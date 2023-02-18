Chelsea lock horns against Southampton in the Premier League on 18th February, Saturday at 8:30 PM IST at Stamford Bridge, London. Chelsea is coming off a (1-1) tie against West Ham Utd in their last outing in the Premier League. Southampton is coming off a (2-1) loss against the Wolves.

Chelsea is positioned 10th in the They won 8 matches, lost 7 matches and tied 7 matches. Since the world cup break, they have won 2 matches, lost 3 matches and tied four games.

Chelsea since the world cup break has won two games, lost three games and tied three games. In their last five games, they conceded a solitary goal.

Southampton is positioned 20th in the Premier League. They won 4 matches, lost 15 matches and tied three matches in the 22 games they played. Southampton is one of the low goal-scoring teams this season. They are averaging less than one goal per game. In their last 5 games, they won one match and lost four matches.

Southampton is one of the worst offensive and defensive teams in the Premier League. They conceded the most goals in the season. The game against Chelsea is a tough battle for Southampton. They need wins to stay alive in the season. Their defensive effort has not helped them this season or their strikers. Their strikers failed to score goals and win games.

The head-to-head record between Chelsea and Southampton reveals that in their 31 encounters, Chelsea has won 16 games, while Southampton has won 5 games. The other 10 matches resulted in a tie.