CHE (Chelsea) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction CHE 89 % Chance of Winning NFFC 11 % Bet Now! Chelsea will do battle against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues under Maresca have been revived and are looking as early favourites to finish in the top 4 alongside Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool. The Blues are currently in the Champions League spot as their win last week over Brighton pushed them to 4th in the table. Cole Palmer probably had his best game in a Chelsea shirt, as he scored four goals in the first half itself as Brighton’s high line was exploited. Chelsea made some defensive blunders through Robert Sanchez, but their attack keeps taking the pressure off by continuing to score. Nottingham Forest went into their last game against Fulham with an unbeaten record; however, by the end of the game, they did taste their first defeat of the season. The Tricky Trees were particularly not very good in terms of chances created. They just had 1 shot on target in the entire game. They went down due to Murillo’s clumsy challenge on Andreas Periera in the penalty box. Raul Jimenez sent Sels the wrong way to put Fulham in front. Hudson Odoi's goal, cut inside from the left and curled in an effort that went over Leno’s goal, proved to be Forest’s best chance in the second half.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Forest has been one-sided dominance by the team from London. In the last 7 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 4; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Nottingham Forest winning just 1 game.

This game will be a fascinating affair to watch, as Nottingham Forest is one of those teams that Chelsea in the past have struggled to play against. The Blues now are the best attack in the league going up against a team that does not concede many goals. This will be a test for Enzo Maresca’s men as Nottingham Forest will set up in a low block like they did against Liverpool at Anfield. Nuno Santo’s men have the men in attack to counter in transition. Chelsea has always done well when teams come onto them. They will need patience to break down Forest, as we do expect Nuno to go very compact. Discounting the Tricky Trees in this game will be foolish, especially considering what they did at Anfield. Based on recent trends, Chelsea has to go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and betting tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are hands down favouring Chelsea to continue their impressive streak and beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea goes into this game on the back of a stellar performance against Brighton and Hove Albion in which Cole Palmer went nuclear, scoring 4 goals on the day. Chelsea’s attack keeps getting better, and that continues to attract the bookies considering them as favourites. Nottingham Forest should pose a threat to Chelsea considering they only lost their first game of the season last week to Fulham. The odds gap between the two can be considered slightly unfair for Forest, but Chelsea has been one of the best attacking teams in the Premier League, and hence they are the favourites.

Chelsea in their recent games continue to show that they have the quality to go toe-to-toe with their opponents. The attack on the day was top-tier; however, that was also aided by Brighton’s high line and error-prone defending. Chelsea scored four goals on the day with an expected goals ratio of 1.57, showing how their attackers can score goals from improbable moments. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, underperformed their expected goal ratio against Fulham. The Tricky Trees failed to score a single goal on the day, having accumulated an expected goals ratio of 0.96. Nuno Santo’s men do not create many chances, and that is their weakness. However, they do not concede many goals as well. That is why we expect this game to be quite a competitive affair.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals or more, considering they have scored two goals in each of their last two games in the Premier League. Maresca’s men have 7 goals in their last 2 games. We do, however, also expect Forest to find the back of the net. The Tricky Trees failed to score a goal for the first time in the Premier League last week against Fulham. Before this, they scored in 5 consecutive games. Chelsea has 2 clean sheets this season; however, both of them have come away from home. At Stamford Bridge, they have conceded in every home game so far.

When it comes to goalscoring, it's hard not to back Cole Palmer, especially since he is coming off a four-goal haul against Brighton and Hove Albion. He now has 28 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League since he joined from Manchester City last year. No player since then in the Premier League has topped his 43 goal contributions. Palmer’s best performances do tend to come at home for Chelsea. Palmer surprisingly failed to score in both of the league games against Nottingham Forest last season. Our call, however, in this game is for him to score anytime.

We do back Chelsea to go into this game leading at halftime. The Blues this season have been very consistent when it comes to quick starts. They have capitalised on their opponents scoring early and in crucial intervals to make sure they lead at the break. Maresca’s men have won their first half in each of their last 4 games in the Premier League. We see that trend continuing. Chelsea to win the first half against Nottingham Forest.

Marc Cucurella could have a tough outing at left back if he comes up against the likes of Anthony Elanga, who has pace to burn. The Spanish fullback has been quite clumsy this season, committing a lot of fouls. He has gone into the referee’s book four times already this season. Cucurella getting his fifth yellow card of the season is not a bad shout.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Jadon Sancho Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, W

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:98

Chelsea wins:41

Nottingham Forest wins:27

Matches are drawn:30

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.50.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.