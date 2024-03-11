CHE (Chelsea) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction CHE 75 % Chance of Winning NUFC 25 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge under the lights on Tuesday in the Premier League. Newcastle United are 9th in the Premier League table with 40 points from 27 games. A win for Newcastle United would guarantee them to the 8th spot and potentially to 7th if West Ham lose their game. Chelsea meanwhile sits 11th in the table with 36 points from 26 games. A win for Chelsea would take them a point behind Newcastle United with a game in hand. A loss narrows the tap to them and the teams below. Chelsea in their last game travelled to the GTECH Community Stadium to face Brentford. Chelsea should have been leading by more than 2 goals in this half as Jackson saw his shot cleared off the line by the Brentford defence. Jackson however made up for that miss by clinically finishing his chance after he was put through. Chelsea were on the ropes in the 2nd half as Brentford kept on attacking. They scored 2 quickfire goals and went into the lead. They could have had more as two of their attempts hit the post. Chelsea finally hit back with the equaliser as Disasi headed in Cole Palmer’s free kick. Another missed chance for Chelsea to get the 3 points as they succumbed to another draw. Newcastle United on the other hand welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers. The away team were comfortably beaten on the day as Isak scored 14 minutes into the game with a good anticipated header. Anthony Gordon doubled the Magpies’ lead in the 33rd minute. Wolves just could not get into the game as Eddie Howe’s team constantly put pressure on the visitors. Newcastle United got their cherry on the top as Tino Livramento scored a wonderful solo goal getting past a raft of Wolves defenders to score the third goal of the game. The Magpies got their 12th win of the season.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams highly favours the team in Blue from London. The Blues have ended up as the winning team against the Magpies recently in most games. In the last 33 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17 encounters; 7 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning 9 times.

Chelsea have dropped off in their last 5 games. Their draw at the Etihad Stadium was commendable but dropped points against Brentford and Wolves have made things tough for Pochettino. Chelsea are attackingly playing some good football but they are missing chances that they should be finishing to put themselves in a commanding position in games. That in turn is putting growing pressure on the Chelsea backline that have their fair share of mistakes in them.

Newcastle United meanwhile are picking up pace. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at home, the same team who last beat Chelsea 4-2 at home. The return of Alexander Isak is a big boost and could give the Chelsea defence big headaches. Chelsea are without Chilwell and Colvill which could hurt their chances. However, we still believe Chelsea has a better chance of winning going into this game.

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Chelsea vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as clear odds on favourites to win this game only because they are playing at their home stadium in Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were undefeated at home in 5 games until they lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Newcastle United on the other hand are mending their form slowly as their key players return from injury. Overall in the last 5 games, the away side has the better record.

In terms of the goalscoring form, Chelsea are doing decently well. They are averaging 1.64 goals at Stamford Bridge. For Newcastle United, scoring has also never been an issue even whilst playing away. They score 1.77 goals on their travels on average. Pochettino’s men have also scored in 75% of their games at Stamford Bridge this season. On the flipside, Newcastle United have a slightly lower number having scored 69% on their travels.

Based on these numbers, our call is for both teams to score in this game. Our pick is for both Newcastle United and Chelsea to score 3 or more goals combined. We also see Chelsea scoring 2 goals in this game. We don’t however see Chelsea keeping a clean sheet in this game as they have just a 25% record at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United do not have a good defensive record away from home as they average only 8% when it comes to clean sheets. In terms of the 1st half, we expect the first 45 minutes to end level between the two sides. Both teams are cautious in their approach and their numbers back them drawing in the 1st half. Chelsea have drawn 58% of their home games in the first half in comparison to Newcastle United with 31%. The numbers back the 1st half to the end level.

In terms of scoring first, Newcastle United this season has a far better record than Chelsea. The Magpies have scored first in 16 of their 27 games. Chelsea on the other hand have opened the scoring in just 11 of their 26 games. We will however back the home team to score 1st in this game. Chelsea at home have had a good record of scoring 1st.

In terms of scoring for Chelsea we back Cole Palmer in this game. Palmer has been outstanding for Chelsea having been involved in 17 goals in his last 18 apps for Chelsea. Palmer has 10 goals and 7 assists to his name. The wide man will be a player to watch as most of Chelsea’s attacks tend to go through him.

For Newcastle United, we back Anthony Gordon to score in this game. Gordon has 10 goals and 5 assists in his last 27 appearances in a Newcastle United shirt. Chelsea could have some defensive issues on the right flank of their defence and we could see Gordon taking advantage of that.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Newcastle United.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Axel Disasi Defender Thiago Silva Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): D, D, W, L, L

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Joe Willock Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Jacob Murphy Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, W, D

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:175

Chelsea wins:79

Newcastle United wins:56

Matches are drawn:40

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.95.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.