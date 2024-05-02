CHE (Chelsea) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction CHE 55 % Chance of Winning TOT 45 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge under the lights on Friday in the Premier League. Both these teams have European aspirations hence it will be a fascinating encounter to witness. Spurs are 7 points off Villa in 5th place. They do however have 2 games in hand over them with this game being one of those. Spurs have to win their games in hand if they want to finish 4th in the League and qualify for next season’s Champions League. Those hopes took a hot last week as they in the 1st half found themselves 3 goals down to their North London rivals in Arsenal. They did mount a 2nd half fightback as Romero and Son scored a goal each to make it 3-2 however there wasn’t enough time for Postecoglou’s team as they were beaten on the day by the Gunners. Chelsea showed great guile to come back from 2 goals down at Villa Park. An own goal from Cucurella and a Morgan Rogers strike saw Villa take a commanding 2-goal lead at the break. Chelsea’s response in the second half was really good as goals from Madueke and Gallagher brought them back into it. Disasi thought that he won it in the end for Chelsea however VAR ruled the goal out when Badiashile fouled a Villa player in the build-up. Wins for Chelsea are crucial as they are still 6 points off a Europa League place with a game in hand.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams singlehandedly favours the team that will be playing at home in this London derby. In the last 41 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 21 encounters; 12 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning just 8 times.

Chelsea in terms of form is the better team in comparison to Tottenham Hotspur. They showed a really good mentality to come back into the game at Villa Park even though they were 2 goals down. Chelsea earlier in the season would choke on most occasions but in this case, they swam rather than sink. Gallagher and Caicedo in midfield are a pair that is working for them. Cole Palmer playing centrally is affecting games more. Hence we believe that Chelsea will be a tough team to beat here.

Spurs have hit a rough patch of form at the wrong time. The fixtures also are not going to be kind to them going forward. They have already lost to Arsenal and they have to face the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City ahead. Chelsea amongst the upcoming team is the easiest fixture. Spurs will need to do everything here to get a win however with everything considered we do believe that Chelsea has the better chance of winning.

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Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have labelled this game as a very tight affair between these two London rivals. Chelsea have recently been good at Stamford Bridge and their current record is slightly better than that of Tottenham. Hence Chelsea has the slight backing of the bookies in this game. Spurs come into this with a gut-wrenching defeat at home against the fiercest of rivals Arsenal. Back-to-back defeats for Postecoglou’s men will make this game a tough encounter confidence-wise. Chelsea going into this game has been relatively steady at home recently. Even with injuries their win percentage at Stamford Bridge is on the rise as they now have a 50% win rate.

The Chelsea attack at the start of the season was on a slightly barren run. However, in recent games, they are consistently scoring goals. The goal-scoring numbers have risen as the Blues now average 2.19 goals from an expected goals tally of 1. 78. Spurs on the other hand have been less than average according to their standards on their travels this season. Spurs have a 38% win rate away from their home stadium this season. Ange Postecoglou’s men have scored 1.94 goals on average away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

Based on the given data above, here are our following tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get 2 goals in this game as Spurs have conceded 1.75 goals on average this season. Chelsea have also scored 2 or more goals in 7 of their last 8 Premier League games. We also see Tottenham Hotspur scoring in this game. Chelsea have conceded a goal in 4 of their last 6 games at Stamford Bridge keeping clean sheets only against Everton and Fulham. We can see Spurs scoring here as they have failed to score in just 13% of their away games this season Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their games at home this season. Chelsea do concede goals and with the attack Spurs possess we back them to score.

When it comes to scoring first, Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game having a much better record of scoring first in comparison to Chelsea. Pochettino’s men this season have scored first in 48% of their games this season with 16 from 33. Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile have broken the deadlock in 61% of their games with 20 from 33 games. Chelsea does have a good record of scoring first at home recently hence we will go against the stats here and predict the Blues to score first in this game.

In terms of scoring for Chelsea, we will continue to back Cole Palmer in this game even though he has not scored in his last. Palmer is a favourite once again due to his brilliant record at home this season. The Chelsea man has scored 13 goals in his last 7 home games, scoring at least a goal in every game. This is the longest home goal-scoring streak from a Chelsea player and we expect that to continue against Spurs.

For Tottenham Hotspur in this game, we back Son Heung-Min to score in this game. Son was on target for Spurs in the North London derby. Richarlison playing centrally could leave space on the left for Son making him more dangerous. He is also on penalties which adds to his goal-scoring abilities. Chelsea is a team that struggles on set pieces. Keep an eye also on Romero here as he is a brilliant header of the ball. He also comes into this game after scoring in his last.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Thiago Silva Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Noni Madueke Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, D, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:191

Chelsea wins:78

Tottenham Hotspur wins:56

Matches are drawn:42

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.23.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.