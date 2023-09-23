BURL (Burnley) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction BURL 78 % Chance of Winning MUFC 22 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to travel and lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday night in the Premier League. Manchester United go into this clash with 2 defeats in 5 days against Brighton and Hove Albion and Bayern Munich. United started off the game against Brighton in a positive fashion dominating possession and having the better chances as Rashford should have scored to put United in the lead in the 6th minute. The diamond formation did United no good in dealing with Brighton’s fullbacks as Veltman had acres of time to find Adingra whose cross found Welbeck in the box to give Brighton the lead. Brighton settled in the game dominating possession. Rashford came close to levelling this but his attempt struck the post. Hojlund had a goal denied by VAR after it was adjudged that Rashford’s cross for the goal was out of play. 8 minutes after half-time Brighton doubled their lead after some bad defending again as Mitoma easily found Gross whose shot went past Onana. Brighton made it 3 in the 73rd minute through Joao Pedro. Hannibal got United's consolation goal in the game. Against Bayern, United went down to a howler of a mistake from Onana after he fumbled Sane’s tame shot into goal. 4 minutes later the defence and midfield switched off after Gnabry had a free run in the box to score Bayern’s second. Hojlund pulled one back after half-time but United once again found themselves 2 goals down after they gave away a penalty that Harry Kane converted. United once again pulled it back after Casemiro’s effort beat Ulreich in goal. It was the same old for United as they conceded against the run of play for Tel to get Bayern’s fourth of the night. In the dying seconds of the game, Bruno Fernandes' free-kick was turned in by Casemiro but it was too late as Manchester United succumbed to their third successive defeat in all competitions. Burnley on the other hand was quite fortunate to have come away with a point against Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi and co were all over Vincent Kompany’s men in the game. Burnley took the lead in the game from nothing as Zeki Amdouni gave them the lead in the 41st minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi levelled things for the hosts in the 61st minute with a stunning strike from the left. Forest missed a ton of chances to take the lead. Burnley thought they won the game in the 78th minute after Lyle Foster scored. The goal however was ruled out after Sander Berge handled the ball in the build-up. Burnley striker Lyle Foster was sent off for a straight red card offence for elbowing Ryan Yates towards the end of the game.

Burnley vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United has a better head-to-head record when it comes to facing Burnley in recent times. In the last 17 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 10 games; 5 games have ended in a draw with Burnley being on the winning side only twice.

Vincent Komany’s Burnley side looks like a shadow of the side they were in the Championship last season. Burnley is failing to replicate their style of play which they were dynamic and fluid. The team looks disjointed and the defence looks shaky. It would be disrespectful to say that Burnley doesn’t have a chance to beat Manchester United cause they do.

Burnley will be fresher of the two teams considering Manchester United played midweek against Bayern. If Burnley can put enough pressure on Manchester United's depleted midfield like all the teams in the past have done then they can get something from this game. United’s defence also looks suspect and there would be some nerves in the United camp.

Manchester United will want to win this fixture and get some of the heat off them. This could be a make-or-break game for Erik Ten Hag. His team has not looked bad and has mostly played some good football. The problem for Manchester United remains getting overrun in midfield and not tracking their runners. If Manchester United can tidy up at the back, something they were so good at last season then we believe Manchester United can get back on track.

Burnley cannot be ruled out from this game but Manchester United will be eager to get this win and should be pumped up come Sunday. For us, Manchester United have a better chance of winning this fixture all things considered.

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Burnley vs. Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this clash against Burnley as odds on favourites to win at Turf Moor. Manchester United came into this game on the back of some morale-lowering losses. Erik Ten Hag’s men will however be expected to win this game and we think the Red Devils will get on track. Manchester United have the attacking capabilities to hurt opponents. It’s rare to see a side scoring three goals at Bayern Munich and getting beat.

We expect Manchester United to be amongst the goals on the weekend against Burnley. We expect Manchester United to score 2 or more goals against Vincent Kompany’s men. Manchester United have a good expected goal ratio but are just failing to convert their chances. Scoring 3 against Bayern will definitely up the belief of scoring.

Defensively Manchester United are all over the place currently. Form and injuries are not helping Erik Ten Hag and we do not believe that Manchester United would keep a clean sheet in this game.

Burnley though is missing their leading scorer and main striker Lyle Foster through suspension. The emphasis will then fall on Jay Rodriguez to lead the line against the Red Devils. Burnley’s wingers in Koleosho and Amdouni could give the United full-backs problems. Betting on Manchester United to keep a clean sheet can get you huge returns due to the odds being high. If you are in to take a gamble betting on Manchester United to not concede could return big.

Marcus Rashford will be amongst the favourites to score for Manchester United. The Englishman is only second to Erling Haaland in terms of shots. Rashford however is failing to keep those attempts on target with only 6 of those being on target resulting in just one goal this season. Another Manchester United attacker to look at is Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker should have had a goal against Brighton and scored midweek against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Burnley

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Jordan Beyer Defender Connor Roberts Defender Charlie Taylor Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Luca Koleosho Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Jay Rodriguez Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Sergio Reguilon Defender Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, L, W, L

Burnley vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:135

Burnley wins:45

Manchester United wins:66

Matches are drawn:24

Burnley vs Manchester United Betting Odds

The odds of Burnley winning are set at 4.50. Manchester United are odds on favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.810. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.40. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.