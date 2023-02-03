Chelsea vs Fulham Match Prediction
CHE
70%
Chance of Winning
FUL
30%
England
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea won 8 matches, lost 7 matches and 5 matches ended in a draw. Fulham is coming off a 3-2 win over Manchester United. Fulham won 9 matches, lost 8 matches and 4 matches ended in a draw.
Chelsea is coming off a (0-0) tied against Liverpool. Chelsea won one match, lost two matches and tied two matches in their last five outings. Everton ends the month of January with three losses. Kai Havertz scored a goal in the 4th minute but the decision was overturned later as no goal. Kai Havertz missed another chance in the 34th minute. Havertz hits a left-footed shot from the left side of the box and misses the goal. Chelsea and Liverpool failed to score a goal in the entire game. A lot of shots were missed by both teams. Chelsea played with 52.5 % possession in the game. Two shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Liverpool players 21 times with 32 clearances and five corner shots. Chelsea conceded 9 fouls in the entire game. Kepa Arrizabalag won the player of the match award for his three saves and eight recoveries.
Fulham is coming off two back-to-back losses. Fulham lost their last game against Tottenham Hotspur (0-1). Bobby De Cordova-Reid hits a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner which was saved by Hotspur's goalkeeper in the 10th minute. Andreas Pereira hit another right-footed shot and the goal was saved. Harry Kane hit another right-footed shot which was saved by the goalkeeper. Harry Kane hits the solitary goal in the 46th minute of the match. Kane hits a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner for a goal. Harry Kane was awarded the player of the match for his one goal and one successful dribble. Fulham managed to hold on to the ball for 52.9% in the entire game. They hit five shots on target. They made 19 tackles, 14 clearances and three corner shots in the game.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Chelsea and Fulham in the Premier League 2022-23.
Facts
- Kai Havertz is the top goal scorer for Chelsea in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Havertz scored 5 goals in the league this season in 19 appearances. He averages 0.26 goals per match. Havertz is shooting at 46% and on average two shots are on target per game.
- Raheem Sterling is Chelsea's second top scorer with four goals in 15 appearances. Sterling has shot with 45% accuracy and has hit nine shots on target this season. We back Mai Havertz to score a goal against Everton. Raheem Sterling is another key player to watch out for in the game against Fulham.
- Aleksander Mitrovic is Fulham's top goal scorer with 11 goals in the league in 17 appearances. Mitrovic is averaging 0.65 goals per match. He has scored four goals with header shots and three goals with penalty kicks. He is shooting with 38% accuracy this season.
- Bobby De Cordova-Reid is Fulham's secondary goal scorer with three goals in 20 appearances. The Jamaican is averaging 0.20 goals per game. He is shooting at 38% accuracy this season. He has scored three goals with headed shots. Aleksander Mitrovic is the top player to watch out for in the game against Chelsea.
- We back Kai Havertz to be the player of the match in the game against Everton. Aleksander Mitrovic is another top contender to win the player of the match award against Everton.
Chelsea vs Fulham Chance of Winning
Chelsea lost to Fulham two weeks earlier. The blues will be aiming for payback against Fulham on Saturday 4th February at Stamford Bridge, London. Chelsea won one game in their last five games in the Premier league. They end January month with a solitary win over Crystal Palace. Chelsea played 5 matches in January and won one game, lost two games and two games ended in a tie. They defeated Crystal Palace (1-0) and lost to Fulham (2-1), and Manchester City (0-1). The two tied games are against Liverpool New Castle (0-0) and Nottingham Forest (1-1).
Fulham lost two of their last three games heading into the game against Chelsea this weekend. Fulham lost their last game against Tottenham Hotspur (0-1). Fulham played four matches in January and won two matches, and lost two matches. They lost to Tottenham Hotspur (0-1), and Newcastle United (1-0 ) and won two matches against Chelsea (2-1) and Leicester City ( 0-1). They are ranked 7th on the points table with nine wins, eight losses and four draws.
Chelsea is the favourite to win the match. We back Chelsea to dominate against Fulham at Stamford Bridge, London. Based on the recent form of both teams a win probability of Chelsea winning the game is 61%. Fulham winning the game is 16% and the game ending in a draw is 23%.
Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Chelsea is the favourites to win the game against Fulham on Saturday 4th February at Stamford Bridge, London. Fulham is in fine form winning three of their last five games. Fulham is performing exceptionally well after the world cup break. They are in 7th position. Fulham lost their last two games against Newcastle and Tottenham. Chelsea struggled in January after the World Cup break. Chelsea won one game in their last five games. They lost two games and tied two games. We Predict the scoreline to be Fulham (1 -2) with Chelsea winning
the game.
Final Prediction:Chelsea to win the fixture against Fulham.
Chelsea vs Fulham Match Toss Prediction
We back Fulham to win the toss in the game against Chelsea.
Chelsea Player List
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Gabriel Slonina Marcus Bettineli (Goalkeepers); Thiago De Silva, Reece James, Cesar Azilipiceuta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile( Defenders); Jorginho, N'Goll Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus - Cheek, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Conor Gallagher, Harvey Vale, Carney Chukwuemeka, Denis Zakaria, Omari Hutchinson, Lewis Hall, Andrey Santos, Mykhailo Mudryk (Midfielders); Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke (Forward).
Chelsea Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kai Havertz
|
Forward
|
Mason Mount
|
Forward
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Forward
|
Jorginho
|
Midfielder
|
Hakim Ziyech
|
Midfielder
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Midfielder
|
Lewis Hall
|
Midfielder
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Benoit Badiashile
|
Defender
|
Trevoh Chalobah
|
Defender
Chelsea Team Form ( Last Five Games)- D, W, L, L, D
Fulham Player List
Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno ( Goalkeepers); Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Shane Duffy, Issa Diop, Luciano D'Auria-Henry, Charlie Robinson, Connor McAvoy, Layvin Kurzawa, Stefan Parkes ( Defenders); Harrison Reed, Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Josh Onomah, João Palhinha,
Andreas Pereira, Luke Harris, Adrion Pajaziti, Kristian Sekularac, Oliver O'Neill, Dan James( Mid Fielders); Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Manor Solomon, Terry Ablade, Martial Godo, Willian, Carlos Vinícius, Callum McFarlane ( Forwards).
Fulham Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aleksander Mitrovic
|
Forward
|
Willian
|
Midfielder
|
Harrison Reed
|
Midfielder
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Midfielder
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Tim Ream
|
Defender
|
Issa Diop
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
Fulham Team Form (Last five games):L, L, W, W, W
Chelsea vs Fulham Head to Head
Matches Played:31
Chelsea Won:19 Matches
Fulham Won:2 Matches
Draw:10 Matches
Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Chelsea winning the match at 1.635 whereas in favour of Fulham are 5.95. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 4.24. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chelsea
Chelsea is in 10th position whilst their Saturday opponent Fulham is in 7th position. Chelsea struggled after the world cup break. Chelsea lost to Fulham in their last outing. Fulham defeated Chelsea (1-2). In their last three faces off’s Chelsea defeated Fulham twice. We back Chelsea to winning the match against Fulham. We predict Chelsea to win the game with a scoreline of (0-1), The next most likely outcome is (1-2) and the scoreline of Chelsea winning the game is (0-2) with a probability of 6%. We back Chelsea to score over 0.5 goals in the match.
Our Final Prediction:Chelsea to win the fixture against Fulham.Bet Now!