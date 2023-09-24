CHE (Chelsea) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
CHE
45%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
55%
England
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea last week in the Premier League travelled to England’s South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Chelsea started the game in a better fashion as Mydryk looked lively. The Ukrainian with his pace put in a cross from the byline to find Gallagher whose shot was blocked by the Bournemouth defence at the near post. Mudryk was brilliant once again as he came so close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute after his shot came off the post.
Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez kept the score with a lovely save by making his body big to deny Ouattara who was through on goal. Mudryk was electric on the left-hand side. He once again darted past the Cherries defenders to find Gallagher who this time kept his shot on target allowing Neto to make a good stop to deny Chelsea the lead. Both sides went into the half-goalless.
Raheem Sterling was so unlucky not to give Chelsea the lead as his beautifully taken free hit the crossbar and fell on the line. Goal line technology confirmed the ball did not cross the whole line. Chelsea was let off by a huge score as an attempt by Tavernier went close to creeping into Sanchez’s goal. Neto made a good double save to deny Jackson and Gallagher from close distance in the 65th minute. Gallagher was all over the pitch this time intervening in a shot from Billing that was going into the back of the net.
Gallagher’s deflection changed the trajectory of the ball to go wide. Bournemouth started to amp up the pressure in the end as Sanchez needed to save Solanke’s effort on goal. Neto was put into action late on as he made two saves to deny Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer. The game ended without any goals as Chelsea made it back-to-back games without finding the net.
Villa in their last game in the Premier League took on Crystal Palace at Villa Park. The game started fairly slowly as the first big chance came in the 17th minute for Watkins who should have scored only for Johnstone to get the better of him 1v1. Villa was denied the opener by VAR after Diaby was judged offside just before finding the back of the net. Matty Cash had three chances in the space of two minutes to give Villa the lead but somehow the ball did not go past the Palace goalkeeper.
Palace punished Villa for their missed chances and took the lead through Odsonne Edouard who applied the finishing touch from a Mateta cross. Edouard could have put Palace 2 up minutes later but the Villa defenders did enough to keep the ball out. Villa had brilliant chances to equalise through Watkins and Bailey but the ball still wouldn’t go into Palace’s net. Bailey’s shot came off the post. The barrage of goals from Villa came towards the end as John Duran equalised in the 87th minute from a brilliant cross from Digne. Villa was given a penalty in the 8th minute of added time after Richards brought down Watkins in the box. Douglas Luiz stepped up to make it 2-1. Moussa Diaby applied the finishing touches to the victory in the end after he scored in the 11th minute of added time to kill the game and make it 3-1.
Facts
- Chelsea lost this game 2-0 last season to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. However, they have never lost two consecutive games against Aston Villa since 1933.
- If Aston Villa beats Chelsea on Sunday, they will have registered back-to-back victories over Chelsea for the first time since 1993 in the Premier League.
- Chelsea have managed to win only 2 of their last 13 Premier League games at their home stadium.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
The record between Chelsea and Aston Villa in the recent head-to-head meetings favours the side playing at home this week in the Premier League. In the last 28 games between the two sides, Chelsea have won 16 times, 5 games have ended in a stalemate and Aston Villa have won on 7 occasions.
Since the arrival of Erling Haaland in the Premier League last summer, Chelsea have scored only 56 goals in all competitions altogether. Haaland on the other hand has 59 goals. Mauricio Pochettino was brought in to fix this problem but his team do not look closer to solving their issues upfront. The Blues do create chances but their conversion rate is keeping them from scoring. This game could even be a harder ask for Chelsea to score considering how resolute Unai Emery’s defences are known to be. An early goal could help Chelsea massively and put them in the driver’s seat but scoring goals anytime in the game is a tough call right now for the Blues.
Villa on the other hand will come into this game on the back of playing in the UEFA Conference League on Sunday. It remains to be seen how playing twice a week affects Unai Emery’s side. Playing midweek in Europe, especially away, can lead to players being tired. We still believe Chelsea’s problem plays perfectly into Unai Emery’s men. Give Unai Emery an opposition that cannot score and Villa’s defenders could look like the best in the world. Emery also has a stacked attacking lineup that knows how to find the back of the net against big teams. Villa could pose a big problem for Chelsea on the counterattack. Based on our analysis we believe that Aston Villa has a better chance of winning this game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as high odds-on favourites to beat Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. We expect this game to be quite a spectacle for the neutral. Earlier in a fixture like this Chelsea would go in as the favourites to win this game but in recent times that just isn’t the case. We predict this game to be quite even. In terms of goals, we do expect both teams to score in this game. We also believe that this game will produce a lot of cards.
Villa have already registered 13 yellow cards this season which amounts to 2.6 cards a game. We expect the referee to show a few cards to the Villa players. Aston Villa to get over 2.5 yellow cards combined is our call. Betting for Chelsea to score fewer goals might be the play here. The Blues do not have a good record in front of goal. Only 24 out of their 81 shots have been on target. We do not expect Chelsea to score more than 2 goals in this game.
Raheem Sterling will be one of the players to watch when Chelsea takes the stage against Aston Villa. Sterling is Chelsea’s best goal scoring asset right now. If one is looking to back Chelsea to score, we suggest taking a look at Raheem Sterling.
For Aston Villa, it has to be Olie Watkins in this game. Watkins has started the season slowly but we all know that the player can score anytime. Watkins is due a goal soon and we believe it could be against Chelsea come Sunday.
Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Chelsea
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow, Callum Hudson Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Axel Disasi
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Ben Chilwell
|
Defender
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Enzo Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Attacker
|
Carney Chukwuemeka
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Boubacar Kamara
|
Midfielder
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, W
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 162
Chelsea wins:68
Aston Villa wins:59
Matches are drawn:35
Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
The odds of Aston Villa winning are set at 4.10. Chelsea are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.94. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Aston Villa
We will go against the odd-makers here and say that we believe Aston Villa has all the ingredients to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s main issues lie when it comes to scoring goals. The Blues once again failed to score in their last game against Bournemouth. They also failed to score in the game before that against Nottingham Forest. Chelsea was beaten by Forest at home and with all respect to Steve Cooper’s team we believe that Aston Villa came into this game with a better team on paper and form.
Villa has some brilliant individualistic players. Unai Emery is a very experienced manager who knows how to set his team up. The likes of Watkins and Diaby could hurt Chelsea upfront. The Villa midfield also has hard workers in their midfield in McGinn and Kamara. We expect Villa to make it hard for Chelsea in this game. Chelsea could well come out as victors here but we just feel that Villa should have enough to pile more misery on Mauricio Pochettino and his team.Bet Now!