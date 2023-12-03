CHE (Chelsea) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction CHE 77 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 23 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday. Brighton and Hove Albion sit in 8th playing having played 13 games and accumulating 22 points. Chelsea on the other hand is 10th in the table with 16 points from their 13 games. This game is one of those games Chelsea has to win at home to alleviate the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea in their last game travelled to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. Chelsea in the whole game were hands down the second-best side as they were crushed by Eddie Howe’s men. Chelsea did have the first real attempt of the game though Gallagher’s tame effort did little to worry Nick Pope in goal. Newcastle United responded straight away and took the lead through their Swedish striker as Isak did well to control Miley’s fantastic through ball and beat Sanchez in goal. Chelsea equalised through absolutely nothing as Trippier fouled Raheem Sterling in a dangerous area. Reece James is often Chelsea’s designated free-kick taker but Raheem Sterling produced a beautiful strike that went over the ball and dipped into the goal leaving Pope in goal flat-footed. Enzo Fernandes did have a chance to put Chelsea in the lead but the Argentinian’s shot was well handled once again by Pope in goal. The Magpies had good chances to take the lead but their efforts went begging. The rout for Newcastle started in the second half which was also down to some poor Chelsea defending. Lascelles headed Anthony Gordon’s set piece with ease as he bypassed the Chelsea defence with no one marking him. A minute later Joelinton made it 3-1 this time due to Thiago Silva making a horrid blunder to hand Newcastle the ball back in a dangerous situation. Reece James then got sent off for a silly foul that he did not need to make considering he was already on a yellow card. 10 men Chelsea once again fell prey to poor defending as Almiron put a cross on the back post for Gordon to get the fourth of the night. Brighton on the other hand travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Anthony Elanga gave the hosts the lead in the 3rd minute. Evan Ferguson equalised for the visitors with a well-worked goal as Gilmour won the ball and passed it to Gross who in turn put Ferguson through. The Irish striker curled a brilliant effort to beat the keeper in goal. Joao Pedro just before halftime rose highest above Aina to bury Gross’ cross. It got better for Brighton in the 56th minute as Forest striker Chris Wood made a bad decision to pull back Joao Pedro in the box. The referee pointed to the spot. Pedro stepped up and buried his spot kick to give Brighton a 2-goal cushion. Forest towards the end got a penalty of their own as Hinshelwood fouled Hudson-Odoi in the box. Morgan Gibbs-White gave Forest the consolation penalty but in the end, Brighton was able to hold on.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs from England favours the team from the blue half of London. In the last 14 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Chelsea has won 8 encounters 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Brighton and Hove Albion winning on just 2 occasions.

Chelsea at home this season against the smaller teams have been poor but their record against the bigger opposition is much better. They drew matches with two of the title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge already this season. Chelsea at the moment is just a very unpredictable side. One cannot expect what Chelsea could do on a given day.

Brighton on the other hand is nursing a ton of injuries in their team. Their defence this season with the best of players was already suspect but now they have nearly lost their entire backline for this game making it a big worry for manager De Zerbi. The Seagulls will have to soak up Chelsea’s pressure in this game because if they go out attacking then they could be hurt on the break. Chelsea have won just one game at home this season from 7.

The Blues can still get at but we do not believe that the Brighton defence has enough about them to restrict Chelsea. Hence, we believe that Chelsea has a better chance of winning this game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

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Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as major odds-on favourite to beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. This game has all the ingredients to be quite an entertaining spectacle to watch as both teams ooze quality. We expect this game to produce competitiveness and some good quality football.

Brighton came into this with a little bit more confidence as they won their last Premier League game plus, they were victorious in the Europa League. Chelsea meanwhile lost in the last Premier League game to Newcastle United so could still be nervy entering this game.

The Blues have recently improved their goal scoring ability with players finding the back of the net. Even then Chelsea has only managed to score 1.43 goals on average at home this season.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion are averaging around 2.17 goals a game away from home this season which is significantly more than Chelsea. Based on these numbers we predict that there will be goals in this game.

Our prediction is for both teams to score more than 3.5 goals combined. We also expect both teams to score in this game as Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in just 14% of their home games this season and Brighton have conceded at least a goal in each of their 13 Premier League games this season. On away soil Brighton is even worse conceding an average of 2.17 goals.

Chelsea on average at home take 10.71 shots against their opponents. Brighton is averaging around 9 shots a game away from home. Our tip is for Chelsea to have more shots than Brighton with anything 9 or over.

Chelsea have scored first in just 3 of their 13 league games this season. Brighton on the other hand have scored first in 7 of their 13 games. Brighton does have defensive issues going into this game hence we will go against the favourites here and say that Chelsea will be the first team to break the deadlock.

For Chelsea, in terms of scoring, we tip Raheem Sterling to find the net against the Seagulls on Sunday. Sterling has been in brilliant form in the last couple of games for Chelsea. The winger has scored 2 goals and registered an assist in his last 3 games for his side.

If Sterling nets against Brighton, it will be the first time that Sterling has scored in 3 consecutive games since December 2021 when he wore the sky-blue jersey of Manchester City.

For Brighton & Hove Albion we pick Joao Pedro to go into this game as the favourite to score for Brighton. Pedro has been brilliant in the last couple of games scoring 3 goals in his last two games. The striker will go into this game as a favourite to score against Chelsea on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, W, L, D

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pascal Gross Defender Joel Veltman Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Adam Lallana Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Simon Adingra Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, D, L

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:21

Chelsea wins:13

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:3

Matches are drawn:5

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.77.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.