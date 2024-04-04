CHE (Chelsea) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
CHE
61%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
39%
England
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea in their last game faced Burnley in the Premier League. Everything started perfectly for the hosts. They were denied a goal through VAR but then a controversial decision saw the referee send Assignon off and awarded Chelsea a penalty that Palmer converted. Burnley equalised with a stunner. Cole Palmer once again gave them the lead with a well-taken finish only for them once again to concede a goal through a corner.
Manchester United on the other hand were schooled by Brentford in their last game. Toney & co hit the bar 4 times in this game. They should have had at least 4 goals in this game. Manchester United held on thanks to Onana. Hojlund had a good chance to give them the lead but Flekken saved well. United scored towards the end through Mason Mount to shock all Brentford fans. The Bees did not give up and got their equaliser minutes later to deservedly share the points on the day.
Facts:
- Chelsea have not won a single game in any of their last 12 encounters with Manchester United. The Blues have drawn 7 and lost 5 of those 12. This is the longest run that Chelsea have failed to register a single win over the Red Devils in their history.
- Manchester United were winners in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. If United win on Friday at Stamford Bridge then they will have done the double over the Blues only for the 2nd time in their history. Manchester United last achieved it back in 2019/20 under Solskjaer.
- Manchester United go into this game on the back of 2 consecutive league wins against Chelsea in the Premier League. They last won on 3 consecutive occasions against the Blues in 1965.
- Chelsea do not tend to do very well whilst playing in April. The Blues have not won any of their last 6 games played in this month. Chelsea have drawn 2 and lost 4 of those 6 games with their last win coming back in 2022 against West Ham.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is very neck-to-neck with the team in Red having a slight advantage in terms of wins. Chelsea and Manchester United have always had their back-and-forth in terms of wins. In the last 45 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 14 encounters; 15 games have ended in a draw with Manchester United winning 16 times.
Chelsea has been failing to kill off games as their inconsistencies are costing them big time. Playing a team like Burnley at home should be enough to win. With Burnley being reduced to 10 men that should have been enough of an emphasis to win. Chelsea however let the inconsistencies creep in as the Clarets clawed their way back into the game. The Blues will need to be switched on for the next game as they could be in big trouble come Friday.
Manchester United had their problems in the last game. Brentford outplayed in every aspect of the game. United were lethargic and slow in every aspect of the game. They will need to be switched on. Based on everything, Chelsea go into this as slight favourites to win this.
Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the betting websites, the bookies have chosen to back Chelsea over Manchester United in the game on Friday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has had the better record off late at the Bridge as United has often struggled there. Chelsea also have the overall better recent form in comparison to Manchester United who are not that worse off. We however believe that this game has all the ingredients of being a very close tie. A lot of these games over the years have also ended in a draw. Chelsea have a less-than-average record at home this season. The Blues have a 43% rate at Stamford Bridge.
The London club also keeps improving on their goal-scoring form thanks to Cole Palmer. Chelsea averaged 1.79 goals at their home ground which still isn’t the best. Manchester United on the other hand have had a better record away than Chelsea at home this season. United have a 47% win rate away from Old Trafford this season. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1.27 goals on average away from their home ground this season.
Based on the given numbers above, we expect both Chelsea and Manchester United to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get 2 goals in this game considering Manchester United conceded 1.33 goals on average this season. We also back Manchester United to score in this game. Chelsea always gives their opponents chances and we can see the Red Devils taking advantage of that. United have failed to score in just 27% of their away games this season. Chelsea also go into this with quite a few injuries to their defensive line.
There has been a trend with Manchester United facing a lot of shots from opponent teams in recent games. Most teams that have recently played against Manchester United have registered more than 20 shots easily over them. United in their last 12 games have conceded 254 shots which is 21.16 shots per game. Chelsea averaged 11.93 shots in a game at home this season. Hence our call is for Chelsea to back that 20-shot barrier as well in this game. We also back Cole Palmer to have over 1.5 shots on target.
When it comes to scoring first, Chelsea have over the years scored the 1st goal numerous times at Stamford Bridge. The Blues this season have scored 1st in 46% of their games this season with 13 from 28. Manchester United meanwhile has got the opening goal in 52% of their games with 15 from 29 games. We back Chelsea to score the opening goal even if their numbers are on the poorer side here.
In terms of scoring for Chelsea, we once again have to back Cole Palmer in this game. Where would Chelsea be without this player this season? Palmer has week in and week out in rescuing his team by scoring very important goals. Palmer has been involved in 21 goals for Chelsea this season. The former Manchester City player also scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season. We can see Palmer having a big impact in this game.
For Manchester United, we continue to back Rasmus Hojlund to score against Chelsea. After his return, Hojlund failed to score in his Premier League game against Brentford but had a good chance to score the opener only for Flekken to make an amazing save. Chelsea do concede goals and when it comes to scoring we can see Hojlund getting something here.
Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Manchester United.
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dorde Petrovic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Trevor Chalobah
|
Defender
|
Axel Disasi
|
Defender
|
Ben Chilwell
|
Defender
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, D, D, W
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisaaka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): D, W, L, L, W
Chelsea vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:194
Chelsea wins:55
Manchester United wins:83
Matches are drawn:56
Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.06.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
But this is a game between 2 very unpredictable teams. It is surely not a given what will happen in this match. It depends on which team turns up. United have had a much better season overall but they do tend to not be consistent. Chelsea did relatively well against the bigger teams but was badly beaten at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture. We will predict Chelsea to win this game 2-1 but it would not be surprising if this game ends up in a draw or Manchester United win it.
Parimatch