Chelsea vs Brentford Match Prediction
CHE
89%
Chance of Winning
BFC
11%
England
Stamford Bridge
Brentford was ruthless at the GTECH Community Stadium in their last game against Newcastle United. Mbeumo broke the deadlock for the Bees in the first 8 minutes of the game. Brentford conceded with Isak scoring but once again took the lead minutes later with Wissa finding the back of the net. Harvey Barnes equalised for Newcastle for the second and final time in the game. The Bees ran away with it in the second half with Collins putting them back in the lead with a good header. Schade put the cherry on the top by scoring the fourth goal in the 90th minute, handing Brentford the win.
Facts:
- Chelsea does not do very well when it comes to facing Brentford in the Premier League. The Blues won their first-ever game against the Bees in the Premier League; however, since then it has all been downhill. Chelsea has lost 3 of their last 5 games with 2 draws and no wins to their name. Brentford has been a massive pain in Chelsea’s prospects in the past.
- Brentford has been Chelsea’s bogey team not only in overall games but especially away from home. The Bees have enjoyed playing at Stamford Bridge, winning each of their last 3 games there. Brentford could become only the second team since Leeds United to win 4 consecutive top-flight games if they beat Chelsea on Monday. Leeds United beat Chelsea in 6 consecutive away games in a period between 1973 and 1991.
- Chelsea and Brentford have a weird phenomenon when it comes to playing in the Premier League as of late. No team playing at home has won this fixture in the last 6 games played between the two in the Premier League. 2 games were drawn, and 4 games have been won by the away team, with Brentford dominating. The fixture with the biggest tally of no home wins is Watford against Brentford with 10 games.
- Chelsea has been very dominant when it comes to their recent form in the Premier League. They have won each of their last 3 games by scoring 3 goals or more, which has been a massive turnaround. The last time they scored 3 goals or more in four top-flight games was in 1954. The Blues were crowned champions of England that season.
Chelsea vs Brentford Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Brentford is as close as it can get, with the Blues of London having the slight edge. In the last 10 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 4; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Brentford winning 3 times.
This game has all the ingredients to be a great game to watch for the neutral. Both teams thrive on their attack when it comes to getting the job done. Chelsea as a team looks like one of the most complete units in the Premier League right now. They are in a situation where all of their players are in great form. Chelsea are lethal on the attack with Palmer, Jackson, and Madueke all capable of breaking the backline. Lavia and Caicedo have been able to form a solid partnership deep in midfield, allowing Enzo to play higher upfront.
Brentford will have a big problem on their hands in this game, especially if they defend the way they have done in their other games. It will be difficult to outscore Chelsea away from home. We do not feel that Thomas Frank has a good enough defence this season that is capable of holding Chelsea. Brentford has been a thorn in Chelsea’s side for a long time at Stamford Bridge, but in this game, we do believe that Chelsea will topple them. The Blues of London have a better chance of winning this game on Monday.
Chelsea vs Brentford Predictions and betting tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are hands down backing Chelsea to continue their brilliant record and beat Brentford on Monday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game on the back of a brilliant performance against Tottenham Hotspur, in which they turned around a 2-goal deficit to win 3-2. Due to their win, Chelsea continue to attract the bookies. The Blues are favourites to win as they go into this game with good form to back their cause. The Bees are terrible when it comes to their performances away from home; hence Chelsea are the outright favourites to win this game.
Chelsea, in terms of performances, is pretty much in a title race now. The level of football in their few games has catapulted massively and has made them one of the teams to watch out for this season. They were big winners in their last game against Aston Villa, where they won by 3 goals to nil. They have not lost at Stamford Bridge in any of their last 6 games, with the only loss coming on the opening day against Manchester City.
Brentford, on the other hand, is horrible when it comes to their away form. No wins in any of their opening 7 away games is quite alarming. Their scoring numbers have also taken a hit as they have just scored 1 goal in their last 2 games. Their away form is one of the worst in the league, as they have drawn 1 and lost 6 games. The only draw came against Everton at Goodison Park. They lost their last away game at Villa Pak to Aston Villa.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Brentford to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering they have scored two goals in each of their last 4 games in the Premier League. Brentford has conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 3 games in the Premier League. Both teams have nervous defences and confident attackers going into this game. Chelsea have failed to score in only 1 of their home games this season, which was against Manchester City. Brentford, meanwhile, has not kept a clean sheet in any of their away games this season. Both teams have valid reasons when it comes to backing them to score.
When it comes to scoring, we will back Cole Palmer to score on Monday. Cole Palmer is an easy and safe shout and goes into this game on the back of some good goal-scoring form. The Englishman scored 2 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in his last game. Before that he also netted against Southampton; hence he is the best shout. Enzo Fernandez is another left-field shortstop. He has scored 3 goals and 3 assists already this season, including a goal in each of his last 2 games. The Argentine is playing more of an attacking role, and we see him thriving there.
The two players that remain favourites to score for Brentford are Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo. Wissa has 35 goals already for Brentford and is 1 goal shy of levelling their top scorer ever in Ivan Toney. Mbeumo, on the other hand, has already scored 9 goals in the Premier League, and a goal on Monday would make him the first Cameroonian to score 10 goals. Chelsea has a weakness in defence, and we can see these two players thrive come Sunday.
Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Brentford
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen
Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys
Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Pedro Neto
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
|
Noni Madueke
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Keane Lewis-Potter
|
Defender
|
Yehor Yarmoliuk
|
Midfielder
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Fabio Carvalho
|
Attacker
|
Kevin Schade
|
Attacker
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, W
Chelsea vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:21
Chelsea wins:10
Brentford wins:7
Matches are drawn:4
Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Odds
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.33.
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.35.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.00.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
Parimatch