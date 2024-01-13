Chelsea vs Fulham Match Prediction CHE 81 % Chance of Winning FUL 19 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge as they gear up to face each other in another London derby on Saturday in the Premier League. Chelsea have bridged the gap with the teams in the top half still sitting in 10th position with 28 points from 20 games. Fulham meanwhile do need to up the ante as they sit in 13th place with 24 points from their 20 games. Chelsea in their last Premier League game faced off against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Cole Palmer gave Chelsea the perfect start as he made most of the mess Luton made defensively to draw first blood. In the 37th minute, Chelsea doubled their lead as Cole Palmer turned creator this time finding Madueke out wide on the right. The winger with his weaker right foot took a shot that crept into Kaminski’s near post. Palmer put Chelsea in a comfortable position as he made it 3-0 with a well-taken finish. The torment for Chelsea began post that as 2 goals in the space of 7 minutes brought Luton Town back into the game. The Hatters had some golden chances to get back into the game but Chelsea would have Petrovic to thank for his last-minute heroics in goal. Chelsea midweek was defeated 1-0 by Middlesborough in the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup. Fulham in their last Premier League game saw Arsenal visit Craven Cottage. Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka as he made most of Bernd Leno’s spill from Martinelli’s shot to tap in the rebound past the German keeper. Fulham did miss Jimenez through suspension but the Mexican made the most of his start as he equalised by towering at the back post to head in Cairney’s cross past Raya in goal. Fulham took advantage of a flat Arsenal side as De Cordova-Reid put the Cottagers in the lead after poking the ball past Raya following Declan Rice’s poor clearance from a Fulham corner. Fulham held on to win their 4th home game in their last 5. Liverpool beat Fulham 2-1 in the midweek Carabao Cup 1st leg semi final at Anfield.

Chelsea vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these London rivals is one-sided. Fulham have been owned by Chelsea off late in most games. In the last 23 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 14 encounters; 8 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning just 1 time.

Chelsea has been amongst the goals of late but has been conceding a lot of late as well. They have conceded 4 goals in their last 3 games in all competitions. Chelsea surely has to tighten up defensively as Fulham did show that they can score against the big teams. Chelsea needs to kill games off and not allow teams a way to get back into the game. Chelsea was 3-0 ahead of Luton but nearly ended up losing 2 points in the process as Luton were so close to making it 3-3.

Fulham going into this game could be motivated especially with how they played against Liverpool. If Chelsea falters in front of the goal once again and if they do concede, Fulham could be a difficult side to break down. The record however massively favours the home side. With both teams playing midweek, it remains to be seen how they perform. Chelsea go into this game with a slightly better chance of winning.

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Chelsea vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as heavy odds-on favourites to beat their London counterparts in Fulham at the Bridge on the weekend. Both teams have lately improved their performances which could make this quite a fascinating yet spicy affair, especially after how their Carabao Cup games unfolded.

As the home team, Chelsea surprisingly go into this game with the best form they have had in years. Chelsea looked to have solved the issue of scoring especially in the Premier League but went on to not score in their last Carabao Cup game. The Blues have now also started leaking more goals in.

Based on their last performances, Fulham have played much better and should also go into this game knowing they could beat Chelsea. The Cottagers have the ammunition to keep the Blues at bay but their away stats have been horrendous this season.

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea is managing to find the back of the net more often as of late. Pochettino’s men on average at their home stadium this season are increasing their scoring tally slightly having now scored 1.7 goals on average at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, Fulham have a disastrous record in front of goal when they play away. The Cottagers this season have managed to score an average of just 0.9 goals a game on the road. These are our tips and predictions for this game based on the numbers provided.

We expect Chelsea to score 2 or more goals against this Fulham defence on Saturday. The Cottagers on average concede 2.30 goals when they play away. Chelsea’s attack has been progressing and could pose Fulham some big trouble. Both Chelsea and Fulham have leaky defences and hence we do predict that both teams will score in this game.

Pochettino’s backline has been very poor this season especially at home keeping a clean sheet in just 22% of their games at the Bridge. Fulham meanwhile have scored in 60% of their away games this season and their counterattacking ability looks very decent as they troubled Liverpool in their last game as well.

We expect Chelsea to have a lot of shots on Fulham’s goal in this game. Chelsea averages 10.60 shots playing at home. Fulham will be expected to sit deep in this game which could force Chelsea’s hands to take shots from a distance. Liverpool succumbed to the same against Fulham in their last game. Hence, we expect the home team to have 13 or more shots in this game.

In terms of scoring first, both these sides scarily have an identical record when it comes to scoring first. Chelsea and Fulham have scored 1st in 7 of their 20 games this season which amounts to only 35% of their total games played until now. Chelsea however have scored 1st in each of their last two Premier League games and with home support on their side we do expect them to break the deadlock.

For Chelsea in terms of scoring it has to be their best player who we back here. Cole Palmer has been stellar for Chelsea this season scoring 8 Premier League goals. He is also the second youngest player to reach 8 goals in a season behind Christian Pulisic. Palmer could also be deployed as a striker which could boost his scoring chances. His being on penalties is also more appealing.

For Fulham, we back Raul Jimenez to be the favourite to score for Fulham against Chelsea. The Mexican international has been Fulham’s top scorer this season and is a major chance magnet considering how Chelsea defends. Jimenez’s ability to find space could be troublesome for Chelsea.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Fulham.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Armando Broja Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, L

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Harrison Reed Midfielder Harry Wilson Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, W

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:90

Chelsea wins:51

Fulham wins:12

Matches are drawn:27

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.64.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.