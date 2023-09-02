BURL (Burnley) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction BURL 24 % Chance of Winning TOT 76 % Bet Now! Burnley are all set to battle Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday. Spurs are still unbeaten in the Premier League. Burnley have failed to win any of their games. Burnley were beaten comfortably by Aston Villa in the Premier League last Sunday. The Clarets failed to start the game on the right note as they found themselves chasing after 8 minutes as Matty Cash struck early. Burnley tried keeping more of the ball but the Aston Villa side looked very organised. It went from bad to worse for the hosts as Matty Cash scored again after some poor defending from Burnley on their left-hand side. The goal put Burnley on the backfoot and they survived moments later after Diaby was through on goal only to be blocked by Delcroix at the back. Burnley had their best chance in the 43rd minute after attacker Amdouni danced past several Villa defenders from deep and took a shot from outside the box. His effort was inches away from the bar. Burnley came out the second half on top as Gudmundsson’s substitution bore immediate fruit as his back post header fell into Lyle Foster’s lap who brilliantly rounded Pau Torres and smashed it home to bring his team into the game. Burnley had a chance to equalise after Villa keeper Olsen produced a good save from Delcroix’s powerful header. Villa however showed their class as Lucas Digne from the left cut in a fine pass to Moussa Diaby on the edge of the box who then finessed a low shot past James Trafford in the far corner to seal the game for Villa. Jay Rodriguez had a great chance in the 85th minute of the game but his shot went over the bar. Tottenham Hotspur made it two wins in a row with a clinical display against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday. James Maddison opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Bournemouth failed to clear their box. Sarr’s through ball to Maddison was perfectly timed and the Englishman kept himself on side to slot the ball past the Bournemouth keeper. Son and Richarlison had fantastic chances to double Spurs’ lead in the first half but they wasted their opportunities. Towards the end of the first half Bournemouth also had their chances to get back into the game but the Spurs defence managed to take their team into the lead at the break. Spurs were lucky as Bournemouth should have equalised in the second half through Semenyo but his effort only hit the side netting. Kulusevski finally doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 63rd minute as Destiny Udogie’s brilliant run and cross from the left beat every Cherry defender in the penalty box and landed perfectly onto Kulusevski’s boot who poked it in to seal all three points for his team.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

It is a very one-sided record when Spurs and Bournemouth lock horns in the recent head-to-head meetings with the North London side coming out on top on most occasions. In the last 19 games in all competitions between these two sides, Spurs have won 12 times, 4 games have ended in a draw with Burnley winning just 3 times.

Spurs with their wins against Manchester United and Bournemouth are on an upward trajectory. The main issue of Spurs last year was how bad they were defensively. Postecoglou looks to have fixed the problem with Spurs conceding only 2 goals in their 3 games. It remains to be seen if Spurs can be consistent. Playing midweek against Fulham away could have an effect but Postecoglou made 9 changes to the starting eleven but the likes of Maddison, Son and Kulusevski came on from the bench.

Burnley are a young side that lack a little bit of experience in the starting eleven. Their start in the Premier League wasn’t the easiest having to play Manchester City and Aston Villa in their first two games and now Spurs. Vincent Kompany’s side has the talent and the tactical acumen to be safe in the Premier League. The Belgian boss just needs his team to get their first points of the season which could boost their confidence.

We do not believe that this would be a game that Burnley could get something out of. Though it is not out of the realm of possibility that the hosts do end up getting something the chances of that are very slim. Spurs due to their form go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat Burnley. Spurs were highly impressive against Bournemouth having won and also keeping a clean sheet in the process. We however do not expect any side to keep it scoreless in this game. We predict that both Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley will score in this game. Both these sides also play some slick attacking football so we do expect it to produce some yellow cards. We expect this game to produce over 3 yellow cards for both teams combined.

In terms of scoring for Tottenham, we do expect Richarlison to produce at Turf Moor. The Brazilian lifted a lot of pressure off his shoulders as he found the back of the net against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. Richarlison has gone on a goal-scoring slump in the Premier League as of late scoring only 1 goal in the whole of last season. The goal against Fulham midweek should give the striker a boost in confidence and we put him as odds-on favourite to score on Saturday. Other shouts for Spurs include Son, who still has to score this season, Maddison and Kulusevski.

For Burnley, Lyle Foster will be the one to watch out for. The South African striker was impressive for the Clarets in the last game against Aston Villa. Foster is Burnley’s odds-on favourite to score. Other shouts include Zaki Amdouni and Manuel Benson. Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s introduction in the game against Villa gave Burnley a spark and the winger went on to assist Lyle Foster’s goal. The Norwegian has 19 Premier League assists but he has assisted only 3 times in the last 4 Premier League seasons. Not the most dependable of players but someone to keep an eye on for attacking returns if he starts.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Burnley

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Owen Dodgson

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien

Attackers:Wout Weghorst, Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Dara Costelloe, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni

Burnley’s Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Jordan Beyer Defender Connor Roberts Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Vitinho Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Anass Zaroury Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Lyle Foster Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Yves Bissouma Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): D, W, W, D, W

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:122

Burnley wins:42

Tottenham Hotspur wins:52

Matches are drawn:28

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

The odds of Burnley winning are set at 4.05. Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.94. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.