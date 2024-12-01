CHE (Chelsea) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction CHE 69 % Chance of Winning AVFC 31 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will travel to London to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game having beaten Leicester City last week. Nicolas Jackson put them ahead with a very well-taken finish. Chelsea were all over Leicester City, and they should have ended this game way before Enzo scored. The Argentinian netted in the 75th minute. Jordan Ayew did pull one back, but that was too late as Maesca’s side had already wrapped the game up by then. Aston Villa faced Crystal Palace in their last game at Villa Park. Villa had an early setback as Sarr put the visitors in front. Ollie Watkins brought the home team back with a well-taken finish in the 36th minute. The home team found themselves behind once again just before halftime thanks to Devenny scoring for Palace. Ross Barkley saved Aston Villa’s blushes by equalising in the 77th minute. Both teams shared the spoils at Villa Park come the end of the 90.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Aston Villa is as one-sided as it can get, with the Blues of London getting the better in most scenarios. In the last 32 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Aston Villa winning 8 times.

Aston Villa need to channel their memories from the last two seasons as they have been victorious in this stadium. Chelsea also this season has not been very convincing at home. Teams like Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have taken points off them. This is a big game for Aston Villa. They need to win this if they want to stay in the hunt for the top 4. Chelsea might have sights set on a title challenge, and for that, they have to start winning games like these and improve their home tally. Based on everything, we do believe that Chelsea has a better chance of winning.

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Chelsea vs Aston Villa Predictions and betting tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are hands down backing Chelsea to continue their winning run and beat Aston Villa on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game on the back of a clinical performance against Leicester City, in which they won by a 1-goal margin. Therefore Chelsea continues to attract the bookies. The Blues are favourites to win as they go into this game in better touch than Aston Villa. The Villains have not won any of their last 4 games in the Premier League and hence are the underdogs. Chelsea’s consistency at home makes them the favourites to win this game.

Chelsea’s improvement in comparison to last season is night and day. Chelsea’s overall record is, however, better when they play away from home. At home, they have dropped points to opponents aplenty already this season. They have only 2 wins to show at Stamford Bridge, having beaten Brighton and Newcastle United. Manchester City are the only team that has won at this stadium until now. Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Arsenal have all taken a point each at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, has suddenly lost their footing in their recent away games. They started off the season playing some of their best football on the road. Aston Villa were unbeaten in any of their first 4 away games, winning 3 and drawing 1. The Villains won at West Ham, Leicester City, and Fulham. However, they have lost each of their last 2 games going into this. Aston Villa was beaten at Anfield and at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by quite a comfortable margin.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Aston Villa to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering they have scored two goals in each of their last two of their last four games at Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa have conceded 2 or more goals in 3 of their last 4 games in the Premier League; hence we do back Chelsea to continue that trend. Both teams have nervous defences going into this game. Chelsea has failed to score in only 1 of their home games this season, which was on opening day against the defending champions. Aston Villa have conceded at least a goal in each of their 6 away games played until now in the Premier League. Based on these stats, we back both teams to score come Sunday.

When it comes to scoring, we will back Nicolas Jackson to score on Sunday. Jackson has been in fantastic form for Chelsea this campaign, giving them a platform in most games. Jackson will go into this game not only as the favourite to score but also with a good shout of opening the scoring on Sunday. Nicolas Jackson has scored a total of 7 goals already in the Premier League. 5 of those 7 goals have been the first goal Chelsea has scored in the game. Chris Wood, with 6 goals, is the only player who has the better tally this season. Hence we back Nicolas Jackson to score in this game. The risk takers can back the attacker to score the first goal for higher returns.

Cole Palmer has cemented his spot in the heart of Chelsea’s attack. The talisman is involved in many things that Chelsea does. Cole Palmer is not shy when it comes to taking a goalkeeper on. Palmer this season averages 3.2 shots per game in a Chelsea shirt. Palmer being on penalties and set pieces also gives this number a massive boost. Cole Palmer has not scored in Chelsea’s last 3 Premier League games. We are sure that he will be itching to get on the scoresheet, and that is why his shot count will be high. Our prediction is for Cole Palmer to have 2 or more shots in this game against Aston Villa.

Palmer will also go into this game as the favourite to get an anytime assist against Aston Villa. The Chelsea player has created the most chances from open play with 28 in the Premier League. No other player has better numbers as of now in comparison to Palmer. Palmer has yet to score or assist against Aston Villa since he joined Chelsea last year. We believe that this will be the game that he does so.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Aston Villa.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Pedro Neto Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games):W, D, D, W, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, D, W

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:166

Chelsea wins:69

Aston Villa wins:60

Matches are drawn:37

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.71.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.