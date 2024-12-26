Chelsea vs Fulham Match Prediction CHE 69 % Chance of Winning FUL 31 % Bet Now! Chelsea will take on Fulham in the Premier League in their boxing day game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Chelsea had a pretty poor week in terms of their standards as they lost further ground to Liverpool in the title race. The London Blues drew 0-0 at the Goodison with some of their key attackers missing some big chances. Nicolas Jackson missed some absolute sitters to put Chelsea ahead in this game however Maresca had Sanchez to thank post the game as the Blues keeper made some brilliant saves to deny the Everton attackers. Chelsea are now 4 points behind Liverpool with the Merseyside Reds having a game in hand over them. Fulham themselves matched Chelsea’s result but at home against a team that is bottom in the Premier League in Southampton. It was a day to forget for Marco Silva and his men as they failed to breach the worst team in the league with many missed chances.

On this page Facts:

Chelsea vs Fulham Chance of Winning

Chelsea vs Fulham Predictions and betting tips

Chelsea Player List

Chelsea Playing XI

Fulham Player List

Fulham Playing XI

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: Chelsea has a very good record when it comes to playing Fulham in the Premier League, especially at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won 12 of their last 19 games at home in the Premier League against the Cottagers. They have drawn the other 7 games with no losses to show for. Fulham last won a league game at Stamford Bridge was back in 1979 when both they and Chelsea were in the second tier of English Football.

Fulham overall tend to perform really poorly when it comes to playing against Chelsea in the Premier League. The Cottagers have lost 21 of their last 34 games against the Blues of London. What is more shocking is that they have been able to win in only 2 instances. They have a 6% win rate against Chelsea which is the lowest any team has against an opponent in the Premier League with a minimum of 20 games played.

Chelsea does not have a good recent record when it comes to playing in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Chelsea the last time they played on Boxing Day did win against Aston Villa in 2021 however that was their only win in their last 3 Boxing Day games as they lost the remaining 2. Prior to this spell, Chelsea lost the same number of games with 2 defeats but in a total of 22 games. They won 12 and drew 8 of those 22 games on Boxing Day.

Fulham on the flipside have a good record when it comes to their performances on boxing day in the Premier League. The Cottagers won just 2 of their last 7 games on the 26th of December. They have however also lost only 1 game with 4 games ending in a draw. The Cottagers do not tend to get beat many times on Boxing Day.

Chelsea vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Fulham is as one sided as it can get, with the Blues of London having the bragging rights. In the last 24 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 15; 8 games have ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 1 time.

Fulham this season has been a team that has had their ups and downs but one thing that this team has shown is their ability to go toe to toe with the big teams. Fulham this season have given most of the top teams a run for their money whether it is at home or away from home. We do not believe that Chelsea will have it easy in this game as they have done historically in the Premier League. We expect Fulham to be stubborn in most spells of this game and restrict Chelsea. Enzo Maresca’s men do have defensive issues however their attack is what sets them apart. At home, we do expect the likes of Palmer. Madueke and Jackson come alive and take this game by the scruff of the neck. Based on everything we do believe that Chelsea has the better chance of winning this game against Fulham on boxing day.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chelsea vs Fulham Predictions and betting tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are hands down backing Chelsea to continue their unbeaten record and beat Fulham on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game on the back of a mediocre performance against Everton, in which they had a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park. Due to their unbeaten record, Chelsea continues to attract the bookies. The Blues are favourites to win as they go into this game with good form especially when it comes to playing at home recently. Fulham are not the worst when it comes to their performances away from home; however, Chelsea’s overall form makes them favourites when it comes to this game.

Chelsea, in terms of their performance points, are competing with Liverpool for the title. The level of football in their few games continues to be of a very high standard impressing many on the road. They did draw their last game but were clinical winners in their last game against Brentford, where they won by 2 goals to 1. They have not lost at Stamford Bridge in any of their last 7 games, with the only loss coming on the opening day against Manchester City.

Fulham, on the other hand, are mediocre when it comes to their away form. The Cottagers do not tend to win many games on the road this season with their only 2 wins coming against Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town. They have however gone to 2 big teams Liverpool and Tottenham and have drawn there. They should have also got more in their 3-2 loss against Manchester City. Hence Fulham are not a team to take lightly as they have all the ingredients to spill a surprise.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Fulham to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering they have scored two goals or more in 3 out of their last 4 home games in the Premier League. Fulham has conceded 2 or more goals in 2 out of their last 5 games away from home in the Premier League. Both teams have nervous defences and confident attackers going into this game. Chelsea have failed to score in only 1 of their home games this season, which was against Manchester City. Fulham, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in just 1 of their away games this season which came against Crystal Palace. Both teams have valid reasons when it comes to backing them to score.

When it comes to scoring, we will back Nicolas Jackson to score on Thursday for Chelsea. Cole Palmer is always a safer bet as he is on penalties but we do believe that the numbers Jackson is delivering this season make him a very good option to back. The Chelsea striker missed two big chances against Everton last week. He has 11 goals and 4 assists in his last 19 games at Stamford Bridge. His goal contributions at home have always been up there with the best and that is why he is our pick to score in this game. His goal involvements against teams from London are also very good as he has 11 goals and 2 assists in his last 12 Premier League games.

For Fulham in this game, we do back Emile Smith-Rowe to score if he starts. The former Arsenal man has a very good record against Chelsea in the Premier League scoring 2 goals and assisting 1 in his last 4 games against the Blues of London. It needs to be seen if Smith Rowe starts and we would suggest backing him only if he makes the first XI, 1 hour and 15 minutes before kick off. Other better options include Raul Jimenez and Alex Iwobi.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Brentford

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Pedro Neto Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form (Last five-game):D, W, W, W, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, W, D

Chelsea vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:91

Chelsea wins:52

Fulham wins:12

Matches are drawn:27

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.50.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.