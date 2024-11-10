Chelsea vs Arsenal Match Prediction CHE 44 % Chance of Winning ARS 56 % Bet Now! Chelsea will welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the blockbuster fixture of this game week in the Premier League. Chelsea currently sits 4th in the Premier League level on points with Arsenal. The Gunners are in 5th position due to an inferior goal difference. Both London teams failed to win their last respective games in the Premier League. Arsenal travelled to Tyneside to face Newcastle United. An Alexander Isak header in the first half was enough to hand them their second defeat in three games. Chelsea, on the other hand, travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Blues surrendered the lead to Manchester United after Sanchez brought Hojlund down in the box. Fernandes converted from the spot to put the hosts up. Chelsea responded very well as Caicedo caught Casemiro’s failed header perfectly to beat Onana. The game ended 1-1 with the Blues and the Red Devils sharing a point each.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record has recently tilted quite narrowly in the favour of the team that will be playing at home this week. In the last 43 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17; 10 games have ended in a draw, with Arsenal winning 16 times.

Arsenal suddenly looks like a team that is devoid of goals. The creativity and the spark seem to have been lost ever since Martin Odegaard got injured. The Norwegian is not supposed to be back for this game; hence, Arteta will need his other players to step up. Major pressure will be on Bukayo Saka to deliver in this game. Chelsea in their last game against Manchester United was not very convincing; however, at home, they seemed to look more assured. Chelsea are yet to beat a top team this season; hence, the backing of the oddsmakers does not seem to be there. Arsenal have a reputation for rising from pressure situations in recent years, unlike Chelsea. Hence they go into this game with a slightly better chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions and betting tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are clearly backing Arsenal to get back to winning ways and beat Chelsea in the game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea does go into this game on the back of better form in comparison to Arsenal. Chelsea have a win in their last 3 games; however, Arsenal have lost 2 of their last 3 games with 1 draw. Hence, it is quite surprising to see how Arsenal are favourites in this game. The Gunners also lost their midweek game to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Chelsea have been quite decent when it comes to playing at home until now in the Premier League. The Blues have won 2 out of their 5 games at Stamford Bridge this season. They have lost only 1 game, which came against Manchester City on the opening day. Chelsea’s wins have come against Brighton and Newcastle United. However, they have drawn weaker opponents in Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are struggling away from home in the Premier League. Their away campaign started on the perfect note as they won each of their first 2 games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, however, it has gone downhill. They drew at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City and have lost each of their last 2 against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Arsenal to score in this game. Our call is for Arsenal to get two goals or more, considering Chelsea concede 1.40 goals on average at home this season. We do, however, expect the Blues to find the back of the net, as Arsenal kept a clean sheet in any of their last 3 away games. Chelsea have also scored in each of their last 4 games at Stamford Bridge; hence, both teams scoring in this game is our call.

Bukayo Saka this season has taken the reigns for being the creative force for Arsenal since the absence of Martin Odegaard. Saka has been the Premier League’s best creator until now, as he has 7 assists to his name. Saka also generally tends to do quite well against Chelsea. The Englishman has either scored or assisted in each of his last 3 games against the Blues in the Premier League. Saka has 1 goal and 2 assists in those 3 games. The Gunners at the moment do not have any bankable assets except Saka. Arsenal’s No. 7 is the only player in the team that can create or score out of nothing. Hence, we back Saka to score or assist anytime in this game.

When it comes to scoring for Chelsea, we back Nicolas Jackson. The Colombian has been in very good form for Chelsea this season. What is more impressive is his form against teams from London. Nicolas Jackson, since his arrival at Chelsea last season, has had the most goal involvements against London clubs than any other player in the Premier League. Jackson has 10 goals and 2 assists, with each of those coming in his last 9 games for Chelsea. This is not good news for Arsenal. Jackson for us, hence is the favourite to score for Chelsea. A safer option indeed is to back Cole Palmer.

One thing, however, that is certain for Cole Palmer is for him to get a shot on target. Palmer is a player who takes free kicks and penalties, plus he finds himself in areas where he shoots more often. The stats back our claims, as Palmer has 11 shots on target already this season, averaging just over a shot per game. Hence, as per this, we back the Englishman to get 1 or more shots on target against Arsenal come Sunday.

In terms of booking, we do see Kai Havertz being shown the card on Sunday. Havertz will be back to his old club, and the pressure will be on him throughout. Fans are not going to be kind to him. Havertz also has a knack of getting booked with 12 yellow cards since he joined Arsenal from Chelsea last season. This is the highest tally since then in the Arsenal squad. Kai Havertz to get a yellow card anytime in the game is our call.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Chelsea

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Romeo Lavia Midfielder Noni Madueke Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Cole Palmer Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games):D, W, L, D, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Jurrien Timber Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Mikel Merino Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, W

Chelsea vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:209

Chelsea wins:66

Arsenal wins:84

Matches are drawn:59

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.