BIRL (Burnley) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction BURL 25 % Chance of Winning MCI 75 % Bet Now! The quest for Manchester City to become the first team in the history of the Premier League to win four titles in a row begins on Saturday as they are set to face Burnley in the opening game of the 2023/2024 season. Burnley returned to the Premier League after a one-year hiatus as Championship winners under Vincent Kompany. The Clarets were relegated in the 2021/22 season after they finished 18th in the Premier League table under manager Sean Dyche. The appointment of Kompany as the manager made Burnley into a more fluid team with a higher tactical prowess than what they were under Sean Dyche. Burnley cruised in the Championship last season winning 29 games, drawing 14 and losing just 3 games all season. Burnley has been busy in the market signing the likes of James Trafford, Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea and Micheal Obefemi as their notable signings. Vincent Kompany has also signed an experienced wide man in Nathan Redmond. In their pre-season games, Burnley lost just one of their 5 games. Genk was the only team to get the better of Vincent Kompany’s men in a 2-0 defeat. Burnley beat the likes of Burton, Sheffield Wednesday, Benfica and drew their final game with Real Betis. Kompany’s job this season couldn’t have started in a harder fashion. The Belgian boss's major objective will be to keep Burnley safe from relegation this season. Manchester City on the other hand went on to create history as they became only the 2nd team after Manchester United to win a treble. Pep Guardiola’s men lifted the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in what could be described as a dominating display. The Citizens almost look hungrier every season with new heights to soar and records to break as Pep Guardiola aims to win his 5th Premier League title. The Citizens looked to have gotten weaker in their core with the departures of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona and Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia. Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are the two new incomings for Manchester City this season. Manchester City featured in three pre-season games this season winning 2-1 against Bayern Munich, losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid and losing on penalties to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield last season.

Burnley vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Manchester City owns Burnley when it comes to their head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 20 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 16 games; 3 games have ended in a draw with Burnley winning once. Burnley has managed to score just one goal against Manchester City in their last 11 games.

Burnley came into the Premier League having won the Championship last season. Burnley was fantastic at Turf Moor last season. They have an average win percentage of 75% at home collecting 2.25 points a game. Burnley lost just one game at home in the Championship all season. Vincent Kompany made Turf Moor into a fortress last season making Burnley very tough to beat at their home stadium.

On the flip side, Manchester City was excellent when they played as the visitors last season in the Premier League. The Premier League Champions won 11, drew 4 and lost 4 games away from the Etihad Stadium last season. They had an average win rate of 58% and collected 1.95 points from their travels. Pep Guardiola’s men have 3 wins, 1 draw and a defeat in their last 5 away games in the Premier League.

Based on everything we know; Manchester City went into this tie with a far superior chance of winning. Though Burnley was dominant in the Championship last season, the Premier League is just on another level. Manchester City just has too much firepower when it comes to their team. Anything other than a loss for Burnley will be a massive shock for Manchester City. Stranger Things happened on the 1st day of the Premier League season but we do not expect any shocks this time around. Manchester City should comfortably begin their season with three points.

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Burnley vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as high odds-on favourites to win this tie. According to last season’s statistics, City, when playing away, tends to score 1.80 goals on average in the Premier League. Every bet will be lodged on Erling Haaland to score on the opening day making him the favourite player to back when it comes to finding the net. The Norwegian striker scored a hattrick against Burnley last season in the FA Cup quarter-final mauling last season. We suggest backing Erling Haaland to score the first goal of the game. Backing City to also win both halves can gain your returns.

Burnley does not have the best of records when it comes to facing Manchester City. The Clarets have shipped in a whopping 40 goals against the Citizens in their last 11 games. We expect Burnley to concede more than 2 goals on Saturday. Manchester City is also a team that loves to shoot on goal. We predict that the Burnley keeper will be quite busy in front of the goal. Backing James Trafford to make more than 3 saves will be a good shout.

An alternate extra risky move is to back Burnley to not hand Manchester City a clean sheet and score. It is an outside and risky shout but could get high returns as City’s odds of not conceding a goal are pretty high.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Burnley.

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Owen Dodgson

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien

Attackers:Wout Weghorst, Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Dara Costelloe, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni

Burnley’s Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Jordan Beyer Defender Connor Roberts Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Vitinho Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Anass Zaroury Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Lyle Foster Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, D

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, D

Burnley vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:110

Burnley wins:30

Manchester City wins:55

Matches are drawn:25

Burnley vs Manchester City Betting Odds

The odds of Burnley winning are set at 10.00. Manchester City are the easy favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.33. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 6.25. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.