BURL (Burnley) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction
BURL
24%
Chance of Winning
TOT
76%
England
Turf Moor
Burnley were beaten comfortably by Aston Villa in the Premier League last Sunday. The Clarets failed to start the game on the right note as they found themselves chasing after 8 minutes as Matty Cash struck early. Burnley tried keeping more of the ball but the Aston Villa side looked very organised. It went from bad to worse for the hosts as Matty Cash scored again after some poor defending from Burnley on their left-hand side.
The goal put Burnley on the backfoot and they survived moments later after Diaby was through on goal only to be blocked by Delcroix at the back. Burnley had their best chance in the 43rd minute after attacker Amdouni danced past several Villa defenders from deep and took a shot from outside the box. His effort was inches away from the bar. Burnley came out the second half on top as Gudmundsson’s substitution bore immediate fruit as his back post header fell into Lyle Foster’s lap who brilliantly rounded Pau Torres and smashed it home to bring his team into the game.
Burnley had a chance to equalise after Villa keeper Olsen produced a good save from Delcroix’s powerful header. Villa however showed their class as Lucas Digne from the left cut in a fine pass to Moussa Diaby on the edge of the box who then finessed a low shot past James Trafford in the far corner to seal the game for Villa. Jay Rodriguez had a great chance in the 85th minute of the game but his shot went over the bar.
Tottenham Hotspur made it two wins in a row with a clinical display against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday. James Maddison opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Bournemouth failed to clear their box. Sarr’s through ball to Maddison was perfectly timed and the Englishman kept himself on side to slot the ball past the Bournemouth keeper. Son and Richarlison had fantastic chances to double Spurs’ lead in the first half but they wasted their opportunities.
Towards the end of the first half Bournemouth also had their chances to get back into the game but the Spurs defence managed to take their team into the lead at the break. Spurs were lucky as Bournemouth should have equalised in the second half through Semenyo but his effort only hit the side netting. Kulusevski finally doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 63rd minute as Destiny Udogie’s brilliant run and cross from the left beat every Cherry defender in the penalty box and landed perfectly onto Kulusevski’s boot who poked it in to seal all three points for his team.
Facts
- The last time Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur met at Turf Moor the home team ended up winning 1-0 in February 2022. The Clarets have however failed to win on back-to-back occasions against Spurs at Turf Moor since 2010.
- Tottenham Hotspur’s losses against Burnley tend to occur at Turf Moor. Spurs have lost only 3 of their 16 Premier League games against the Clarets. All of those 3 losses have been at Burnley’s home stadium.
- Burnley came into this game on the back of two consecutive losses. If they lose to Spurs on Saturday, it would have been the 5th time in their top-flight history that they would have lost their first 3 games of a season.
- Spurs have surely tidied up defensively. Ange Postecoglou’s team have kept two consecutive clean sheets against Manchester United and Bournemouth. In the previous 14 games before these wins, Spurs kept only 1 clean sheet.
- In the last 22 games in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to score in just one game. The North London side are on a 15-game scoring run.
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
It is a very one-sided record when Spurs and Bournemouth lock horns in the recent head-to-head meetings with the North London side coming out on top on most occasions. In the last 19 games in all competitions between these two sides, Spurs have won 12 times, 4 games have ended in a draw with Burnley winning just 3 times.
Spurs with their wins against Manchester United and Bournemouth are on an upward trajectory. The main issue of Spurs last year was how bad they were defensively. Postecoglou looks to have fixed the problem with Spurs conceding only 2 goals in their 3 games. It remains to be seen if Spurs can be consistent. Playing midweek against Fulham away could have an effect but Postecoglou made 9 changes to the starting eleven but the likes of Maddison, Son and Kulusevski came on from the bench.
Burnley are a young side that lack a little bit of experience in the starting eleven. Their start in the Premier League wasn’t the easiest having to play Manchester City and Aston Villa in their first two games and now Spurs. Vincent Kompany’s side has the talent and the tactical acumen to be safe in the Premier League. The Belgian boss just needs his team to get their first points of the season which could boost their confidence.
We do not believe that this would be a game that Burnley could get something out of. Though it is not out of the realm of possibility that the hosts do end up getting something the chances of that are very slim. Spurs due to their form go into this game with a better chance of winning.
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat Burnley. Spurs were highly impressive against Bournemouth having won and also keeping a clean sheet in the process. We however do not expect any side to keep it scoreless in this game. We predict that both Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley will score in this game. Both these sides also play some slick attacking football so we do expect it to produce some yellow cards. We expect this game to produce over 3 yellow cards for both teams combined.
In terms of scoring for Tottenham, we do expect Richarlison to produce at Turf Moor. The Brazilian lifted a lot of pressure off his shoulders as he found the back of the net against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. Richarlison has gone on a goal-scoring slump in the Premier League as of late scoring only 1 goal in the whole of last season. The goal against Fulham midweek should give the striker a boost in confidence and we put him as odds-on favourite to score on Saturday. Other shouts for Spurs include Son, who still has to score this season, Maddison and Kulusevski.
For Burnley, Lyle Foster will be the one to watch out for. The South African striker was impressive for the Clarets in the last game against Aston Villa. Foster is Burnley’s odds-on favourite to score. Other shouts include Zaki Amdouni and Manuel Benson. Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s introduction in the game against Villa gave Burnley a spark and the winger went on to assist Lyle Foster’s goal. The Norwegian has 19 Premier League assists but he has assisted only 3 times in the last 4 Premier League seasons. Not the most dependable of players but someone to keep an eye on for attacking returns if he starts.
Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Burnley
Burnley Player List
Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Owen Dodgson
Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien
Attackers:Wout Weghorst, Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Dara Costelloe, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni
Burnley’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
James Trafford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ameen Al Dakhil
|
Defender
|
Jordan Beyer
|
Defender
|
Connor Roberts
|
Defender
|
Dara O’Shea
|
Defender
|
Vitinho
|
Midfielder
|
Josh Brownhill
|
Midfielder
|
Johann Gudmundson
|
Midfielder
|
Anass Zaroury
|
Attacker
|
Zeki Amdouni
|
Attacker
|
Lyle Foster
|
Attacker
Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, W
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Yves Bissouma
|
Midfielder
|
Pape Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): D, W, W, D, W
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:122
Burnley wins:42
Tottenham Hotspur wins:52
Matches are drawn:28
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
The odds of Burnley winning are set at 4.05. Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.94. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur
We predict that Tottenham Hotspur will go into this game as favourites to beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. The Spurs look like a side that has been rejuvenated especially from the horrors of last season. Tottenham look like a more free-flowing team. The effect of Harry Kane leaving has still not shown but the effect of James Maddison coming in has shown. The creative midfielder has brought a new creative dimension to the Spurs frontline. Sarr and Bissouma look really good in the deep-lying pivot and Micky van de Wen looks like a good signing in defence.
Burnley are yet to hit the ground running under Vincent Kompany this season. The Championship winners last year were known for their incisive play and quick tactical transitions but have not been able to show anything. Kompany will go into this game under pressure as another loss will make it three without a point.
We believe that Burnley will make it a tough game for Spurs but we do not see the visitors dropping points on Saturday. Spurs winning 2-1 is our prediction.Bet Now!