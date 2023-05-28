Chelsea and Newcastle United are all set to take on each other at Stamford in the final game of the season. Chelsea currently sits in the 12th spot in the Premier League table with 43 points having played 37 games. Newcastle United have also played 37 games and sits in 4th spot with 70 points. The highest Chelsea could finish in the Premier League table is 11th place and that is if they win and Crystal Palace lose on the final day. A win for Newcastle could get them third place if Manchester United draw or lose against Fulham in their last game.

Chelsea’s miserable season is nearly coming to an end with just one game remaining. At the start of the season, not many would have predicted Chelsea to be so bad considering they spent around 600m on the squad. A flurry of incomings and the failure to clear the ship before that has hampered Chelsea all season. The sacking of Tuchel earlier in the season and not giving Graham Potter enough time further put them into limbo. The appointment of Frank Lampard was just a recipe for disaster as the Chelsea boss has just won one game in his last 24 games as manager of Chelsea and Everton. The Blues were demolished by Manchester United in their last game at Old Trafford. Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes all scored to hand Chelsea a 4-1 defeat.

Newcastle on the other hand should be an example of how to run a football club in the best possible way. Once Newcastle United acquired Saudi Arabian owners, it was given that success would return to Tyneside but no one fathomed that it would come so quickly. The Magpies have out-performed this season and have qualified for the Champions League for the 1st time since 2003. They sealed their European spot in the last game with a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at home. Newcastle dominated Leicester City from the start but they couldn’t find the back of the net. However, a point was just enough for Newcastle in the end.

Chelsea will want to end their season on a positive note and give their fans something to cheer for after how bad a season they had. Newcastle United however will not make things easy for the Blues.