arsenal just need to stick to the same principles they have been using in their last few games. If Arsenal plays to their potential then few sides in world football could stop them. With all due respect to Burnley but at the moment we cannot see them getting the best of Arsenal even if the latter are at 70%. The Gunners go into this with a far better chance of winning.

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Burnley vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have clearly backed Arsenal in this game to go on and not only beat Burnley at Turf Moor but beat them quite convincingly and we agree with that train of thought. It is a perfect comparison to David vs Goliath but in this story, Goliath i.e. Arsenal is way too strong. The Gunners have been in a rich vein of form in comparison to Burnley who have struggled for wins all this season.

The Clarets have been disastrous at home this season. They just have an 8% win record at the Turf Moor this season which has accounted for just 1 home win all season. Burnley averaged 1.08 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.05 which shows that they are not great at all in attack. Arsenal on the other hand are whipping teams left, right and centre going into this game. The Gunners average 1.92 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.69. Based on these numbers we do expect Arsenal to easily score 2 or more goals in this game. Burnley have been poor defensively conceding 2.25 goals on an average at Turf Moor this season.

Burnley this season have also failed to score in 42% of their home games this season which gives Arsenal a big shout to get a clean sheet in this game. Arteta’s men have kept a clean sheet in 42% of their games including their last outing at the London Stadium against West Ham United. We do back Arsenal to get a clean sheet in this game. In terms of winning first halves both teams surprisingly have a close record with Burnley winning 17% of their 1st halves at home. Arsenal have won just 25% of their away games in the 1st half which is quite surprising. However, we do believe that Arsenal should go into the break with the lead in this game.

In terms of scoring first, Arsenal have a far better record when it comes to the two sides. The Gunners have scored first in 18 of their 24 games in the Premier League. Burnley meanwhile has broken the deadlock in just 10 of their 24 games. We back Arsenal to easily take the lead in this game.

For Arsenal, we back Bukayo Saka to once again be the favourite to score in this game. Saka has been in fantastic form in his last few and became the first Arsenal player to score 50 goals in the League in the fewest amount of games. Saka also has netted in each of his last two Premier League games which should give him boatloads of confidence. Being on penalties once again as always boosts Saka’s appeal of picking him to score.

For Burnley, we have to back David Datro Fofana to score in this game. Fofana in his debut scored 2 goals at Turf Moor to rescue a point for his team against Fulham. However, against Liverpool, he missed 2 easy chances to score. He gets in good scoring areas however his output in front of the goal is always questionable.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Burnley.

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Jay Rodriguez Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, D, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, L

Burnley vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:114

Burnley wins:34

Arsenal wins:56

Matches are drawn:24

Burnley vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.50.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.33.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.