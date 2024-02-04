CHE (Chelsea) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction CHE 83 % Chance of Winning WWFC 17 % Bet Now! Chelsea are all set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League. Chelsea having played their last game have slipped back to 10th place in the table with 31 points from 22 games. Wolves are 2 points behind them with 29 from 22 games. A win for Wolves would see them overtake Chelsea in the table. Chelsea in their last game travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool Chelsea early on in the game were denied a penalty after Gallagher was tugged by Van Dijk but the referee and VAR both denied the Blues a spot kick. Chelsea on the day looked less up for it as Liverpool kept dominating the ball and pressing them. Chelsea’s defence crumbled through the centre as Jota cut through Badiashile to break the deadlock. Chelsea couldn’t get into the game as Liverpool kept strangling them and doubled their lead as Chelsea’s left-hand side struggled to tug in to cause an overload for Liverpool with Bradley scoring. Badiashile tripped Jota just before halftime for a spot kick which Darwin Nunez failed to convert. Chelsea’s best opportunity came in the 53rd minute to get back into the game as Gusto’s cross found Mudryk with a chance but he skied his attempt. Liverpool capitalised on that with Szoboszlai scoring from a Bradley cross to kill the game. Chelsea pulled one back through Nkunku. The Frenchman fantastically turned past Mac Allister on his left and found the bottom corner to beat Allison in goal. Chelsea were denied another penalty as Van Dijk caught Nkunku’s foot. VAR did not overturn the decision. Diaz scored the 4th goal shortly later to end the game for Chelsea. Wolves in their last game welcomed Manchester United to the Molineux Stadium. The home team were outplayed in the 1st half as goals from Rashford and Hojlund saw Wolves go trailing at the break. Wolves were awarded a soft penalty as Casemiro tripped Neto. Sarabia converted from the spot to pull one back. McTominay once again doubled United's lead but Wolves were not done. They made it 3-2 with Kilman proving to be a menace in the box finishing past Onana. Neto ran at the United defence and cut in on his left to make it 3-3 in the 5th minute of added time. Just when it was looking like the Wolves snatched a point, Kobee Mainoo scored a wonderful solo effort to break their hearts and give United the win.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is staggeringly one-sided. Chelsea have emerged as the victorious team against Wolves off late in most games. In the last 19 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 10 encounters; 4 games have ended in a draw with Wolves winning 5 times.

Chelsea was battered to the bone in their last game. They were outrun and outperformed in every aspect of the game by Liverpool. The Blues looked weak in midfield and defence, especially in the full-back areas. The Liverpool fullbacks took complete advantage of that. The Blues will have to maintain a solid shape as Wolves also tend to attack from their wings a lot.

Wolves will vary in Chelsea’s weaknesses. Ait-Nouri and Semedo gave Manchester United a lot of problems from the wings. We however do expect Chelsea to adapt in this game. They have been decent at home in their last few games and in front of their home fans, they could turn up. Chelsea goes into this game with a higher chance of winning due to their home record and their past performances against Wolves. We however do expect Wolves to make it difficult for Chelsea.

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Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as clear odds on favourites to win this game due to their decent run of home form and Wolves being poor away. Chelsea have won each of their last 4 games at home. They are unbeaten at home in their last 5 drawing 1. Wolves on the flipside have lost 3 of their last 5 away games however they have drawn 1 and won 1 of their last 2 games on the road.

In terms of the goalscoring form, Chelsea have picked up their numbers. The Blues average 1.64 goals on average at Stamford Bridge. Wolves on the other hand have not done that bad scoring-wise. They score 1.27 goals on their travels on average. Chelsea have also scored in 63% of their games at Stamford Bridge this season. On the flipside, Wolves have also scored in 63% of their games on the road.

Based on these numbers, we do expect both teams to score in this game. Our pick is for both teams to score 3 or more goals combined. Our pick is for Chelsea to score 2 goals in this game. Chelsea has kept a clean sheet in 27% of their home games and Wolves have managed a clean sheet in just 18% of their away games. These numbers solidify that both teams should find the back of the net in this one.

Both teams this season have had a very high % of ending the first-half level. Both Chelsea and Wolves have this season ended the 1st half level 64% of their games. Hence with the numbers in consideration, we back the first half to the end level in terms of the score.

Wolves have the better record when it comes to scoring first in comparison to Chelsea. Wolves have scored 1st in 9 of their 22 games. Chelsea meanwhile have scored 1st in 8 of their 22 games. We do expect the home team to take the lead in this game at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling has had a very good record when it comes to scoring against Wolves this season. Sterling has found the back of the net against Wolves 4 times in his last 7 games. He also has 3 assists out of which 1 came in the reverse fixture where he assisted Nkunku.

For Wolves we back Pedro Neto to go in as favourite to score. The Portuguese striker who found the net against Manchester United in his last game has scored 2 and assisted 5 in his last 7 away games.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Armando Broja Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, L

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, W

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:116

Chelsea wins:44

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:42

Matches are drawn:30

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.59.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.