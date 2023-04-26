Chelsea vs Brentford Match Prediction CHE 80 % Chance of Winning BFC 20 % Bet Now! Chelsea and Brentford are set to collide at Stamford Bridge on Thursday with both sides looking for an elusive win. Chelsea currently sits in 11th spot in the Premier League table with 39 points having played 31 games. Brentford sits in the 10th spot with 44 points having played a game more. A win for Chelsea will reduce the deficit between the two teams to a point with Chelsea having a game in hand. A loss for Chelsea would leave them in 11th spot with the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace breathing down their necks. Chelsea have missed the trick by appointing Frank Lampard as manager after they sacked Graham Potter. Lampard is yet to win a game as Chelsea manager and the football hasn’t seemed to have improved with many arguing that it has got worse. Lampard has lost all of his first four games in charge of Chelsea. In their last Premier League game, the Blues were comfortably beaten by Brighton at Stamford Bridge 2-1. Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso scored for the Seagulls in a game in which Brighton could have scored four or five. Chelsea was also knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in which they failed to score a single goal over both the legs. Real Madrid won with an aggregate of 4-0. Brentford on the other hand is having troubles of their own. The Bees last won a game in the Premier League more than a month ago. Brentford under Thomas Frank in recent games has looked like a shadow of their former selves. Over the weekend they were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at home. Ivan Toney gave Brentford the lead in the 65th minute but they could not hold on for a rare victory as a defensive lapse allowed Douglas Luiz to equalise for Villa in the 87th minute. A victory for Chelsea or Brentford could prove to be a massive boost for their morale as both teams will want to target a top-table finish this season.

On this page Facts

Chelsea vs Brentford's Chance of Winning

Chelsea vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea Player List

Brentford Player List

Chelsea vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Last season Brentford were held to a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at home and they beat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford have not won in any of their last 6 games.

Chelsea have not won any of their last 6 games in the Premier League. In those 6 games, they have won just once.

Chelsea’s last victory at home in the Premier League came against Leeds United on the 4th of March, they have not won at home since then.

Chelsea have failed to find the back of the net in 6 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Likewise, Brentford have also not scored in 6 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Kai Havertz is Chelsea’s top scorer with 7 goals.

Ivan Toney has scored 19 times for Brentford this season and is their top scorer.

Brentford have conceded a goal in each of their last 7 matches.

The reverse fixture at the GTECH Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw earlier this season.

Chelsea have lost just 1 of their last 5 games against Brentford in all competitions.

On average Chelsea scores 1.2 goals when playing at home and Brentford FC scores 1.17 goals when playing away.

Chelsea vs Brentford's Chance of Winning

Chelsea has dominated Brentford in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 7 games between these two sides, Chelsea has won 4 games; 2 games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning just once. However, this season Chelsea’s form has just dropped to another tangent.

Chelsea just has 1 win at home in their last five games. Chelsea have won 6 games, drawn 5 and lost 5 games at home this season. They collect an average of 1.44 points at home this season with a 38% win rate.

On the flip side, Brentford have one of the worse records on the road this season. The Bees have won 3, drawn 7 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of just 19% and collect 1.00 points away from home.

Both Chelsea and Brentford have poor records home and away respectively. Playing in front of your fans, however, is always a bonus. Chelsea therefore has a better chance of winning but the difference between these two sides isn’t much. Brentford knows how to win in Chelsea’s yard and it wouldn’t be a massive shock if Brentford leaves Stamford Bridge with points in their bag.

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Chelsea vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Chelsea tends to score only 1.06 goals on average at home this season. Chelsea’s attackers do not look sharp in front of goal. Backing Chelsea to not score more than 1.5 goals in this match can gain you returns. Brentford also love to keep a low block and maintain structure so it will be surprising to see Chelsea score 2 or more in this game. Chelsea could face some issues with Brentford’s counter-attack.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved 12 shots in the 1st half alone against Brighton in their last Premier League game. Expect the Chelsea goalkeeper to be busy again. Backing Kepa to make more than 5 saves can gain returns.

Ivan Toney scored his 19th goal of the season for Brentford against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. The English striker is heavily influential in Brentford’s exploits in front of goal. Toney will also be odds-on favourite to score when they take on the Blues. Chelsea can concede goals and with having to deal with one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League this season, odds will be high for Toney to score.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Brentford

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eduoard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka

Attackers:Piere-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke

Chelsea’s Playing XI

Player Role Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Thiago Silva Defender Marc Cucurella Defender N’Golo Kante Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Connor Gallagher Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Joao Felix Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, D, L, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Zanka, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Alex Gilbert

Brentford’s Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Aaron Hickey Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Ben Mee Defender Rico Henry Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Brian Mbeumo Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, D

Chelsea vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Chelsea wins:10

Brentford wins:5

Matches are drawn:8

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Odds

The odds of Brentford winning are set at 5.40. Chelsea is the favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.75. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.