Chelsea vs Arsenal Match Prediction
CHE
44%
Chance of Winning
ARS
56%
England
Stamford Bridge
Both London teams failed to win their last respective games in the Premier League. Arsenal travelled to Tyneside to face Newcastle United. An Alexander Isak header in the first half was enough to hand them their second defeat in three games. Chelsea, on the other hand, travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Blues surrendered the lead to Manchester United after Sanchez brought Hojlund down in the box. Fernandes converted from the spot to put the hosts up. Chelsea responded very well as Caicedo caught Casemiro’s failed header perfectly to beat Onana. The game ended 1-1 with the Blues and the Red Devils sharing a point each.
Facts:
- Chelsea do not have a good Premier League record when it comes to facing Arsenal. The Blues in recent games have always been blown away by the Gunners. Chelsea have lost 6 of their last 9 games to Arsenal with 2 draws and just 1 win. That win came at the Emirates way back in 2021. Romelu Lukaku and Reece James scored in the 2-0 win for Chelsea that day.
- Arsenal have recently done really well when it comes to getting the job done at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners have not been beaten in any of their last 4 games at Chelsea’s home ground. They have won 3 and drawn 1 of those 4 games. Before these 4 games, Arsenal had 3 wins, but from 20 visits to Stamford Bridge. The Gunners drew 7 and lost 10 games in that run.
- Arsenal also have a very good record when it comes to facing their fellow London clubs in the Premier League. The Gunners have won each of their last six games against the London opposition. Not only have they won all 6, but they have done so in commanding fashion by scoring 22 and conceding just 3. Arsenal have scored 5 or more goals in 3 of these 6 games.
- Chelsea this season have not done well defensively, especially at home in the Premier League. The Blues have conceded in each of their first six games at Stamford Bridge with no clean sheets to show for. This is now their joint longest run in which they have failed to keep a clean sheet, last doing so in the 2011/12 season.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record has recently tilted quite narrowly in the favour of the team that will be playing at home this week. In the last 43 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17; 10 games have ended in a draw, with Arsenal winning 16 times.
Arsenal suddenly looks like a team that is devoid of goals. The creativity and the spark seem to have been lost ever since Martin Odegaard got injured. The Norwegian is not supposed to be back for this game; hence, Arteta will need his other players to step up. Major pressure will be on Bukayo Saka to deliver in this game. Chelsea in their last game against Manchester United was not very convincing; however, at home, they seemed to look more assured. Chelsea are yet to beat a top team this season; hence, the backing of the oddsmakers does not seem to be there. Arsenal have a reputation for rising from pressure situations in recent years, unlike Chelsea. Hence they go into this game with a slightly better chance of winning.
Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions and betting tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are clearly backing Arsenal to get back to winning ways and beat Chelsea in the game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea does go into this game on the back of better form in comparison to Arsenal. Chelsea have a win in their last 3 games; however, Arsenal have lost 2 of their last 3 games with 1 draw. Hence, it is quite surprising to see how Arsenal are favourites in this game. The Gunners also lost their midweek game to Inter Milan in the Champions League.
Chelsea have been quite decent when it comes to playing at home until now in the Premier League. The Blues have won 2 out of their 5 games at Stamford Bridge this season. They have lost only 1 game, which came against Manchester City on the opening day. Chelsea’s wins have come against Brighton and Newcastle United. However, they have drawn weaker opponents in Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are struggling away from home in the Premier League. Their away campaign started on the perfect note as they won each of their first 2 games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, however, it has gone downhill. They drew at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City and have lost each of their last 2 against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Arsenal to score in this game. Our call is for Arsenal to get two goals or more, considering Chelsea concede 1.40 goals on average at home this season. We do, however, expect the Blues to find the back of the net, as Arsenal kept a clean sheet in any of their last 3 away games. Chelsea have also scored in each of their last 4 games at Stamford Bridge; hence, both teams scoring in this game is our call.
Bukayo Saka this season has taken the reigns for being the creative force for Arsenal since the absence of Martin Odegaard. Saka has been the Premier League’s best creator until now, as he has 7 assists to his name. Saka also generally tends to do quite well against Chelsea. The Englishman has either scored or assisted in each of his last 3 games against the Blues in the Premier League. Saka has 1 goal and 2 assists in those 3 games. The Gunners at the moment do not have any bankable assets except Saka. Arsenal’s No. 7 is the only player in the team that can create or score out of nothing. Hence, we back Saka to score or assist anytime in this game.
When it comes to scoring for Chelsea, we back Nicolas Jackson. The Colombian has been in very good form for Chelsea this season. What is more impressive is his form against teams from London. Nicolas Jackson, since his arrival at Chelsea last season, has had the most goal involvements against London clubs than any other player in the Premier League. Jackson has 10 goals and 2 assists, with each of those coming in his last 9 games for Chelsea. This is not good news for Arsenal. Jackson for us, hence is the favourite to score for Chelsea. A safer option indeed is to back Cole Palmer.
One thing, however, that is certain for Cole Palmer is for him to get a shot on target. Palmer is a player who takes free kicks and penalties, plus he finds himself in areas where he shoots more often. The stats back our claims, as Palmer has 11 shots on target already this season, averaging just over a shot per game. Hence, as per this, we back the Englishman to get 1 or more shots on target against Arsenal come Sunday.
In terms of booking, we do see Kai Havertz being shown the card on Sunday. Havertz will be back to his old club, and the pressure will be on him throughout. Fans are not going to be kind to him. Havertz also has a knack of getting booked with 12 yellow cards since he joined Arsenal from Chelsea last season. This is the highest tally since then in the Arsenal squad. Kai Havertz to get a yellow card anytime in the game is our call.
Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Chelsea
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen
Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys
Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Benoit Badishile
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Romeo Lavia
|
Midfielder
|
Noni Madueke
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
|
Pedro Neto
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games):D, W, L, D, W
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Jakub Kiwior
|
Defender
|
Jurrien Timber
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Leandro Trossard
|
Midfielder
|
Mikel Merino
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, W
Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-To-Head
Matches Played:209
Chelsea wins:66
Arsenal wins:84
Matches are drawn:59
Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Odds
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
Parimatch