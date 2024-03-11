CHE (Chelsea) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction
CHE
75%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
25%
England
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea in their last game travelled to the GTECH Community Stadium to face Brentford. Chelsea should have been leading by more than 2 goals in this half as Jackson saw his shot cleared off the line by the Brentford defence. Jackson however made up for that miss by clinically finishing his chance after he was put through. Chelsea were on the ropes in the 2nd half as Brentford kept on attacking. They scored 2 quickfire goals and went into the lead. They could have had more as two of their attempts hit the post. Chelsea finally hit back with the equaliser as Disasi headed in Cole Palmer’s free kick. Another missed chance for Chelsea to get the 3 points as they succumbed to another draw.
Newcastle United on the other hand welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers. The away team were comfortably beaten on the day as Isak scored 14 minutes into the game with a good anticipated header. Anthony Gordon doubled the Magpies’ lead in the 33rd minute. Wolves just could not get into the game as Eddie Howe’s team constantly put pressure on the visitors. Newcastle United got their cherry on the top as Tino Livramento scored a wonderful solo goal getting past a raft of Wolves defenders to score the third goal of the game. The Magpies got their 12th win of the season.
Facts:
- Chelsea have a good record against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues at their home ground have lost just 1 of their last 28 games to the Magpies. They have won 20 and drawn 7 of those games with the 1 loss coming way back under De Matteo in 2012.
- In the reverse fixture at St James’ Park, Newcastle United crushed Chelsea by 4 goals to 1. If Newcastle United win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday then they will do a league double over the Blues for the 1st time since 1986/87.
- Chelsea now have faced Newcastle United in the last 4 games with each of those times being below them in the Premier League table. This is Chelsea’s longest run of being under Newcastle United before playing them since a period between 1993 and 1997 where it was 8 consecutive games.
- Chelsea tends to do well when they score first and have won 7 of their first 8 games under Pochettino drawing 1. However, in their last 3 games, they have also scored first but they are winless drawing 2 and losing 1.
- Newcastle United have been on a goal-scoring frenzy this season. They have scored 57 goals already. Last season at this stage they had achieved only 41 goals. However defensively they have been weak conceding 45 goals already. Last season at this stage they had conceded only 19 goals.
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams highly favours the team in Blue from London. The Blues have ended up as the winning team against the Magpies recently in most games. In the last 33 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17 encounters; 7 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning 9 times.
Chelsea have dropped off in their last 5 games. Their draw at the Etihad Stadium was commendable but dropped points against Brentford and Wolves have made things tough for Pochettino. Chelsea are attackingly playing some good football but they are missing chances that they should be finishing to put themselves in a commanding position in games. That in turn is putting growing pressure on the Chelsea backline that have their fair share of mistakes in them.
Newcastle United meanwhile are picking up pace. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at home, the same team who last beat Chelsea 4-2 at home. The return of Alexander Isak is a big boost and could give the Chelsea defence big headaches. Chelsea are without Chilwell and Colvill which could hurt their chances. However, we still believe Chelsea has a better chance of winning going into this game.
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as clear odds on favourites to win this game only because they are playing at their home stadium in Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were undefeated at home in 5 games until they lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Newcastle United on the other hand are mending their form slowly as their key players return from injury. Overall in the last 5 games, the away side has the better record.
In terms of the goalscoring form, Chelsea are doing decently well. They are averaging 1.64 goals at Stamford Bridge. For Newcastle United, scoring has also never been an issue even whilst playing away. They score 1.77 goals on their travels on average. Pochettino’s men have also scored in 75% of their games at Stamford Bridge this season. On the flipside, Newcastle United have a slightly lower number having scored 69% on their travels.
Based on these numbers, our call is for both teams to score in this game. Our pick is for both Newcastle United and Chelsea to score 3 or more goals combined. We also see Chelsea scoring 2 goals in this game. We don’t however see Chelsea keeping a clean sheet in this game as they have just a 25% record at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United do not have a good defensive record away from home as they average only 8% when it comes to clean sheets. In terms of the 1st half, we expect the first 45 minutes to end level between the two sides. Both teams are cautious in their approach and their numbers back them drawing in the 1st half. Chelsea have drawn 58% of their home games in the first half in comparison to Newcastle United with 31%. The numbers back the 1st half to the end level.
In terms of scoring first, Newcastle United this season has a far better record than Chelsea. The Magpies have scored first in 16 of their 27 games. Chelsea on the other hand have opened the scoring in just 11 of their 26 games. We will however back the home team to score 1st in this game. Chelsea at home have had a good record of scoring 1st.
In terms of scoring for Chelsea we back Cole Palmer in this game. Palmer has been outstanding for Chelsea having been involved in 17 goals in his last 18 apps for Chelsea. Palmer has 10 goals and 7 assists to his name. The wide man will be a player to watch as most of Chelsea’s attacks tend to go through him.
For Newcastle United, we back Anthony Gordon to score in this game. Gordon has 10 goals and 5 assists in his last 27 appearances in a Newcastle United shirt. Chelsea could have some defensive issues on the right flank of their defence and we could see Gordon taking advantage of that.
Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Newcastle United.
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dorde Petrovic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Trevor Chalobah
|
Defender
|
Axel Disasi
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): D, D, W, L, L
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Martin Dubravka
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tino Livramento
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, W, D
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:175
Chelsea wins:79
Newcastle United wins:56
Matches are drawn:40
Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.95.
Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.55.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
Chelsea have collected just 5 points from their last 5 games. Newcastle United on the other have 8 points from their last 5 games. Chelsea and Newcastle United have both been teams that have been very unpredictable this season. Newcastle United have been poor defensively and Chelsea still are having problems in killing their games off. It is going to be an interesting game to watch. Our prediction is for Chelsea to win 2-1 in this game on Tuesday on their home turf.
Parimatch