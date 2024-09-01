CHE (Chelsea) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction CHE 91 % Chance of Winning CPFC 9 % Bet Now! Chelsea are set to welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday. Chelsea go into this game with a mixed week having beat Wolves in the Premier League and lost to Servette in the Conference League. Chelsea, however, were brilliant in the second half against Wolves, as they kept catching Gary O’Neil’s men on the transition. Madueke’s hattrick in the second half added to Jackson and Palmer’s goals in the first half. Joao Felix came off the bench to score on his debut in his second spell at the club. Chelsea’s loss to Servette did not hamper their chances to qualify for the Conference League, as they won 3-1 on aggregate. Crystal Palace had only themselves to blame in their home game against West Ham. Eze had a total of 4 chances in the first half itself to put Palace into the lead. The closest he came was in the 2nd minute when his shot went just off the bar and before halftime when his effort struck the post. The Hammers rubbed salt in the wounds as they scored two quickfire goals in the second half to hand Palace their second successive loss.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record has been a one-sided dominance by the blue half of London. In the last 23 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 19; no games have ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 4 times.

The thing with Chelsea is that most of the time you never know what you are going to get. Chelsea beat Wolves 6-2 in the Premier League and went on to lose 2-1 to Servette in the UEFA Conference league in the midweek game. The Blues can be either too good on their day or too bad. Consistency is what Maresca will want to have in his team. One thing Chelsea have is good attacking talent, and that is why we believe they have a better chance of winning.

Crystal Palace are all over in terms of their centre backs. Andersen has left to join Fulham, Guehi is in talks to move to Newcastle United, and their new signing Chadi Riad went off injured. Palace are in talks to sign some new defenders; however, even if they do, they would not be registered on time to face Chelsea on Sunday. Hence, we believe that Palace will have another hard day against Chelsea.

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Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions and betting tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are clearly backing Chelsea to continue their winning run and beat Crystal Palace in the game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game on the back of a good performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in which they thrashed them by six goals to two. The attack looked very much in sync, which has caught the eye of the bookies considering the problems Palace are facing in defence. Hence Chelsea goes into this game as massive favourites to win, with their biggest advantage being that they are playing at home. The Blues can be unpredictable on the day, but getting by Palace should be easy.

Chelsea in their last game against Wolves showed that they have the quality to get by their opponents. The attack on the day was flawless; however, that was aided by Wolves’ dismal defending. Chelsea scored six goals on the day with an expected goals ratio of 1.56, which is massively high in terms of overperforming. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, massively underperformed their expected goal ratio against West Ham. The Eagles accumulated an expected goals ratio of 1.29 and have no goals to show for it. Crystal Palace is creating chances, but their problem is conversion. We expect this game, however, to be quite a competitive affair.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Crystal Palace and Chelsea to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering Crystal Palace conceded two goals in each of their last two games in the Premier League. We do, however, expect the Eagles to find the back of the net, as Chelsea is yet to keep a clean sheet, plus their defensive record last year at home in terms of conceding was also not great. Crystal Palace have a decent record when it comes to scoring at Stamford Bridge; hence, we do expect them to thrive in this game on Sunday.

We do expect Chelsea to score 2 or more goals due to how they performed against Crystal Palace last season. The Blues ended up beating the Eagles in both games being home and away. Chelsea won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and 3-1 at Selhurst Park, scoring at least 2 goals in each game. Crystal Palace’s defensive issues are a good reason to bet on Chelsea scoring 2.5 or more goals on Sunday.

We back Crystal Palace to score in this game, and our pick will be to back Eberechi Eze. The midfielder has not yet scored or assisted in the Premier League, but his numbers in terms of attempts are the highest in the Premier League. Eze has hit 12 shots in 2 games, which is the most out of any player. He has also created 4 chances. We can see Eze having a good game, and that is why we back the Palace attacker to either assist or score in this game. Eze to have 2 or more shots in this game is also a good tip.

For Chelsea, the favourite to score will have to be Cole Palmer. The attacking midfielder is just on another level at the moment. Palmer got a goal and multiple assists in his last game against the Wolves. The former Manchester City man has now scored and assisted in more games than any other player in the Premier League. Wolves’ goal and assist was his 6th Premier League game to do so.

Moises Caicedo in the last two games has not had the best of performances in midfield for Chelsea. Players have been able to run through the midfielder, which has caused him to foul a lot. Against Chelsea, Caicedo made two fouls and also looked poor against Wolves in the first half. Crystal Palace have good runners who can get past opponents; hence, we do see Caicedo committing 2 or more fouls in this game on Sunday.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Christopher Nkunku Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form (Last five-game):L, W, W, L, D

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Chris Richards Defender Marc Guehi Defender Rob Holding Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, D, L

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:65

Chelsea wins:38

Crystal Palace wins:12

Matches are drawn:15

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.61.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.