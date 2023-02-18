Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League Prediction for the match
CHE
70%
Chance of Winning
SHFC
30%
England
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea is positioned 10th in the They won 8 matches, lost 7 matches and tied 7 matches. Since the world cup break, they have won 2 matches, lost 3 matches and tied four games.
Chelsea since the world cup break has won two games, lost three games and tied three games. In their last five games, they conceded a solitary goal.
Southampton is positioned 20th in the Premier League. They won 4 matches, lost 15 matches and tied three matches in the 22 games they played. Southampton is one of the low goal-scoring teams this season. They are averaging less than one goal per game. In their last 5 games, they won one match and lost four matches.
Southampton is one of the worst offensive and defensive teams in the Premier League. They conceded the most goals in the season. The game against Chelsea is a tough battle for Southampton. They need wins to stay alive in the season. Their defensive effort has not helped them this season or their strikers. Their strikers failed to score goals and win games.
The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Southampton reveals that in their 31 encounters, Chelsea has won 16 games, while Southampton has won 5 games. The other 10 matches resulted in a tie.
Facts
- Chelsea. According to the most recent results data, Chelsea has won two matches, lost four matches and tied four matches in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 20% of the games.
- Southampton. According to the recent results of match data, Southampton has won one game in their last 10 games and lost 9 games, In their last 10 games, they won 10% of the games.
Statistics for Chelsea and Southampton
Chelsea
In the 22 games, Chelsea has scored 24 goals at an average of 1.09 goals per game, while conceding 22 goals at an average of 1.00 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and total goals conceded in the Premier League 2022-23 season. In their last 5 games, Chelsea averaged 0.4 goals per contest, In their last 5 games, they conceded 3 goals at an average of 0.6 goals per game. Chelsea made 71 saves at an average of 3.2 saves per match. They won 56% of their tackles. They blocked 80 shots.
Southampton
In the 21 games played in the league, Southampton has scored 18 goals averaging 0.82 goals per game. They conceded 40 goals at an average of 1.81 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, In their last 5 games. Southampton conceded 8 goals. In the Premier League Southampton made 48 saves at an average of 2.28 saves per game. They won 58% of their tackles in total. Southampton blocked 69 shots.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chelsea
We predict that Chelsea will win this match and will once again dominate their opponents Southampton because they have a history of dominating Southampton in Premier League encounters. This prediction is based on how well Chelsea played in their last match. The odds favouring Chelsea to win the match are 1.51, while the odds favouring Southampton are 7.33.Bet Now!