CHE (Chelsea) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction CHE 95 % Chance of Winning SHU 5 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to lock horns with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday. Sheffield United still sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with 8 points from their 16 games this season. Chelsea meanwhile has slid down to 12th in the table with 19 points from their 16 games. Mauricio Pochettino cannot afford another loss, especially to this Sheffield United side so the stakes are glaringly high at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea in their last Premier League game travelled to Goodison Park to face Everton. Chelsea started the game well with Mudryk calling Pickford to make an early save with Fernandez missing the follow-up. Pickford made another great save to deny Palmer’s thunderous shot. Everton started the 2nd half better and took the lead through Doucoure. Chelsea after the goal did not have many clear-cut chances as Everton’s defensive organisation was spot on. Chelsea’s attackers had no space to find with Everton defending with a rigorous intensity. Everton got their second goal after 2nd choice keeper Petrovic made a huge error by failing to parry Garner’s corner kick. The ball fell straight to youngster Lewis Dobbin who kept his composure to score and give Everton the three points on the night. Sheffield United welcomed Brentford to Bramall Lane last Saturday. Both teams started the game pretty cautiously. The big debate of the game came in the 31st minute when Onyeka made a horrible challenge that surely deserved a red card. VAR however saw no cause to overrule the decision. The Blades put on the pace towards the end of the first half as Osula came close to giving the hosts the lead. Sheffield’s persistence paid through as James McAtee cut in from the right wing to unleash an effort with the utmost finesse that whizzed into the top corner. Substitute Ben Slimane had three huge chances to increase Sheffield United's advantage but he could not convert his chances. The Blades however withstood the late barrage from Brentford to hand Chris Wilder his first win of his 2nd spell as manager. This was Sheffield United's second win of the season in the Premier League. Wes Foderingham also got his first clean sheet of the season.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is highly one-sided and does favour the team in blue. In the last 5 encounters between these two teams in all competitions, Chelsea has won 3 encounters 1 game has ended in a stalemate with Sheffield United emerging victorious on just 1 occasion.

Chelsea playing at Stamford Bridge against teams from the bottom half of the table has often not ended up well for them this season. Chelsea is a team that tends to struggle against smaller teams because of the difficulties they have in breaking low blocks.

Sheffield United’s sure shot game plan on Saturday would be to stay in this game as long as they can frustrate Pochettino and his team. Chelsea’s defeats this season have all come with teams having a good defensive organisation. Sheffield United however with their defence will have to produce something extraordinary to keep Chelsea at bay.

Playing at home against their supporters should give Chelsea all the morale they need to get past Sheffield United. Chelsea has also been boosted by the return of Nkunku and Lavia which gives them more bodies.

With Broja also now featuring, Chelsea looked to have got all their firepower ready going into this game. Based on these assumptions we believe that Chelsea goes into this game against Sheffield United with a higher chance of winning on Saturday.

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Chelsea vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as high odds-on favourites to beat Sheffield United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. This game has all the instances of being quite a one-sided affair.

After a long time, Chelsea does go into a game as favourites against a team. Home advantage will play a big part in this game hence favouring Chelsea.

Incidentally, it is Sheffield United who come into this with a little bit more confidence as they won their last Premier League game against a very good Brentford team. Chelsea meanwhile goes into this game on the occasion of two back-to-back losses to Manchester United and Everton. Chelsea has a lot of pressure to get off their shoulders.

The Blues looked to improve their scoring record but in their recent games, they went back to scoring just 1 goal in their last two games. Chelsea on average at Stamford Bridge this season has managed to just score 1.63 goals.

On the other hand, Sheffield United have their problems in front of goal averaging just 0.57 goals a game away from home this season. Here are our assumptions and predictions based on these numbers.

Our prediction is for Chelsea to score 3 or more goals against Sheffield United on Saturday. The Blades on average concede 2.86 goals this season and Chelsea look set for a big-margin win sooner or later. Chelsea also goes into this game as favourites to keep a clean sheet.

The Blues have kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their home games this season however Sheffield United have just scored in 57% of their away games. Sheffield United have one of the worst attacks this season in the Premier League hence we back the Blues to not concede.

Chelsea this season have increased their shot tally. The Blues average 10.5 shots a game at Stamford Bridge. We expect the Blues going into this game to have more than 12 shots in this game as Sheffield United are expected to defend deep.

Both teams have horrid records this season when it comes to taking the lead. Chelsea have taken the lead in just 4 of their 16 games and Sheffield United have taken the lead in 3 of their 16. We will back the home team to break the deadlock between the two sides.

For Chelsea, in terms of scoring, we back Cole Palmer to have a return against Sheffield United on Saturday. Palmer has been Chelsea’s brightest spark this season and is their 2nd joint top scorer with 4 goals already. Palmer could have a field day against a struggling Sheffield defence and his being on penalties gives him additional brownie points.

For Sheffield United, goals are in no way coming easily. The Blades have been struggling to score with even their strikers not producing the goods. If Sheffield are to score, we back James McAtee to be involved. The Man City academy product has been a good addition and does produce some goal threat. He also got his first goal of the season last week when he scored against Brentford.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Sheffield United.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, D

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Oliver McBurnie Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, D

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:85

Chelsea wins:41

Sheffield United wins:28

Matches are drawn:16

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.25.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.