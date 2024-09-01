CHE (Chelsea) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction
CHE
91%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
9%
England
Stamford Bridge
Crystal Palace had only themselves to blame in their home game against West Ham. Eze had a total of 4 chances in the first half itself to put Palace into the lead. The closest he came was in the 2nd minute when his shot went just off the bar and before halftime when his effort struck the post. The Hammers rubbed salt in the wounds as they scored two quickfire goals in the second half to hand Palace their second successive loss.
Facts:
- Chelsea have had a very good record against Crystal Palace in the Premier League recently. The Blues have won 13 straight games against the Eagles in this competition, which is a record. Manchester City’s record of 14 straight wins against Bournemouth still holds the record.
- Crystal Palace continue to make a mockery of their loss record whenever they face Chelsea in the Premier League. The Eagles have played Chelsea in 30 games in the Premier League. Crystal Palace have lost a mammoth 80% of those games. They have only 4 wins to show for from those 30 games. This is evidently the highest loss rate any team has against an opponent in the Premier League with 30 games played.
- Crystal Palace in their first three games of the Premier League will have had a taste of playing all London clubs. They faced Brentford in the opener, played West Ham in their second, and will play Chelsea in their third. Only four times before in the Premier League has a London club started off their campaign by playing fellow London clubs in the first three games of the season.
- Chelsea come into this game on the back of a loss to Manchester City at home in their first game. If Chelsea loses to Crystal Palace on Sunday, then it will be the first time since the 1978/79 season that the Blues would have lost their two opening home games in the League.
- Chelsea in their last game thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers by 6 goals to 2. This was the 21st time in the Premier League that Chelsea have scored six or more goals against an opponent. Only Manchester City have scored six or more goals in games than Chelsea. City have done it in 22 games in the Premier League.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record has been a one-sided dominance by the blue half of London. In the last 23 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 19; no games have ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 4 times.
The thing with Chelsea is that most of the time you never know what you are going to get. Chelsea beat Wolves 6-2 in the Premier League and went on to lose 2-1 to Servette in the UEFA Conference league in the midweek game. The Blues can be either too good on their day or too bad. Consistency is what Maresca will want to have in his team. One thing Chelsea have is good attacking talent, and that is why we believe they have a better chance of winning.
Crystal Palace are all over in terms of their centre backs. Andersen has left to join Fulham, Guehi is in talks to move to Newcastle United, and their new signing Chadi Riad went off injured. Palace are in talks to sign some new defenders; however, even if they do, they would not be registered on time to face Chelsea on Sunday. Hence, we believe that Palace will have another hard day against Chelsea.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions and betting tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are clearly backing Chelsea to continue their winning run and beat Crystal Palace in the game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game on the back of a good performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in which they thrashed them by six goals to two. The attack looked very much in sync, which has caught the eye of the bookies considering the problems Palace are facing in defence. Hence Chelsea goes into this game as massive favourites to win, with their biggest advantage being that they are playing at home. The Blues can be unpredictable on the day, but getting by Palace should be easy.
Chelsea in their last game against Wolves showed that they have the quality to get by their opponents. The attack on the day was flawless; however, that was aided by Wolves’ dismal defending. Chelsea scored six goals on the day with an expected goals ratio of 1.56, which is massively high in terms of overperforming. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, massively underperformed their expected goal ratio against West Ham. The Eagles accumulated an expected goals ratio of 1.29 and have no goals to show for it. Crystal Palace is creating chances, but their problem is conversion. We expect this game, however, to be quite a competitive affair.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Crystal Palace and Chelsea to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering Crystal Palace conceded two goals in each of their last two games in the Premier League. We do, however, expect the Eagles to find the back of the net, as Chelsea is yet to keep a clean sheet, plus their defensive record last year at home in terms of conceding was also not great. Crystal Palace have a decent record when it comes to scoring at Stamford Bridge; hence, we do expect them to thrive in this game on Sunday.
We do expect Chelsea to score 2 or more goals due to how they performed against Crystal Palace last season. The Blues ended up beating the Eagles in both games being home and away. Chelsea won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and 3-1 at Selhurst Park, scoring at least 2 goals in each game. Crystal Palace’s defensive issues are a good reason to bet on Chelsea scoring 2.5 or more goals on Sunday.
We back Crystal Palace to score in this game, and our pick will be to back Eberechi Eze. The midfielder has not yet scored or assisted in the Premier League, but his numbers in terms of attempts are the highest in the Premier League. Eze has hit 12 shots in 2 games, which is the most out of any player. He has also created 4 chances. We can see Eze having a good game, and that is why we back the Palace attacker to either assist or score in this game. Eze to have 2 or more shots in this game is also a good tip.
For Chelsea, the favourite to score will have to be Cole Palmer. The attacking midfielder is just on another level at the moment. Palmer got a goal and multiple assists in his last game against the Wolves. The former Manchester City man has now scored and assisted in more games than any other player in the Premier League. Wolves’ goal and assist was his 6th Premier League game to do so.
Moises Caicedo in the last two games has not had the best of performances in midfield for Chelsea. Players have been able to run through the midfielder, which has caused him to foul a lot. Against Chelsea, Caicedo made two fouls and also looked poor against Wolves in the first half. Crystal Palace have good runners who can get past opponents; hence, we do see Caicedo committing 2 or more fouls in this game on Sunday.
Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen
Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys
Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Christopher Nkunku
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
|
Noni Madueke
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form (Last five-game):L, W, W, L, D
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad
Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dean Henderson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Chris Richards
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Rob Holding
|
Defender
|
Tyrick Mitchell
|
Defender
|
Nathaniel Clyne
|
Defender
|
Will Hughes
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Wharton
|
Midfielder
|
Daichi Kamada
|
Midfielder
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Eberechi Eze
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, D, L
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head
Matches Played:65
Chelsea wins:38
Crystal Palace wins:12
Matches are drawn:15
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.61.
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
Oliver Glasner and his Crystal Palace team last season ended as one of the most feared units. However, this season they have failed to encapsulate that form, with many key players being out of form. They come into this on the back of two losses, and that is not what you want to have when you travel to Stamford Bridge. We do not see Crystal Palace ending their slump against Chelsea on Sunday. Our prediction for this game is a 2-1 Chelsea win against Chelsea’s Palace.
Parimatch