Chelsea vs Brentford Match Prediction CHE 60 % Chance of Winning BFC 40 % Place a bet Chelsea is all set to encounter another London opposition in Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. Both teams go into this fixture having had some good performances in their previous games in the Premier League. Chelsea in their last game in the Premier League welcomed Arsenal to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea started the game as the better team and their first chance came in the 2nd minute of the game as Enzo’s curling shot went quite close. Mudryk’s header from a cross in the 12th minute hit Saliba’s arm when he leapt to head the ball. The referee initially did not think it was a handball but VAR intervened and made the referee change his decision awarding Chelsea a penalty that Cole Palmer took to give the hosts the lead. The Blues were all over Arsenal in the first half and Cole Palmer once again went close to scoring as he cut onto his left foot and curled a shot that beat Raya comfortably but didn't go in. Chelsea went into half-time as a comfortable leaders. The 2nd half could not have started in a better fashion for Chelsea as Mudryk’s shot/cross caught Raya off guard and flew into the goal’s far top corner. The bizarre goal left Raya flatfooted and put Chelsea in a more commanding position. Robert Sanchez gifted Arsenal a goal of nothing as Declan Rice intercepted his pass from the back and slotted the ball straight into the open net halving the deficit. The goal brought Arsenal back into the game and substitute Trossard made no mistake in converting Saka’s deep cross to level things and pile more misery on Chelsea. Unlucky for Chelsea who just lost their heads at a pivotal moment in the game causing them to lose 2 points in the process. Brentford made easy work of Burnley in their last game as they comfortably trashed them 3-0. Yoane Wissa gave them the lead in the 25th minute. Bryan Mbeumo then provided some extra cushion to the lead as he made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute. Connor Roberts in the 78th minute got his marching orders for a second yellow card. Saman Ghoddos then applied the finishing touch to dispose of Vincent Kompany’s side quite easily. Burnley had only one shot on target in the entire game. Brentford on the other hand had 23 shots on Burnley’s goal and should have beaten them with a higher margin considering 10 of those 23 shots were on target.

Chelsea vs Brentford's Chance of Winning

The record between Chelsea and Brentford in the recent clashes favours the former. In the last 8 games between these two London clubs, Chelsea has won 4 times, 2 games have ended in a draw and Brentford have won on 2 occasions. The Bees however are unbeaten against Chelsea in their last 3 games and have won 2 out of those 3 games with both victories coming at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looks like a more composed side as of late. Pochettino has got his team playing with more intensity, especially at home where they are now suffocating opponents. Their victory against Arsenal proves this point as the Gunners’ main attackers Odegaard, Saka and Marinelli were kept out of harm's way.

We expect Chelsea to be about the same way and double up on the likes of Mbeumo and Wissa who tend to be Brentford’s main attacking outlet. The Blues have now also started scoring goals that have been much needed having failed to find the back of the net on so many occasions last season. The Bees defensively have not been at their best and we believe that Chelsea could take advantage of that situation.

Brentford on the other hand lost their way a little bit considering how well they started the season. Narrow losses to Manchester United and Newcastle United would have surely been difficult for Thomas Frank to take. Brentford know how to win at Stamford Bridge and they could use that to their advantage when they play Chelsea on Saturday.

Thomas Frank has enough quality at his disposal that could help in beating the Blues. Brentford can go into this game knowing they can get something from this game considering Chelsea have already lost two home games to the likes of Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Chelsea surely has the better chance of winning with all things considered but Brentford have been Chelsea’s kryptonite lately and could spring a surprise.

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Chelsea vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this matchup as easy odds-on favourites to beat Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The odds are highly in favour of Chelsea in this game but we do believe that Brentford won’t make it easy for Chelsea at the Bridge. Both these sides are teams that like to play football and often do not sit back so we are in for a treat in this game.

We expect Chelsea to be compact like they were against Arsenal last week. The Blues negated Arsenal’s tricky wingers and Mbeumo and Wissa could also be in for a tough night at Stamford Bridge. We expect Chelsea to have more shots on Brentford's goal but we also believe the Bees can trouble Robert Sanchez. Our call is for both teams to have more than 6 shots.

This has all the ingredients of being an open game. Chelsea has a higher chance of keeping a clean sheet in this game but we believe that both defences will concede at least a goal on Saturday. We do not expect too many yellow cards but our picks to get booked on Saturday will be Brentford’s full backs considering they could be playing against the likes of Sterling and Mudryk.

Chelsea’s player to watch out for will be Cole Palmer. The youngster has started very well at Chelsea and is soon becoming the talisman of this team. Palmer has scored in consecutive games now for Chelsea and could become only the third Chelsea player to score in three consecutive games aged 21 or younger. We believe that Palmer is a strong contender to join the likes of Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic in doing so. Palmer's now being on penalties has given him a higher chance of getting a goal.

Bryan Mbeumo is the favourite for Brentford in terms of attacking returns. The Cameroon International has been brilliant since taking the place of Ivan Toney. Mbeumo has scored 8 goals and 3 assists in his last 12 games amounting to a total of 11 goal involvements. Mbeumo could once again prove to be a thorn for Chelsea considering he already scored in Brentfordâ€™s win at Stamford Bridge last season.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Brentford.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, W, L, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford’s Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Brian Mbeumo Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L

Chelsea vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Chelsea wins:10

Arsenal wins:6

Matches are drawn:3

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.14.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.