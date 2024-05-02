CHE (Chelsea) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction
CHE
55%
Chance of Winning
TOT
45%
England
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea showed great guile to come back from 2 goals down at Villa Park. An own goal from Cucurella and a Morgan Rogers strike saw Villa take a commanding 2-goal lead at the break. Chelsea’s response in the second half was really good as goals from Madueke and Gallagher brought them back into it. Disasi thought that he won it in the end for Chelsea however VAR ruled the goal out when Badiashile fouled a Villa player in the build-up. Wins for Chelsea are crucial as they are still 6 points off a Europa League place with a game in hand.
Facts:
- Chelsea have always been formidable against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in recent times. The Blues have lost just 1 of their last 33 games at their home stadium to Spurs. It was a 3-1 loss in 2018 when current Chelsea manager Pochettino was in their dugout.
- In the history of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have lost to Chelsea in 34 games which is the 2nd highest tally in terms of losing against a particular opponent. They have lost the most games with 39 against Manchester United.
- Chelsea were winners against Spurs in the reverse fixture earlier this season. They have already done the double over Spurs 9 times. If they beat Spurs they could make it 10 and level it up with Manchester City. Against City they have 10 doubles and a win on Friday could make it a joint record for them.
- Mauricio Pochettino is the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, With him already winning against his former side earlier this season, he could become the first manager to do a Premier League double over his old team if he wins on Friday.
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams singlehandedly favours the team that will be playing at home in this London derby. In the last 41 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 21 encounters; 12 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning just 8 times.
Chelsea in terms of form is the better team in comparison to Tottenham Hotspur. They showed a really good mentality to come back into the game at Villa Park even though they were 2 goals down. Chelsea earlier in the season would choke on most occasions but in this case, they swam rather than sink. Gallagher and Caicedo in midfield are a pair that is working for them. Cole Palmer playing centrally is affecting games more. Hence we believe that Chelsea will be a tough team to beat here.
Spurs have hit a rough patch of form at the wrong time. The fixtures also are not going to be kind to them going forward. They have already lost to Arsenal and they have to face the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City ahead. Chelsea amongst the upcoming team is the easiest fixture. Spurs will need to do everything here to get a win however with everything considered we do believe that Chelsea has the better chance of winning.
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have labelled this game as a very tight affair between these two London rivals. Chelsea have recently been good at Stamford Bridge and their current record is slightly better than that of Tottenham. Hence Chelsea has the slight backing of the bookies in this game. Spurs come into this with a gut-wrenching defeat at home against the fiercest of rivals Arsenal. Back-to-back defeats for Postecoglou’s men will make this game a tough encounter confidence-wise. Chelsea going into this game has been relatively steady at home recently. Even with injuries their win percentage at Stamford Bridge is on the rise as they now have a 50% win rate.
The Chelsea attack at the start of the season was on a slightly barren run. However, in recent games, they are consistently scoring goals. The goal-scoring numbers have risen as the Blues now average 2.19 goals from an expected goals tally of 1. 78. Spurs on the other hand have been less than average according to their standards on their travels this season. Spurs have a 38% win rate away from their home stadium this season. Ange Postecoglou’s men have scored 1.94 goals on average away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.
Based on the given data above, here are our following tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get 2 goals in this game as Spurs have conceded 1.75 goals on average this season. Chelsea have also scored 2 or more goals in 7 of their last 8 Premier League games. We also see Tottenham Hotspur scoring in this game. Chelsea have conceded a goal in 4 of their last 6 games at Stamford Bridge keeping clean sheets only against Everton and Fulham. We can see Spurs scoring here as they have failed to score in just 13% of their away games this season Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their games at home this season. Chelsea do concede goals and with the attack Spurs possess we back them to score.
When it comes to scoring first, Tottenham Hotspur goes into this game having a much better record of scoring first in comparison to Chelsea. Pochettino’s men this season have scored first in 48% of their games this season with 16 from 33. Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile have broken the deadlock in 61% of their games with 20 from 33 games. Chelsea does have a good record of scoring first at home recently hence we will go against the stats here and predict the Blues to score first in this game.
In terms of scoring for Chelsea, we will continue to back Cole Palmer in this game even though he has not scored in his last. Palmer is a favourite once again due to his brilliant record at home this season. The Chelsea man has scored 13 goals in his last 7 home games, scoring at least a goal in every game. This is the longest home goal-scoring streak from a Chelsea player and we expect that to continue against Spurs.
For Tottenham Hotspur in this game, we back Son Heung-Min to score in this game. Son was on target for Spurs in the North London derby. Richarlison playing centrally could leave space on the left for Son making him more dangerous. He is also on penalties which adds to his goal-scoring abilities. Chelsea is a team that struggles on set pieces. Keep an eye also on Romero here as he is a brilliant header of the ball. He also comes into this game after scoring in his last.
Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dorde Petrovic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Benoit Badishile
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Midfielder
|
Noni Madueke
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, D, W
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-Min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:191
Chelsea wins:78
Tottenham Hotspur wins:56
Matches are drawn:42
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.23.
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
Chelsea meanwhile were unlucky not to get more in their second half against Aston Villa. In terms of morale also, Chelsea are in a better place. In the reverse fixture also Chelsea managed to find a way against Spurs even though they were down by a goal. Spurs tend to self-destruct against Chelsea and that is why we also back the home team in this game. We believe Chelsea are in a much better place in terms of their football. It will take a hell of a performance from Tottenham Hotspur to beat Chelsea at home for the first time since 2018. Our prediction in this game is a 2-1 Chelsea win.
Parimatch