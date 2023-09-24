Chelsea are all set to clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League. The Blues have won 1, drawn 2 and lost 2 out of their opening 5 fixtures. Aston Villa have won 3, drawn 0 and lost 2 in their first five games of the season.

Chelsea last week in the Premier League travelled to England’s South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Chelsea started the game in a better fashion as Mydryk looked lively. The Ukrainian with his pace put in a cross from the byline to find Gallagher whose shot was blocked by the Bournemouth defence at the near post. Mudryk was brilliant once again as he came so close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute after his shot came off the post.

Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez kept the score with a lovely save by making his body big to deny Ouattara who was through on goal. Mudryk was electric on the left-hand side. He once again darted past the Cherries defenders to find Gallagher who this time kept his shot on target allowing Neto to make a good stop to deny Chelsea the lead. Both sides went into the half-goalless.

Raheem Sterling was so unlucky not to give Chelsea the lead as his beautifully taken free hit the crossbar and fell on the line. Goal line technology confirmed the ball did not cross the whole line. Chelsea was let off by a huge score as an attempt by Tavernier went close to creeping into Sanchez’s goal. Neto made a good double save to deny Jackson and Gallagher from close distance in the 65th minute. Gallagher was all over the pitch this time intervening in a shot from Billing that was going into the back of the net.

Gallagher’s deflection changed the trajectory of the ball to go wide. Bournemouth started to amp up the pressure in the end as Sanchez needed to save Solanke’s effort on goal. Neto was put into action late on as he made two saves to deny Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer. The game ended without any goals as Chelsea made it back-to-back games without finding the net.

Villa in their last game in the Premier League took on Crystal Palace at Villa Park. The game started fairly slowly as the first big chance came in the 17th minute for Watkins who should have scored only for Johnstone to get the better of him 1v1. Villa was denied the opener by VAR after Diaby was judged offside just before finding the back of the net. Matty Cash had three chances in the space of two minutes to give Villa the lead but somehow the ball did not go past the Palace goalkeeper.

Palace punished Villa for their missed chances and took the lead through Odsonne Edouard who applied the finishing touch from a Mateta cross. Edouard could have put Palace 2 up minutes later but the Villa defenders did enough to keep the ball out. Villa had brilliant chances to equalise through Watkins and Bailey but the ball still wouldn’t go into Palace’s net. Bailey’s shot came off the post. The barrage of goals from Villa came towards the end as John Duran equalised in the 87th minute from a brilliant cross from Digne. Villa was given a penalty in the 8th minute of added time after Richards brought down Watkins in the box. Douglas Luiz stepped up to make it 2-1. Moussa Diaby applied the finishing touches to the victory in the end after he scored in the 11th minute of added time to kill the game and make it 3-1.