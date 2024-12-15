Chelsea vs Brentford Match Prediction CHE 89 % Chance of Winning BFC 11 % Bet Now! Chelsea will face off against Brentford in the Premier League on Monday at Stamford Bridge. Both teams go into this on the back of good victories in their previous match weeks. The win for Chelsea in their last game was even sweeter as they came from behind to beat Spurs. Cucurella’s unfortunate slips in the first half cost Chelsea 2 goals. Jadon Sancho opened up Spurs’ defence, and his shot beat Forster at the far post. Spurs in the second half conceded two needless penalties, with Cole Palmer slotting both of them to give Chelsea a two-goal lead for the first time in the game. Chelsea held on for the final minutes to get the 3 points even though Son pulled one back for the Spurs. Brentford was ruthless at the GTECH Community Stadium in their last game against Newcastle United. Mbeumo broke the deadlock for the Bees in the first 8 minutes of the game. Brentford conceded with Isak scoring but once again took the lead minutes later with Wissa finding the back of the net. Harvey Barnes equalised for Newcastle for the second and final time in the game. The Bees ran away with it in the second half with Collins putting them back in the lead with a good header. Schade put the cherry on the top by scoring the fourth goal in the 90th minute, handing Brentford the win.

Chelsea vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Brentford is as close as it can get, with the Blues of London having the slight edge. In the last 10 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 4; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Brentford winning 3 times.

This game has all the ingredients to be a great game to watch for the neutral. Both teams thrive on their attack when it comes to getting the job done. Chelsea as a team looks like one of the most complete units in the Premier League right now. They are in a situation where all of their players are in great form. Chelsea are lethal on the attack with Palmer, Jackson, and Madueke all capable of breaking the backline. Lavia and Caicedo have been able to form a solid partnership deep in midfield, allowing Enzo to play higher upfront.

Brentford will have a big problem on their hands in this game, especially if they defend the way they have done in their other games. It will be difficult to outscore Chelsea away from home. We do not feel that Thomas Frank has a good enough defence this season that is capable of holding Chelsea. Brentford has been a thorn in Chelsea’s side for a long time at Stamford Bridge, but in this game, we do believe that Chelsea will topple them. The Blues of London have a better chance of winning this game on Monday.

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Chelsea vs Brentford Predictions and betting tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are hands down backing Chelsea to continue their brilliant record and beat Brentford on Monday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game on the back of a brilliant performance against Tottenham Hotspur, in which they turned around a 2-goal deficit to win 3-2. Due to their win, Chelsea continue to attract the bookies. The Blues are favourites to win as they go into this game with good form to back their cause. The Bees are terrible when it comes to their performances away from home; hence Chelsea are the outright favourites to win this game.

Chelsea, in terms of performances, is pretty much in a title race now. The level of football in their few games has catapulted massively and has made them one of the teams to watch out for this season. They were big winners in their last game against Aston Villa, where they won by 3 goals to nil. They have not lost at Stamford Bridge in any of their last 6 games, with the only loss coming on the opening day against Manchester City.

Brentford, on the other hand, is horrible when it comes to their away form. No wins in any of their opening 7 away games is quite alarming. Their scoring numbers have also taken a hit as they have just scored 1 goal in their last 2 games. Their away form is one of the worst in the league, as they have drawn 1 and lost 6 games. The only draw came against Everton at Goodison Park. They lost their last away game at Villa Pak to Aston Villa.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Brentford to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering they have scored two goals in each of their last 4 games in the Premier League. Brentford has conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 3 games in the Premier League. Both teams have nervous defences and confident attackers going into this game. Chelsea have failed to score in only 1 of their home games this season, which was against Manchester City. Brentford, meanwhile, has not kept a clean sheet in any of their away games this season. Both teams have valid reasons when it comes to backing them to score.

When it comes to scoring, we will back Cole Palmer to score on Monday. Cole Palmer is an easy and safe shout and goes into this game on the back of some good goal-scoring form. The Englishman scored 2 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in his last game. Before that he also netted against Southampton; hence he is the best shout. Enzo Fernandez is another left-field shortstop. He has scored 3 goals and 3 assists already this season, including a goal in each of his last 2 games. The Argentine is playing more of an attacking role, and we see him thriving there.

The two players that remain favourites to score for Brentford are Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo. Wissa has 35 goals already for Brentford and is 1 goal shy of levelling their top scorer ever in Ivan Toney. Mbeumo, on the other hand, has already scored 9 goals in the Premier League, and a goal on Monday would make him the first Cameroonian to score 10 goals. Chelsea has a weakness in defence, and we can see these two players thrive come Sunday.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Brentford

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Pedro Neto Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, W

Chelsea vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:21

Chelsea wins:10

Brentford wins:7

Matches are drawn:4

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.33.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.