CHE (Chelsea) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction CHE 81 % Chance of Winning WHU 19 % Bet Now! Chelsea are set to do battle with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea out of nowhere have come into the Europa League contention after they ran good results. Chelsea have taken advantage of all the teams above them slipping up. They are now just 3 points off 6thplace that would get them a Europa League place. They solidified that with an impressive win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game. Chalobah did very well to remain unmarked and scored a brilliant header off a Gallagher cross. Jackson had thought he opened the scoring before that only for the goal to be ruled out as offside. Chelsea did not allow the Spurs to get into the game as they were on the front foot in most cases. They got their 2nd goal cushion after Palmer crashed his free kick onto the post. The rebound fell straight onto the head of Jackson who leaped over two Spurs players to head it into an open net. West Ham United on the other hand have dropped as low as 9th in the Premier League table. They are 2 points behind Chelsea however they have played a game more than them. A win in this game would see West Ham pip the Blues for the time being in the League. West Ham were decent in their last game against Liverpool. Jarrod Bowen scored a clinical header from a cross from Kudus to put them ahead. Liverpool then equalised through Robertson and then took the lead through Gakpo. However, the Hammers showed good resilience to come back as Antonio scored a blasting header to share the spoils on the day.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams singlehandedly favours the team that are residents of Stamford Bridge and the competition is not even close. In the last 32 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 17 encounters; 7 games have ended in a draw with West Ham United winning just 8 times.

Chelsea have been solid when they have played at home recently. They have stopped dropping unnecessary points and luck is also factoring in their aid at the right time this season. Chelsea last lost at home way back in February against Wolves. Since then they have not looked back and have been very consistent. Players like Gallagher and Caicedo have stepped up in recent games aiding Cole Palmer. If Chelsea can take the confidence and keep parrying it to the next game then we can see them ending the season on a high.

West Ham does have a chance of getting something here. They have the attack to damage Chelsea and they are good at something that Chelsea particularly are not good at and that is set pieces. West Ham can hurt them there. If Chelsea can deal with that threat then it's more points to their chance of winning.

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Chelsea vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have easily backed Chelsea over West Ham United in the game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea does go into this game with really good home form as they have won each of their last 2 games at the Bridge. Chelsea have beaten the likes of Everton and Tottenham and hence have considerable backing of the bookies. West Ham on the other hand have been shaky overall but come into this on the back of a draw against Liverpool. The Blues go into this game at home with confidence and that is after a long time. Chelsea have failed to be consistent at home this season but recently their record has been really solid. The Blues have won 53% of them at Stamford Bridge until now.

Chelsea at the start of the season was struggling to score goals and that was costing them games. However, that has now changed with them being more prolific in front of goal. Pochettino’s men average 2.18 goals which has constantly been on an upward trajectory. West Ham on the other hand does tend to do better playing on the road in comparison to when they play at home. The Hammers have a 41% win rate away from the London Stadium this season. David Moyes’ men have scored 1.65 goals on average away from their home ground this season.

Based on the numbers above, these are our following tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and West Ham to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get 2 goals or more considering West Ham conceded 2.24 goals on average this season. We also see West Ham scoring in this game. Chelsea have not conceded a goal at home in any of their last 2 games but we can see West Ham scoring here. The Hammers have failed to score in 18% of their away games this season hence we do not see them failing to score here. Chelsea has a clean sheet record of just 29% thanks to their 2 successive clean sheets. We do back Antonio and Bowen to cause Chelsea problems in set plays.

When it comes to scoring first, Chelsea goes into this game having a slightly better record of breaking the deadlock in comparison to West Ham. The Blues this season have scored first in 50% of their games this season with 17 from 34. David Moyes’s Hammers meanwhile has got the opening goal in 46% of their games with 16 from 35 games. Chelsea have scored the opening goal in each of their last 10 games at home and hence we expect them to continue that trend and also score first in this game against West Ham.

In terms of scoring for Chelsea, the favourite in this game has to be Cole Palmer. He however has not scored in any of his last 2 games for Chelsea which is quite surprising. He should have had a goal in the last game as his free kick hit the post. His assist tally is also off the charts as he has assisted a goal against 13 teams already in the Premier League this season. He missed out in the reverse tie to face West Ham but if he does get an assist on Sunday then he will become only the 6th player in the Premier League to assist against 14 different clubs.

For West Ham United we have to back one of Michail Antonio or Jarrod Bowen to score on Sunday. Both have been in really good goal-scoring form for their team. Both scored a goal each in their last game against Liverpool. It was the 7th time this season that both of them scored in the same game. We back Antonio in this game slightly because he is good aerially and Chelsea struggles in that aspect.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat West Ham United.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Thiago Silva Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Noni Madueke Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, D

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, D

Chelsea vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:121

Chelsea wins:54

West Ham United wins:44

Matches are drawn:23

Chelsea vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.67.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.