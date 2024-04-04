CHE (Chelsea) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction CHE 61 % Chance of Winning MUFC 39 % Bet Now! Chelsea will do battle with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday in the Premier League. Chelsea is looking to get into the top half of the table with Manchester United still battling to keep their ever-thin hopes of getting into the Champions League alive. Chelsea is 2 points behind Wolves who currently at the time of writing occupy 10th place. Chelsea have however played 2 games less. A win in this game for Chelsea and a loss for Wolves should put Chelsea in the top half of the League. Manchester United needs to go on a winning run as the gap between Spurs and Aston Villa in 5th and 4th is just widening. United are 8 points off Spurs and 11 points off Villa with a game in hand over them. United are hoping that City beat Villa in their game so that United can close the gap. Chelsea in their last game faced Burnley in the Premier League. Everything started perfectly for the hosts. They were denied a goal through VAR but then a controversial decision saw the referee send Assignon off and awarded Chelsea a penalty that Palmer converted. Burnley equalised with a stunner. Cole Palmer once again gave them the lead with a well-taken finish only for them once again to concede a goal through a corner. Manchester United on the other hand were schooled by Brentford in their last game. Toney & co hit the bar 4 times in this game. They should have had at least 4 goals in this game. Manchester United held on thanks to Onana. Hojlund had a good chance to give them the lead but Flekken saved well. United scored towards the end through Mason Mount to shock all Brentford fans. The Bees did not give up and got their equaliser minutes later to deservedly share the points on the day.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is very neck-to-neck with the team in Red having a slight advantage in terms of wins. Chelsea and Manchester United have always had their back-and-forth in terms of wins. In the last 45 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 14 encounters; 15 games have ended in a draw with Manchester United winning 16 times.

Chelsea has been failing to kill off games as their inconsistencies are costing them big time. Playing a team like Burnley at home should be enough to win. With Burnley being reduced to 10 men that should have been enough of an emphasis to win. Chelsea however let the inconsistencies creep in as the Clarets clawed their way back into the game. The Blues will need to be switched on for the next game as they could be in big trouble come Friday.

Manchester United had their problems in the last game. Brentford outplayed in every aspect of the game. United were lethargic and slow in every aspect of the game. They will need to be switched on. Based on everything, Chelsea go into this as slight favourites to win this.

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Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the betting websites, the bookies have chosen to back Chelsea over Manchester United in the game on Friday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has had the better record off late at the Bridge as United has often struggled there. Chelsea also have the overall better recent form in comparison to Manchester United who are not that worse off. We however believe that this game has all the ingredients of being a very close tie. A lot of these games over the years have also ended in a draw. Chelsea have a less-than-average record at home this season. The Blues have a 43% rate at Stamford Bridge.

The London club also keeps improving on their goal-scoring form thanks to Cole Palmer. Chelsea averaged 1.79 goals at their home ground which still isn’t the best. Manchester United on the other hand have had a better record away than Chelsea at home this season. United have a 47% win rate away from Old Trafford this season. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1.27 goals on average away from their home ground this season.

Based on the given numbers above, we expect both Chelsea and Manchester United to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get 2 goals in this game considering Manchester United conceded 1.33 goals on average this season. We also back Manchester United to score in this game. Chelsea always gives their opponents chances and we can see the Red Devils taking advantage of that. United have failed to score in just 27% of their away games this season. Chelsea also go into this with quite a few injuries to their defensive line.

There has been a trend with Manchester United facing a lot of shots from opponent teams in recent games. Most teams that have recently played against Manchester United have registered more than 20 shots easily over them. United in their last 12 games have conceded 254 shots which is 21.16 shots per game. Chelsea averaged 11.93 shots in a game at home this season. Hence our call is for Chelsea to back that 20-shot barrier as well in this game. We also back Cole Palmer to have over 1.5 shots on target.

When it comes to scoring first, Chelsea have over the years scored the 1st goal numerous times at Stamford Bridge. The Blues this season have scored 1st in 46% of their games this season with 13 from 28. Manchester United meanwhile has got the opening goal in 52% of their games with 15 from 29 games. We back Chelsea to score the opening goal even if their numbers are on the poorer side here.

In terms of scoring for Chelsea, we once again have to back Cole Palmer in this game. Where would Chelsea be without this player this season? Palmer has week in and week out in rescuing his team by scoring very important goals. Palmer has been involved in 21 goals for Chelsea this season. The former Manchester City player also scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season. We can see Palmer having a big impact in this game.

For Manchester United, we continue to back Rasmus Hojlund to score against Chelsea. After his return, Hojlund failed to score in his Premier League game against Brentford but had a good chance to score the opener only for Flekken to make an amazing save. Chelsea do concede goals and when it comes to scoring we can see Hojlund getting something here.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Manchester United.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Marc Cucurella Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Axel Disasi Defender Ben Chilwell Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, D, D, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Raphael Varane Defender Aaron Wan Bisaaka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): D, W, L, L, W

Chelsea vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:194

Chelsea wins:55

Manchester United wins:83

Matches are drawn:56

Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.06.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.