Burnley vs Chelsea Match Prediction
BURL
20%
Chance of Winning
CHE
80%
England
Turf Moor
Chelsea marked their dominance with a convincing 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. It was a game where Chelsea's quality shone, especially after the challenges they faced in recent matches. Mykhailo Mudryk's opening goal for Chelsea was a significant moment, breaking their prolonged goal drought and setting the tone for the rest of the match. Just 82 seconds later, Armando Broja's opportunistic goal added to Fulham's woes, effectively sealing the win for the Blues.
Key moments that stood out in the match included Mudryk's debut top-flight goal for Chelsea and the rapid succession of Broja's strike. The Cottagers seemed outpaced and often caught off guard, especially during the sequence leading up to the goals. Chelsea's Robert Sanchez showcased confidence throughout, and the overall team's defensive organization was commendable. However, moving forward to their match against Burnley, Chelsea needs to be wary. Their streak against top-table teams has been less than stellar, and they can't afford to be complacent. The Blues would do well to work on their finishing, considering missed opportunities like Broja's early in the game. A focus on solidifying their midfield, ensuring they control the pace of the game, and being clinical in front of the goal will be crucial for their next outing.
Burnley clinched a crucial 2-1 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, marking an end to their 10-game winless streak in the Premier League. Luton, still finding their footing at home, saw Burnley's Taylor net the opener shortly before half-time, facilitated by a brilliant pass from Berge. The home team's resurgence seemed evident when substitute Adebayo equalized late in the game, but Burnley swiftly regained the lead as Bruun Larsen delivered an unforgettable strike from distance just moments later.
Burnley's opening goal was a masterclass in counter-attacking football. Luton's chance at redemption arose with Adebayo's crucial equalizer, only for Bruun Larsen to steal the limelight shortly after. Ogbene and Morris for Luton and Foster for Burnley also had notable opportunities that they might be missing. The match witnessed some aggressive play, with Taylor, Nakamba, Chong, Roberts, and Burke all getting booked. Looking ahead to their clash with Chelsea, Burnley might want to be more solid defensively, especially considering Chelsea's attacking prowess. Their midfield should focus on retaining possession and not allowing Chelsea to control the game. Considering Chelsea's vulnerability to quick counter-attacks, as seen in their previous matches, Burnley might want to use their wingers effectively and exploit spaces left behind. Lastly, set pieces could be crucial, and Burnley should be both defensively tight and offensively opportunistic during these moments.
Facts:
- Burnley's track record against Chelsea in the Premier League is far from promising. Out of 16 encounters, they've managed to secure victory in only one match, suffering 11 losses in these fixtures.
- When it comes to games held at Turf Moor, Chelsea's performance has been commendable. They've clinched victory in seven of their last eight visits. The sole exception to this winning streak was a game that ended in a stalemate.
- An interesting observation in recent matches between these two sides is the number of fouls committed. Burnley, on average, has committed fewer than 12.5 fouls in their last seven clashes with Chelsea. Conversely, Chelsea has kept their foul count below 9.5 in six out of these seven games.
- Looking at the broader picture of the Premier League standings for the 23/24 season, Burnley finds itself grappling near the relegation zone, currently in 18th place. This showcases their challenges this season. Chelsea, on the other hand, is seated at 11th. This position is somewhat unusual for the Blues, suggesting that they've had an inconsistent season so far.
Burnley vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
Chelsea, in their familiar blue, has often been a daunting challenge for Burnley, especially on their home turf. The stats don't lie: The Blues have walked away with three points in seven of their last eight visits. Even more concerning for the Clarets, they've been unable to shut out Chelsea, conceding in each of their last 16 encounters.
While historical statistics provide context, it's the present form that often dictates the ebb and flow of a match. Under Pochettino, Chelsea has showcased impressive attacking metrics, particularly in their expected goal tally. However, there's an underbelly of inconsistency. Their recent victory against local rivals Fulham provided a timely boost, but there's a worrying trend: Chelsea's resilience seems to waver once they concede.
In this landscape, the spotlight turns to Robert Sánchez, Chelsea's guardian in goal. His recent form, marked by three clean sheets in five outings, suggests he might be the pivotal figure for Chelsea. Given the team's track record, his ability to keep the ball out of the net could very well dictate the game's outcome.
So, what can we expect? Historical data tilts the scales towards Chelsea, but football's beauty lies in its unpredictability. Burnley, with an uptick in form, will be no pushovers. Chelsea, with quality in their ranks and a burning desire to find consistency, will look to assert their dominance. The scene is set for what promises to be a gripping Premier League encounter.
Chelsea enters this match as the more likely team to secure a victory.
Burnley vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
Historically, Chelsea has maintained an upper hand over Burnley, especially during away matches. This pattern is underscored by Burnley's recent struggles at home, having not managed a victory in their last eight Premier League home encounters against Chelsea. Those looking to place their confidence in team performance might lean towards Chelsea maintaining this dominance, given the aforementioned statistics. It's also noteworthy to consider Chelsea's propensity to strike early; their track record indicates a strong tendency to net goals in the first half. This could be an area of focus for those considering where to place their trust.
Zooming in on individual performances, one might look at a player like Reece James from Chelsea. Historically, James has made his mark in this fixture, registering both goals and assists against Burnley. He's been instrumental in setting up pivotal moments for his team, as seen when he assisted Kai Havertz in a previous encounter. On Burnley's side, Nick Pope's commendable efforts in the goal should be highlighted. In their last face-off at Stamford Bridge, Pope's resilience kept Burnley in the game, leading to a late equalizer. While James could be a difference-maker in Chelsea's offensive forays, Pope's steadfastness in goal could prove crucial in keeping Burnley competitive.
Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Burnley.
Burnley Player List
Goalkeepers:
James Trafford, Arijanet Muric, Lawrence Vigouroux, Denis Franchi.
Defenders:
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Dara O'Shea, CJ Egan-Riley, Hannes Delcroix, Charlie Taylor, Connor Roberts, Vitinho.
Midfielders:
Sander Berge, Han-Noah Massengo, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey.
Attackers:
Mike Trésor, Anass Zaroury, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond, Benson Manuel, Wilson Odobert, Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson, Luca Koleosho, Enock Agyei, Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster, Michael Obafemi, Jay Rodríguez.
Burnley Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
James Trafford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Charlie Taylor
|
Defender
|
Hjalmar Ekdal
|
Defender
|
Jordan Beyer
|
Defender
|
Ameen Al-Dakhil
|
Defender
|
Connor Roberts
|
Defender
|
Sander Berge
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Cork
|
Midfielder
|
Josh Cullen
|
Midfielder
|
Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson
|
Midfielder
|
Zeki Amdouni
|
Attacker
Burnley Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers:
Robert Sánchez, Djordje Petrovic, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergström.
Defenders:
Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Ian Maatsen, Reece James, Malo Gusto.
Midfielders:
Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka.
Attackers:
Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja, Deivid Washington.
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Axel Disasi
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Midfielder
|
Cole Palmer
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, W
Burnley vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:104
Burnley wins:38
Chelsea wins:41
Matches are drawn:25
Burnley vs Chelsea Betting Odds
The odds for every match are determined based on several factors, including the teams' performance and skill level, as well as the scoring potential, and are subject to alter throughout the game. The odds for the Burnley vs. Chelsea game are as follows:
Chelsea to win the match (Parimatch) - 1.71
Match to end in a draw (Parimatch) - 4.00
Burnley to win the match (Parimatch) - 5.00
Chelsea to score a goal (Parimatch) - Yes - 1.16 / No - 5.30
Burnley to score a goal (Parimatch) - Yes - 1.53 / No - 2.50
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
Parimatch