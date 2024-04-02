BURL (Burnley) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction BURL 45 % Chance of Winning WWFC 55 % Bet Now! Burnley are set to welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Turf Moor under the lights in the Premier League on Wednesday. Burnley still is in the 19th spot in the league but has made some minute headway with them being 4 points off the safety places. Burnley got an all-important point playing at Stamford Bridge in their last game. Burnley did well to restrict Chelsea in most of the first half but the tide changed when Assignon was controversially sent off for fouling Mudryk in the box which resulted in Palmer scoring from the spot. 10 men Burnley were in no mood to give up as they came flying in the 2nd half and equalised Josh Cullen scored a screamer from a distance. It was an attack against defence as Burnley was holding on with everything however Palmer once again came through by putting Chelsea in the lead. 3 minutes later Burnley equalised for the final time on the night after O’Shea’s emphatic header from a corner. A well-earned point for Kompany’s men. Wolverhampton Wanderers travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in a derby in their last Premier League game. Wolves had the better chances in this game but Ait Nouri had the pick of the ones. The fullback blasted an easy shot straight at Martinez from close range instead of placing it. Diaby was the star man for Villa on the day after he scored the opening goal and assisted Konsa for the second. In terms of stats, Wolves were better than Villa in most of the scenarios. They had more shots, more possession and more passes. A good accomplishment for Gary O’Neil and his team considering most of his attackers were injured. Wolves still find themselves 10th on the table with Chelsea and Fulham failing to take advantage of their loss by drawing their respective games last week.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers has been massively competitive with the Clarets having the slight edge in terms of wins. In the last 18 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won 6 matchups, 5 games ended in a draw with Burnley winning 7 times.

Burnley are building in terms of their performances and are producing better displays. Their performance at Stamford Bridge was stunning. Even though they were a man and a goal down they came out like absolute warriors in the 2nd half to get a point by the end which was a massive victory in itself. There is still a minute chance for Burnley to avoid the drop and they need to start accumulating points on the board if they want to do so.

Wolves on the other hand have been missing a ton of their key players, especially in their attack which is putting more pressure on their defence. Cunha returning should ease that burden a little bit for them as they will have a focal point upfront for them. Wolverhampton Wanderers have a slightly better chance of winning this game because they have shown that they can be a more consistent unit. Burnley on the other hand has not yet proved that. The difference in the chances for both teams however is not that big.

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Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this game as a very competitive one as the odds between both sides are very close. Wolves are minute favourites to win this game because they have deteriorated in form whereas Burnley has some momentum going into this one.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a home win in their last but still, their home form is not the best. Burnley has just won 2 games in all at home this season with their win percentage being 13%. The Clarets have seen a rise in average goals scored per game from 0.93 to 1 goal from an expected goals ratio of 1.07 whilst playing at their home ground. Wolves despite their latest struggles do indeed have a much better record even whilst playing away in comparison to Burnley playing at home. Wolverhampton Wanderers averaged 1.33 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.18. They have a much better win percentage having won 33% of their away games. Based on the numbers above we do expect Wolves to get the better of Burnley in this game. We expect Wolves to score 2 or more goals against Burnley

Burnley tends to concede 2.33 goals on average at home this season so backing them to concede against Wolves is a strong shout. We also easily expect Burnley to score in this game. The Clarets have scored in each of their last 3 games overall and we can see them building on that momentum. Wolves in 8 of their last 10 away matches have been involved in games that have had 2.5 or more goals. Hence we expect this tie to have 3 or more goals for both teams combined on Wednesday.

In terms of scoring first both teams have quite an equal record heading into this game. Burnley has a 41% record of scoring 1st in games finding the net in 12 of their 29 games this season. Wolves on the other hand have found the back of the net first in 12 of their 28 games. This is a tough one to call however we back the home team to take the lead in this game first. Burnley is in a purple patch at the moment so we can see them taking further advantage of that.

Burnley will see David Datro Fofana return to the lineup after he could not play against his parent club Chelsea in their last game. Fofana has been terrific for Burnley this season. After only playing 4 home games he is already the top scorer at Turf Moor with 3 goals. Fofana’s pace on the break could cause a lot of problems for the Wolves defence. Concerning Burnley, Fofana is the best name to back in this game.

Matheus Cunha is yet to feature and is close to making his return to the team. Cunha is their top scorer and if he does start this game we back him to score. Pablo Sarabia has been a very creative force for Wolves this season. The Spaniard has already created 46 chances this season with 5 coming in his last game against Aston Villa. Our pick is to back Sarabia to get an assist in this game. His creative numbers are there to back him.

Final Prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Burnley.

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker David Datro Fofana Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, L

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Nathan Fraser

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Nathan Fraser Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, W

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:128

Burnley wins:41

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:67

Matches are drawn:30

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.