CHE (Chelsea) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction CHE 22 % Chance of Winning MCI 78 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to welcome Champions Manchester City to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. Manchester City sit at the top of the league with 27 points from 11 games. Chelsea finds themselves in 10th position with 15 points from 11 games. Chelsea in their last game travelled to face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the Premier League. Things started horribly for Chelsea as Kulusevski gave the home side the lead in the 6thminute. A marginal offside kept Son from doubling the Spurs’ lead. Sterling then appeared to level things for Chelsea in the 23rd minute but replays showed it hit his hand in the penalty box and the goal was ruled out by VAR. Chelsea had the ball in the net again through a stunning strike from Caicedo. The goal was overruled again by VAR as Jackson was blocking the Spurs goalkeeper’s vision when the shot was taken. Christian Romero changed the whole complexion of the game as his rash tackle went through the ball and caught Enzo over the ankle in the penalty box. VAR awarded Romero a red card and a penalty which Cole Palmer scored to level things. Spurs in the 55th minute were reduced to 9 men as Udogie got his marching orders for a 2nd yellow card. Spurs post going down to nine played a high line catching Chelsea attackers offside on the break. The Blues finally caught Spurs with a high line as Reece James released Sterling who comfortably found Jackson to make it 2-1. Dier after 4 minutes had the ball in the net but VAR judged the Spurs defender offside. Chelsea in the injury time scored two quick-fire goals as Spurs went all-out attack. Nicolas Jackson added a brace to his earlier goal to complete his hattrick against an unlucky Spurs side. Pochettino’s return to his former team proved to be successful. Manchester City on the other hand invited Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium in their last Premier League game. Jeremy Doku opened the goal-scoring for City in the 30th minute as he played a brilliant one-two with Rodri before unleashing a powerful shot into the bottom corner. 3 minutes later they doubled their lead after Doku once again did very well on the right wing to release Bernardo Silva who took his chance with ease. Doku thought he added another goal to his name but his shot deflected off Manuel Akanji’s back to creep into Bournemouth’s goal making it 3-0 before halftime. Phil Foden added City’s fourth of the night after combining with Doku to brilliantly find a sliver of space and get a shot that beat the Bournemouth keeper with ease. Luis Sinisterra pulled one back for Bournemouth cancelling Ederson’s clean sheet. Bernardo Silva restored City’s 4 goal lead by latching onto Doku’s cross on the right and chipping it past the Bournemouth goalkeeper in goal. Nathan Ake completed the rout by diving in to head a fantastic cross past goalkeeper Radu to make it 6-1.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two giants of English football favours the defending Champions. In the last 42 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Chelsea have won on 16 occasions, 4 games have ended in a draw and Manchester City have won 22 encounters.

Chelsea at home this season has been poor. The Blues have won only 17% of their games at home this season. Chelsea have won just 1 game at home this season. The Blues will want to improve that record but facing off against Manchester City could be a very tough task for the Blues. If Chelsea produces a similar performance to Spurs against Manchester City, then they are bound to get dismantled.

Manchester City have a new star boy in their ranks Jeremy Doku. The left winger is terrorising his opponent's right backs and could be a worry for Reece James on Sunday. Spurs also attacked Chelsea a lot on their right-hand side and Doku over there could be a worry.

The biggest difference between Chelsea and Manchester City right now is the consistency in every aspect of the game. Chelsea lacks massively in the attacking aspects of their game. Manchester City on the other hand cannot stop scoring goals. In the end, it is goals that win you games and that is why Manchester City go into this game against Chelsea with a higher chance of winning at Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Manchester City go into this game as a clear odds-on favourite to beat Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. This game has all the ingredients of being quite a one-sided affair considering how good Manchester City are currently.

Chelsea was able to get a win over Tottenham Hotspur but only when the latter were reduced to 9 men. The Blues are having some issues finding the back of the net, especially at their home stadium. Chelsea has scored only 1 goal on average at home this season.

On the other hand, Manchester City are averaging around 2 goals a game away from home this season. Based on these numbers we predict that Manchester City will score over 2 goals against Chelsea.

Manchester City averages 15.33 shots when they play away. We can see Chelsea sitting deep in this game and Manchester City let fly. Our punt is on Manchester City having over 12 shots in this game. We also expect the Champions to dominate possession.

Pep Guardiola’s men to have more than 60% possession is our call considering they average around 66% when they play away. Chelsea have scored in only 50% of their home games so far and Manchester City have only kept a clean sheet in 33% of their games away.

Based on these figures it is hard to predict if Manchester City can stop Chelsea from scoring. Backing City to keep a clean sheet can gain some high returns but we believe that Chelsea will score in this game.

In terms of scoring, Erling Haaland will go into this game as the favourite to score for Manchester City against Chelsea. The Norwegian did not score in his last Premier League game against Bournemouth but found the net midweek against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Chelsea were one of the clubs in the Premier League last season that Haaland failed to score a single goal against. We however believe that on Sunday Haaland is the favourite to score.

Nicolas Jackson scored a hattrick against Spurs in Chelsea’s last Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. This should surely give the Colombian striker some much-needed confidence going into this game to find the net against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Chelsea

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, W, W

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, L, L

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:175

Chelsea wins:71

Manchester City wins:65

Matches are drawn:39

Chelsea vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.50.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.83.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.