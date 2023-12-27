CHE (Chelsea) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction CHE 81 % Chance of Winning CPFC 19 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to take on Crystal Palace in a London derby at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday. Chelsea have still managed to sit in the top half of the table in 10th place with 22 points from 18 games. Crystal Palace meanwhile are still languishing towards the bottom half of the table in 15th place with 18 points from 18 games. Chelsea in their last Premier League encounter travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chelsea as usual started off the game on the stronger foot with the better chances. Their 1st good chance came in the 22nd minute as Jackson failed to make most of his effort with a poor touch after he was through on goal. Sterling had an effort even though he had 2 men to pass but chose to shoot straight at Sa. Wolves had the better chances in the 2nd half and should have scored through Lemina and Gomes. Mario Lemina made amends after missing an open header and scored 2 minutes later with his head to put the Wolves ahead. Jackson missed a sitter and Wolves cleared an Nkunku effort off the line as Chelsea put the pressure on. With 11 additional minutes, Wolves hit on the counter and made most of Chelsea’s poor defending as Doherty scored the 2nd. Nkunku pulled one back minutes later to make things more interesting but the Wolves held on for the win. Palace welcomed Brighton to Selhurst Park in their last Premier League game. The first half did not produce any big moments until the very end as Ayew scored in the 1st minute of added time before the break. Olise’s cross at the back post was inch perfect for Ayew to score. Brighton in the 2nd half found their groove and missed a lot of chances to equalise. They finally got their goal in the 82nd minute through Danny Welbeck. Palace could have lost it at the end after Dean Henderson fumbled on a cross that could have gone in through Welbeck again but luckily it went wide.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace's Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is as one-sided as it can get favouring the home side this week. In the last 21 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17 encounters; no game has ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning on just 4 occasions.

Chelsea is a team that has improved at home in recent weeks. The problem for Chelsea continues as they fail to even convert 3 1 chances. The likes of Sterling and Jackson have been highly wasteful in front of goal.

The return of Nkunku is a big boost attacking-wise. However, in this game, they will be without their most influential attacker Cole Palmer. Chelsea needs to convert early chances to pile pressure on their opponents. They continuously fail to put games to bed allowing teams to creep back.

Crystal Palace’s game plan has to be exactly like they had against Manchester City. Stay in the game and limit Chelsea to half chances. If they can do that and hang on in the game till 60 minutes then they do have a chance to win at Stamford Bridge. We however feel that is unlikely and tip Chelsea with the higher chance of winning.

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Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat their London rivals on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. Based on both teams and how they are performing, this could be quite an interesting affair.

As the home team Chelsea go into this game under more pressure. The Blues have recently collected just 6 points from the available 15. Chelsea have been misfiring attacking-wise and are struggling to break defences down. Their home form has not even warranted enough belief as well.

Incidentally, it is the away team that goes into this game with more confidence having drawn against the likes of Brighton and Manchester City. Crystal Palace could make it difficult for Chelsea with a low block and could further frustrate them. This will be an entertaining encounter to watch.

The Blues have recently made it a point to score in most games that they play in. Chelsea on average at Stamford Bridge this season has managed to just score 1.67 goals.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace do better when they play away from home in front of a goal averaging 1.11 goals a game away this season. Based on these numbers here are our assumptions and predictions

We predict Chelsea to score 2 or more goals against Crystal Palace on Thursday. The Eagles on average concede 1.44 goals this season and Pochettino’s men with the return on Nkunku look like a better attacking threat. We believe that both teams will score in this game. We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet.

Pochettino’s men have kept their goal clean in just 22% of their home games this season with Crystal Palace scoring in 89% of their away games. Palace has one of those attacks that manage to find goals against the big teams due to their good counterattack ability.

Chelsea this season do manage to get a lot of shots on goal. Their conversion rate however could be better. The Blues average 10.56 shots a game at Stamford Bridge. Against Wolves, they registered 16 shots playing away.

Hence, we expect Pochettino’s men going into this game to have more than 13 shots in this game. Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace normally defend very deep when they play big teams which will prompt Chelsea to take more shots.

In terms of scoring first, we back the home team to take the lead in this game. Chelsea has the 2nd best record of scoring first among these two teams. Palace have scored first in 7 out of their 18 games this season. The Blues meanwhile have scored 1st in just 5 of their 18 games. Playing at home we do expect Chelsea to take the lead due to their home support.

For Chelsea, in terms of their attack, there are going to be some absentees. The likes of Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended due to accumulating 5 yellow cards each. We expect Cristopher Nkunku to start in this game.

The Frenchman who just returned from injury also scored in his first Premier League appearance against Wolves and is a goal magnet. Our prediction is for Nkunku to go in as the favourite to score against Palace.

For Crystal Palace, we back Jordan Ayew to go in as favourite to score against Chelsea. With their top scorer in Eduoard out, Ayew goes in as the favourite to score. The striker was on target in Palace’s last game in the League as well and could take advantage of that struggling Chelsea defence.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Armando Broja Attacker Cristopher Nkunku Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, L, L, W

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wellis-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Micheal Olise Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): D, D, L, L, D

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:63

Chelsea wins:36

Crystal Palace wins:12

Matches are drawn:15

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.72.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.