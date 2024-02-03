Burnley vs Fulham Match Prediction BURL 55 % Chance of Winning FUL 45 % Bet Now! Fulham look set to travel to relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor in the Premier League. The pressure is mounting on Vincent Kompany to win another home game as they sit 19th on the Premier League table with 12 points from 21 games. They could go bottom if Sheffield United win and they lose. Fulham sit 12th on the Premier League table with 25 points from 22 games. Bournemouth are the side closest to them who are level on points but behind on goal difference, The Cherries however have 2 games in hand and could move ahead of them if they win 1 of those. Burnley in their last game travelled to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. Burnley were the 2nd favourite on the day and Manchester City just showed them why. A brace from Alvarez in the 16th and 22nd minute put City in a commanding position. Burnley’s best chance of the 1st half came in the 44th minute after Lyle Foster’s effort went just wide. City closed the game a minute after halftime as Rodri scored to make it 3-0. Amdouni had a glorious chance as he slid through a pass needing to beat only Ederson but he skied his effort. From there it was smooth sailing for Manchester City with some half-chances for Burnley. They pulled one back through Al-Dakhil as he tapped into an empty net to wipe off Manchester City’s clean sheet. Fulham in their game hosted Everton at the Craven Cottage under the lights. The game was a high-octane clash with both teams registering shot after shot on each other's goal. Fulham had most of the ball in this game but failed to capitalise as both these sides played out a 0-0 draw. Bernd Leno pulled out some amazing saves to deny Everton an away goal. For Fulham, Jimenez had a golden opportunity to finish into goal from a few yards out from a rebound. The Mexican striker failed to keep it on target. Fulham had two efforts as Muiz’s powerful shot which was heading on target was blocked and the resulting corner for Fulham saw Castagne head it onto the crossbar. Pickford also made an amazing save of Tosin to deny them the opener.

Burnley vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Fulham and Burnley is fairly one-sided with the results mostly favouring the team in Claret. In the last 10 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Burnley has won 6 matchups, 2 games ended in a draw with Fulham winning just twice.

Burnley as a team has been one of the poorest sides in the league sitting low below in the table. Something that the Clarets have is an established style of play. They just need to start getting their defence in order. In their game against Manchester City at the Etihad they had some good patterns of play and did get their goal in the end. They could have scored a couple more in that game out of the few chances they created. Going up against a Fulham team that tends to struggle to score could give them more emphasis to attack making them the team with the higher chance of winning.

Fulham have defensively been okay but their lack of scoring has been shocking. Since their two back-to-back 5-0 wins they have not scored in 5 of their 6 games in the Premier League. The Cottagers will need to increase their goal tally or come the end of the season they could be involved in a relegation tussle. This game is bound to be a close affair but based on Burnley’s last performance against Fulham we give them the benefit of the doubt in this game on Saturday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Burnley vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

This game in terms of odds is another close affair as the bookies have not given us much to split the teams into clear favourites and underdogs. The away team in Fulham do go into this game as slight favourites. Both teams go into this game with less-than-average good form.

Burnley this season have been very poor at Turf Moor. They have one of the worst home forms in the Premier League this season. In terms of their goal-scoring, they average exactly 1 goal a game at Turf Moor this season. Defensively it has been hell for them as they concede 2.27 goals on average at home this season. On the flipside, Fulham averages 0.82 goals per game away from home which is even a poorer record. In their away games, they concede 2.18 goals on average. These stats prove why the bookies have placed the odds so close between the two teams.

Taking the above numbers into consideration we can make one thing clear: both teams have weak defenses. Hence, we do expect both teams to score in this game. However, it would not be surprising for Fulham to not score a goal in this game as they have failed to score a single goal in 4 of their last 5 games overall. Burnley have scored in 4 of their last 5 games in the League. A popular but risky bet would be Fulham to not score more than 1 goal. This could gain returns.

We expect this game to be low-scoring and hence in terms of the 1st half we expect the score to be level. Both Burnley and Fulham are slow starters so this could be a cagey affair. Both teams also have an identical win rate of 27% when it comes to winning their 2nd halves. This could go either way. Our prediction is Burnley to win the 2nd half.

Burnley also has the better record when it comes to scoring 1st. The Clarets have scored 1st in 10 of their 22 games. Fulham have scored 1st in just 7 of their 22 games. Burnley has the advantage here as well and hence we also expect them to score 1st in this game because they are playing at home.

Burnley have averaged 10.36 shots per game at home this season. Fulham will be doing more of the defending in this game hence we can see Burnley have 9 or more shots on Fulhamâ€™s goal.

In terms of scoring for Burnley, our bets hedge on Lyle Foster. The striker has had his issues with injuries this season but has been in very good touch this season. He has scored 4 goals and 3 assists in the 13 games that he has played this season.

For Fulham, we will have to go with their main outlet in Raul Jimenez. The goals have dried up for the Mexican striker as he at one point before his suspension was scoring goals for fun. If Fulham find the net on Saturday, we do expect Jimenez to be a part of that.

Final Prediction:Burnley to beat Fulham

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Jay Rodriguez Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Harrison Reed Midfielder Harry Wilson Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, L

Burnley vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:111

Burnley wins:56

Fulham wins:30

Matches are drawn:25

Burnley vs Fulham Betting Odds

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.44.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.