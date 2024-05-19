CHE (Chelsea) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction CHE 75 % Chance of Winning AFCB 25 % Bet Now! Chelsea will face off against Bournemouth in the last game week of the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, in their last game against Brighton, continued their winning mantra. Cole Palmer put the visitors ahead with a lovely header. The Blues completely dominated the first half and should have led by more. The second goal came through the returning Nkunku, who scored in the 64th minute. Things got slightly rough in the end for the Blues as Reece James was given a straight red, which then led to Brighton pulling a goal back. However, Chelsea held on to win the game and solidify their spot in the Europa League. A win would do the job for them. However, if they lose and Newcastle United win, then they will switch places, with Chelsea playing in the Conference League. A win is crucial for Pochettino come Sunday. Bournemouth still has a little something to play for. They are currently 11th on the table on points with their rivals in Brighton, who sit in 10th with a better goal difference. The Cherries have a big chance to finish in the top half of the table if they win and Brighton loses against Manchester United. Finishing a place higher would mean extra income, which would massively aid the Cherries when it comes to financial fair play. Also, finishing over their rivals in Brighton would be a massive achievement.

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams singlehandedly favours the team that will be donning the famous blue jerseys. In the last 15 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won nine; two games have ended in a draw, with AFC Bournemouth winning four times. The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea have arguably always had quality in their personnel, but that is now showing when they are playing. Their consistency in winning is what differentiates this Chelsea team from the team they were last season. Pochettino’s imprint is gradually beginning to show amongst these players, as they look well drilled. Chelsea’s patterns of play are fun to watch, as they are pleasing to the eye. They are passing teams with ease, and that is what makes them so dangerous.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, also has a very good manager in Iraola. The cherries still have a long way to go in their development, but this season has seen a massive improvement. Bournemouth are a team that can play against the top teams and get points off them. They have the quality, especially in their attack. Chelsea, however, are in a different mode right now, and hence, it is hard to see how Bournemouth can get anything from this game. Hence, we feel Chelsea has a better chance of winning on Sunday.

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Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and betting tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are clearly backing Chelsea to continue their winning run by beating Bournemouth in the game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea does go into this game in really good form, as they have won each of their last four games overall in the Premier League. Chelsea have the bookies’ blessing due to them getting good results against the likes of Brighton and Nottingham Forest, who too are playing away. Bournemouth, on the other hand, as per their standards, have done reasonably okay when they have played away this season. The Blues go into this game with the best form they have had in nearly two seasons. Chelsea have not lost any of their last six home games, in which they have won five and drawn one. That has catapulted their win ratio to an all-time high this season. The Blues now have a 56% win ratio at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, at the start of the season, was struggling to score goals earlier this season, but now they have scored 17 goals in their last four home games. Pochettino’s men average 2.33 goals, which has kept rising since February. Bournemouth, on the other hand, does tend to do slightly better when they play at home. The difference is not that much, though. The Cherries have a 33% win rate away from the Vitality Stadium this season. Iraola’s men have scored 1.44 goals on average away from their home ground this season.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Bournemouth to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering Bournemouth conceded 2.06 goals on average away this season. We also see Bournemouth scoring in this game. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games at home. Bournemouth, however, have failed to score in just 11% of their away games this season; hence, we do see them getting on the scoresheet. Chelsea has a clean sheet record of just 23%, thanks to their three successive clean sheets. Bournemouth, however, have a tendency to score goals even if they lose games.

When it comes to scoring first, both teams incidentally have the exact same record. Bournemouth and Chelsea have broken the deadlock in 20 of their 37 games this season in the Premier League. Both teams like to make an impression quickly and get on the scoresheet. Chelsea have scored the first goal in each of their last four games in the Premier League. Bournemouth, on the other hand, have broken the deadlock in any of their last two games. Hence, with the fans on their backs, we feel that Chelsea will get the opening goal in this game.

Cole Palmer does not stop scoring for Chelsea, so we cannot stop backing him. The Englishman has been in brilliant form for the Blues this season. Palmer has been superb at home when it comes to scoring goals. He has scored 14 goals in his last nine games at Stamford Bridge. We surely see him adding to that tally against Bournemouth. His record at Stamford Bridge and his good penalty record is why we back Palmer to go in as the favourite to score come Sunday.

For AFC Bournemouth, we back Dominic Solanke to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Solanke has been one of the standout attackers in the Premier League so far this season. In Bournemouth’s entire history, Solanke has scored the most home goals with 10 and also the most away goals with 9 in the Premier League. No other Bournemouth player has also topped his total of 19 goals in a single season. His ability to be there in the right place, along with his aerial presence, should make him a worry for the Chelsea defence.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Thiago Silva Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Noni Madueke Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Christopher Nkunku Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, L

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:20

Chelsea wins:13

AFC Bournemouth wins:5

Matches are drawn:2

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.47.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.