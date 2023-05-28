Chelsea vs Newcastle United Match Prediction
CHE
33%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
67%
England
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s miserable season is nearly coming to an end with just one game remaining. At the start of the season, not many would have predicted Chelsea to be so bad considering they spent around 600m on the squad. A flurry of incomings and the failure to clear the ship before that has hampered Chelsea all season. The sacking of Tuchel earlier in the season and not giving Graham Potter enough time further put them into limbo. The appointment of Frank Lampard was just a recipe for disaster as the Chelsea boss has just won one game in his last 24 games as manager of Chelsea and Everton. The Blues were demolished by Manchester United in their last game at Old Trafford. Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes all scored to hand Chelsea a 4-1 defeat.
Newcastle on the other hand should be an example of how to run a football club in the best possible way. Once Newcastle United acquired Saudi Arabian owners, it was given that success would return to Tyneside but no one fathomed that it would come so quickly. The Magpies have out-performed this season and have qualified for the Champions League for the 1st time since 2003. They sealed their European spot in the last game with a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at home. Newcastle dominated Leicester City from the start but they couldn’t find the back of the net. However, a point was just enough for Newcastle in the end.
Chelsea will want to end their season on a positive note and give their fans something to cheer for after how bad a season they had. Newcastle United however will not make things easy for the Blues.
Facts
- At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have lost just one of their 27 games against Newcastle United in the Premier League. They have won 20 from the 27 and have drawn 6.
- In the reverse fixture in the Premier League this season, Newcastle United beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James’ Park. If they beat Chelsea on Sunday, it will be the first time they have done a double over the Blues since 1986/87.
- Newcastle United have had a fantastic record against London teams this season. The Magpies have not lost a single game when they have travelled to London, winning 4 and drawing 2 out of the 6 games they have played.
- The last time Chelsea lost a home game on the final day of the season was in 2001/02 against Aston Villa. The Blues are undefeated in the last 12 games they have played on the final day.
- Newcastle United also have a good record on the last day of the season. They have won their last game of the league in 7 out of the last 8 seasons.
- Chelsea has not won a game at home in their last 7 outings and has already failed to score in 8 home games this year.
- Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are the only players for Chelsea to score more than one goal this season. Havertz has 5 goals and Sterling has 4.
- Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has already netted 4 goals against London teams this season.
- Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has created 110 chances for his side this season. Trippier as a defender is only behind Leighton Baines who created 116 chances in 2012/13 in terms of chance creation.
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
In recent times, Chelsea has got the better of Newcastle United in the head-to-head records. In the last 29 games between these two sides, Chelsea has won 17 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning 8 times. A previous superior record for Chelsea this season means nothing considering they have lost 16 games already this season.
Chelsea have not won a single game in their last five games playing at home. Chelsea have won 6 games, drawn 6 and lost 6 games at Stamford Bridge this season. They collect an average of 1.33 points at home this season with a 33%-win rate.
On the flip side, Newcastle United have been decent on the road this season. The Magpies have won 8, drawn 7 and lost 3 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of just 44% and collect 1.72 points away from home.
In terms of statistics, it is quite a one-sided story concerning both of these teams this season. If Newcastle United name their strongest XI, their chances of winning will be far superior. Hence, it remains to be seen how the Magpies approach this game.
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Newcastle United goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Newcastle United are quite decent when they play away. The Magpies have scored 9 goals in their last 5 games and with Chelsea’s defensive issues we think there will be goals in this game. Nottingham Forest scored 2 goals at Stamford Bridge in their last game so we expect Newcastle United to match that. Backing Newcastle to score at least goals can get returns. With Newcastle United already qualifying for the Champions League we expect Eddie Howe to make some rotation. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson will be the odds-on favourites to score for Newcastle United.
Chelsea missed at least a dozen good chances against Manchester United. The bad scoring run continues to haunt Chelsea this season as they just cannot put the ball in the net. However, Chelsea do create chances and we expect them to score at least one against Newcastle United on Sunday. Joao Felix came off the bench to score Chelsea’s consolation against Manchester United. We believe that Joao Felix will be the favourite to score against Newcastle United if he starts.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Chelsea.
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eduoard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka
Attackers:Piere-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke
Chelsea’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
|
Goalkeeper
|
Caesar Azpilicueta
|
Defender
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Defender
|
Trevor Chalobah
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Lewis Hall
|
Defender
|
Carney Chukwuemeka
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Connor Gallagher
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Joao Felix
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, D, W, D
Newcastle Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Joelinton,
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Wilson
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Miguel Almiron
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, W
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:172
Chelsea wins:78
Newcastle United wins:55
Matches are drawn:39
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
The odds of Chelsea winning are set at 3.01. Newcastle United is the favourite to win with their odds being set at 2.51. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.86. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We predict that Newcastle United will be marginal favourites to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues look mentally drained after a horrid season in the Premier League this calendar year. Chelsea has nothing to play for and will want this season to end to start from scratch next season. Chelsea did create a load of chances against Manchester United and should have scored a minimum of 3-4 goals on the night. The Blues will want to give their home fans some hope for next season with a good performance but it seems a tough ask considering how tough an opponent Newcastle United are. The Blues also look defensively frail and will need to buckle up or else they could get hammered again. Frank Lampard will be hoping that Thiago Silva can feature in the last game as Wesley Fofana and Trevor Chalobah were simply not good enough at Old Trafford.
Newcastle United on the other hand would have the liberty to make some changes to their team and give some fringe players some game-time. Eddie Howe will however want to finish 3rd in the league as it remains to be seen what Manchester United do in their final game of the season considering they have an FA Cup final to look forward to. If Howe ends up making changes, it remains to be seen who all get the nod. We still back Newcastle to get the better of Chelsea, a strong line-up from Newcastle would mean bigger problems for the hosts.Bet Now!