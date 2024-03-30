Chelsea vs Burnley Match Prediction CHE 99 % Chance of Winning BURL 1 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to face off against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, due to the result in their last game managed to close the gap to Newcastle United and keep the pressure on the top half of the table. A win for Chelsea could take them as high as 8th on the League table if other teams above them lose in this game week. A loss could see Fulham overtake them leaving the Blues in 12th place in the League. Chelsea in their last game against Newcastle United was dominant. The Blues took an early lead through Nicolas Jackson after the striker calmly finished past Dubravka in the 6th minute of the game. A defensive lapse from Chelsea allowed Isak to pounce and equalise the proceedings minutes before halftime. Pochettino’s men came out as the dominant team in the second half. Palmer made most of the Magpies’ sloppy defending, giving his team the lead in the 57th minute. Mudryk showcased some good skill on the counterattack as he calmly made Chelsea’s advantage to 2 on the night. Jacob Murphy’s wonderful late strike was not enough as Chelsea held on to win their 10th game against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in their last 11 attempts. Burnley in their last Premier League game faced off against Brentford at Turf Moor. Everything started perfectly for Kompany’s men as Brentford was reduced to 10 men thanks to Reguilon being sent off for denying Burnley a goal-scoring chance and also conceding a penalty by doing so. Bruun Larsen converted from the spot to make it 1-0. Muric made a fine double save after a bad back pass to deny Toney a goal. Muric made another save to deny Wissa with Larsen and Fofana both being denied by Flekken in the same move. Burnley finally made it 2-0 after Fofana was released into space calmly slotting it into the goal. Brentford pulled one back through Ajer but it was too late as Burnley survived the late onslaught to win only their 2nd home game of the season.

Chelsea vs Burnley Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is just one-sided traffic towards the Blues of London. Chelsea have in most instances toppled Burnley in the Premier League. In the last 17 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 12 encounters; 4 games have ended in a draw with Burnley winning just once.

Chelsea since their last loss to Wolves have produced some decent performances. Pochettino’s attackers are now scoring goals with Jackson complimenting Cole Palmer’s attacking output tremendously. The playing style of Burnley which is more proactive suits Chelsea more and that is what we believe will be the deciding factor in this game. Chelsea always tends to struggle against teams with low blocks. We do not believe Burnley has the defence to do that. Plus another big disadvantage Burnley have in this game is they are without David Datro Fofana who has scored so many goals for them recently. Fofana is on loan from Chelsea and cannot play for Burnley as rules restrict him to play against his parent club. That swings the odds highly in the favour of Chelsea and gives them a much better chance to win come Saturday in the Premier League.

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Chelsea vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the betting websites, the battle between Chelsea and Burnley is highly tipped to be a very one-sided affair on Saturday with the Blues odds on favourites. Chelsea have overall improved their form pretty well after they last lost to Wolves at Stamford Bridge. The Blues go into this game having not lost a single game in their last 4 overall. Burnley on the other hand went into this game on the back of a rare home win and could for the first time register back-to-back wins if they beat Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has tremendously picked up their goal-scoring form as of late. The Blues are now averaging 1.77 goals at their home ground after a shaky start this season. Burnley on the other hand has been quite poor away from home considering also where they are in the league. They scored 1.00 goals on average away from Turf Moor this season. Chelsea have scored at least a goal in 77% of their games at Stamford Bridge this season. Burnley meanwhile has failed to score in 29% of their games this season on the road.

Based on these numbers, we expect Chelsea to cruise in this game. We expect the Blues to easily score 3 or more goals in this game. Burnley has conceded 2 goals on average away from home this season so it would be quite easy for Chelsea to score 3 considering they did it against Newcastle United in their last game as well. We also back the Blues to keep a clean sheet in this game. We do not see Burnley scoring in this game. Burnley has not scored in 3 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League hence we can see Chelsea getting a clean sheet here.

In terms of the battle of the halves, Chelsea dominated Burnley in every aspect this season. The Blues win 31% of their first halves in comparison to Burnley’s 29%. Chelsea dominated the 2nd half winning 31% again in comparison to Burnley’s 7%. Chelsea tend to draw 62% of their 1st halves but in this game, we backed Chelsea to win both the 1st half and the 2nd half against Burnley.

When it comes to scoring first, Chelsea has a slightly better record than Newcastle United. The Blues have scored 1st in 44% of their games this season with 12 from 27. Burnley meanwhile has got the opening goal in 41% of their games with 12 from 29 games. The margins are close but we do predict Chelsea to break the deadlock in this game.

In terms of scoring for Chelsea, Cole Palmer has to once again go in as the favourite to score in this game. Palmer has been involved in most things Chelsea do so it has to be a given that he will get something in this game. Palmer has scored in each of his last 2 games in all competitions at Stamford Bridge and is Chelsea’s leading scorer.

For Burnley in this game, we back Lyle Foster to score if they can find the net. Foster has been nursing injury issues but is fit enough to play in the absence of Fofana in this game. Foster is their top scorer with 4 goals this season so we can see him scoring if Burnley is to in this game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Burnley.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Axel Disasi Defender Thiago Silva Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, D, W, L

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert, David Datro Fofana

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker David Datro Fofana Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, L, L

Chelsea vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:105

Chelsea wins:42

Burnley wins:38

Matches are drawn:25

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.