CHE (Chelsea) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction
CHE
81%
Chance of Winning
WHU
19%
England
Stamford Bridge
West Ham United on the other hand have dropped as low as 9th in the Premier League table. They are 2 points behind Chelsea however they have played a game more than them. A win in this game would see West Ham pip the Blues for the time being in the League. West Ham were decent in their last game against Liverpool. Jarrod Bowen scored a clinical header from a cross from Kudus to put them ahead. Liverpool then equalised through Robertson and then took the lead through Gakpo. However, the Hammers showed good resilience to come back as Antonio scored a blasting header to share the spoils on the day.
Facts:
- Chelsea has a brilliant record at Stamford Bridge against West Ham United in the Premier League. The Blues have won 12 of their last 17 games against the Hammers at home. They have drawn 4 and lost just 1 of those 17 games. That loss came when Lampard was their manager in 2019.
- West Ham United come into this with an opportunity to do a Premier League double over Chelsea. If they do indeed win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday then it will be the 3rd time in their history that they would have won 2 games in the league against Chelsea in the same season. They last did it in 2019/20 and 2002/03.
- Chelsea does not like playing on Sundays as their win record is not very good on this day. The Blues have won just 1 of their last 13 games drawing 5 and losing 7. The exception was a 3-2 win over Brighton in December last year.
Chelsea vs West Ham United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams singlehandedly favours the team that are residents of Stamford Bridge and the competition is not even close. In the last 32 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17 encounters; 7 games have ended in a draw with West Ham United winning just 8 times.
Chelsea have been solid when they have played at home recently. They have stopped dropping unnecessary points and luck is also factoring in their aid at the right time this season. Chelsea last lost at home way back in February against Wolves. Since then they have not looked back and have been very consistent. Players like Gallagher and Caicedo have stepped up in recent games aiding Cole Palmer. If Chelsea can take the confidence and keep parrying it to the next game then we can see them ending the season on a high.
West Ham does have a chance of getting something here. They have the attack to damage Chelsea and they are good at something that Chelsea particularly are not good at and that is set pieces. West Ham can hurt them there. If Chelsea can deal with that threat then it's more points to their chance of winning.
Chelsea vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have easily backed Chelsea over West Ham United in the game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea does go into this game with really good home form as they have won each of their last 2 games at the Bridge. Chelsea have beaten the likes of Everton and Tottenham and hence have considerable backing of the bookies. West Ham on the other hand have been shaky overall but come into this on the back of a draw against Liverpool. The Blues go into this game at home with confidence and that is after a long time. Chelsea have failed to be consistent at home this season but recently their record has been really solid. The Blues have won 53% of them at Stamford Bridge until now.
Chelsea at the start of the season was struggling to score goals and that was costing them games. However, that has now changed with them being more prolific in front of goal. Pochettino’s men average 2.18 goals which has constantly been on an upward trajectory. West Ham on the other hand does tend to do better playing on the road in comparison to when they play at home. The Hammers have a 41% win rate away from the London Stadium this season. David Moyes’ men have scored 1.65 goals on average away from their home ground this season.
Based on the numbers above, these are our following tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and West Ham to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get 2 goals or more considering West Ham conceded 2.24 goals on average this season. We also see West Ham scoring in this game. Chelsea have not conceded a goal at home in any of their last 2 games but we can see West Ham scoring here. The Hammers have failed to score in 18% of their away games this season hence we do not see them failing to score here. Chelsea has a clean sheet record of just 29% thanks to their 2 successive clean sheets. We do back Antonio and Bowen to cause Chelsea problems in set plays.
When it comes to scoring first, Chelsea goes into this game having a slightly better record of breaking the deadlock in comparison to West Ham. The Blues this season have scored first in 50% of their games this season with 17 from 34. David Moyes’s Hammers meanwhile has got the opening goal in 46% of their games with 16 from 35 games. Chelsea have scored the opening goal in each of their last 10 games at home and hence we expect them to continue that trend and also score first in this game against West Ham.
In terms of scoring for Chelsea, the favourite in this game has to be Cole Palmer. He however has not scored in any of his last 2 games for Chelsea which is quite surprising. He should have had a goal in the last game as his free kick hit the post. His assist tally is also off the charts as he has assisted a goal against 13 teams already in the Premier League this season. He missed out in the reverse tie to face West Ham but if he does get an assist on Sunday then he will become only the 6th player in the Premier League to assist against 14 different clubs.
For West Ham United we have to back one of Michail Antonio or Jarrod Bowen to score on Sunday. Both have been in really good goal-scoring form for their team. Both scored a goal each in their last game against Liverpool. It was the 7th time this season that both of them scored in the same game. We back Antonio in this game slightly because he is good aerially and Chelsea struggles in that aspect.
Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat West Ham United.
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dorde Petrovic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Benoit Badishile
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Midfielder
|
Noni Madueke
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, D
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vladimir Coufal
|
Defender
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Defender
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Michail Antonio
|
Attacker
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, D
Chelsea vs West Ham United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:121
Chelsea wins:54
West Ham United wins:44
Matches are drawn:23
Chelsea vs West Ham United Betting Odds
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.67.
West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
West Ham United now are slowly losing ground in terms of getting a European birth. Failure to convert losses into draws and draws into wins is costing them. The Hammers played well in their last game against Liverpool but can do better. We expect them to give Chelsea a fight in this game but the Blues at home now look very confident. The Tottenham win should give Chelsea some confidence and that is why we back them to win this game on Sunday. Our prediction is a 2-1 Chelsea win.
Parimatch