Chelsea lock horns against Fulham on Saturday 4th February at 1:30 AM IST at Stamford Bridge, London. Chelsea is coming off a (0-0) draw against Liverpool in their last match.

Chelsea won 8 matches, lost 7 matches and 5 matches ended in a draw. Fulham is coming off a 3-2 win over Manchester United. Fulham won 9 matches, lost 8 matches and 4 matches ended in a draw.

Chelsea is coming off a (0-0) tied against Liverpool. Chelsea won one match, lost two matches and tied two matches in their last five outings. Everton ends the month of January with three losses. Kai Havertz scored a goal in the 4th minute but the decision was overturned later as no goal. Kai Havertz missed another chance in the 34th minute. Havertz hits a left-footed shot from the left side of the box and misses the goal. Chelsea and Liverpool failed to score a goal in the entire game. A lot of shots were missed by both teams. Chelsea played with 52.5 % possession in the game. Two shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Liverpool players 21 times with 32 clearances and five corner shots. Chelsea conceded 9 fouls in the entire game. Kepa Arrizabalag won the player of the match award for his three saves and eight recoveries.

Fulham is coming off two back-to-back losses. Fulham lost their last game against Tottenham Hotspur (0-1). Bobby De Cordova-Reid hits a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner which was saved by Hotspur's goalkeeper in the 10th minute. Andreas Pereira hit another right-footed shot and the goal was saved. Harry Kane hit another right-footed shot which was saved by the goalkeeper. Harry Kane hits the solitary goal in the 46th minute of the match. Kane hits a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner for a goal. Harry Kane was awarded the player of the match for his one goal and one successful dribble. Fulham managed to hold on to the ball for 52.9% in the entire game. They hit five shots on target. They made 19 tackles, 14 clearances and three corner shots in the game.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Chelsea and Fulham in the Premier League 2022-23.