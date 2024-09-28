CHE (Chelsea) vs BHAFC (Brighton and Hove Albion) Match Prediction CHE 75 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 25 % Bet now! Chelsea are all set to face off against Brighton and Hove Albion in match week 6 of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea go into this game on the back of a stunning victory against West Ham away from home at the London Stadium. Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea the lead early after he received the ball in acres of space on the left. Jackson took advantage of the lethargic defence to go on a solo run and beat Areola. The striker in the same half got his brace as he exploited a gap between the Hammers defence. Cole Palmer early in the second half sealed the game for Chelsea as Nicolas Jackson this time turned creator. Brighton and Hove Albion welcomed Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium last week. Baleba’s foul on Hudson Odoi in the box awarded Forest an early penalty that Chris Wood converted. Hinshelwood equalised 3 minutes from halftime with a cool finish. It got better as Welbeck riffled the back of the net from a free kick to take Brighton into the lead at the break. Forest got their equaliser through Sosa. Brighton had 7 minutes plus extra time to play against 10 men. Forest as Gibbs-White was sent off, but they could not find the winner as the game ended level.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Brighton has been a one-sided dominance by the team playing at home this week. In the last 16 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 10; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Brighton winning just 2 times.

Chelsea’s biggest issue last season was the consistency of winning games. That has taken a significant leap forward ever since the end of last season. The Blues have also done very well to bounce off a defeat that they faced against Manchester City early this season. The Blues have gone on to beat Wolves, Bournemouth, and West Ham all away from home. Brighton will, however, be a much more significant test considering the Seagulls have also proved themselves tough to beat under Hurzeler.

Chelsea did draw to Crystal Palace in their second home game of the season, and Brighton would surely take notes from that game. If the Brighton defence can stay resolute, then Chelsea as a team does give you chances. Brighton also has the attack capability of hurting teams. With everything analysed, we do believe that Chelsea is better positioned at the moment, and hence we back them with a better chance of winning.

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Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and betting tips

The oddsmakers on almost all betting websites are clearly backing Chelsea to continue their winning run and beat Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea are slowly and steadily going on a winning run against the smaller teams. They have won each of their last 3 games in all competitions. The last game they lost was on the first day against Manchester City. Brighton, on the other hand, themselves are yet to lose a game. The Seagulls have gone down a gear as they have drawn 3 of their last 3 in the Premier League. Hence Chelsea has the massive backing of the oddsmakers to win this game against the Seagulls on Saturday.

Chelsea in their last game against West Ham United showed that they have the consistency to produce good performances. Chelsea’s attack in that game was at the top of their game, especially Nicolas Jackson. Away from home, Chelsea have done brilliantly well, winning 3 from 3. They now need to transcend those performances at home. At the Bridge, Chelsea have lost 1 and drawn 1 of the two games they have played. Against Crystal Palace, they missed a good deal of chances, something they will want to avoid here.

Brighton have a better away record in comparison to what Chelsea have at home. They have been solid after already getting a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates. They beat Everton comprehensively in the first game of the season at Goodison Park. Brighton do tend to play well against the bigger teams; however, it remains to be seen if they can frustrate a Chelsea team that is on their A-game at the moment.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Brighton to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering Brighton have conceded four goals in their last five games in the Premier League. They also come into this having conceded 2 goals at home to Nottingham Forest. Chelsea attacking wise have done really well, scoring 4 goals in their last 2 games and keeping a clean sheet in each of the 2 games. We hence expect Chelsea to score 2 or more but not to keep their third clean sheet. Brighton and Hove Albion have scored in each of their two away games this season. They have in fact scored in 4 of their 5 games in the Premier League, similar to Chelsea. Hence both team's scoring is our call.

When it comes to goal scoring, we have to back Nicolas Jackson, as he looks in really good form. Jackson suddenly looks very composed in front of the goal, with him also having the numbers to back him up. The striker also does so much better when playing at Stamford Bridge, as he has scored 5 goals in his last 6 games there. Fresh off a brace against West Ham, we expect him to keep his place in the starting lineup and score anytime in this game.

Brighton has a good chance of scoring in this game as well, and according to us, the best man to back is Danny Welbeck. The former Arsenal striker was on target in his last game against Nottingham Forest, so he definitely has form to back him up. However, Welbeck also has a very good scoring record against Chelsea. Welbeck has 3 goals in his last 4 games against the Blues in the Premier League. However, all three of these goals have come when he has come off the bench.

Moises Caicedo easily ranks the highest when it comes to tackles made, as no player in either team's squad comes close to the Ecuadorian. Caicedo averages 4.2 tackles per game, and we expect him to have another busy day in the midfield of Chelsea. Brighton loves to bypass their opponents through the middle; hence, we expect Caicedo to make 2 or more tackles against his former club.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Christopher Nkunku Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, L

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Jack Hinshelwood Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Carlos Baleba Midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu Midfielder Yankuba Minteh Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, D, W

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:23

Chelsea wins:15

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:3

Matches are drawn:5

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.74.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.