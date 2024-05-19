CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction CPFC 71 % Chance of Winning AVFC 29 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace are set to face off against Aston Villa in the final game of the season at Selhurst Park. Both of these teams have had a great end to the season. Palace was very at one point in a relegation battle, but their form easily kept them away from the drop. They are now 12th on the table with a chance to finish as high as 10th, provided Bournemouth and Brighton above them lose and they win. The Eagles were brilliant in their last game against Manchester United. They humiliated the Red Devils by winning 4-0. A brace from Olise and one goal each from Mateta and Mitchell gave their fans something that they would hardly witness, which is bashing a big team like Manchester United in the Premier League. Aston Villa this season have massively overachieved, and all credit goes to Unai Emery and his team as they have qualified for the Champions League after Tottenham Hotspur lost to Manchester City in the midweek. Aston Villa got their necessary points against Liverpool in their last game at Villa Park. Liverpool took the lead after Martinez made a mess in the early stages of the game. Villa equalised through Tielemans, but Liverpool raced ahead, with Gakpo and Quansah scoring to make it 3-1 for Liverpool by the 48th minute. Villa had their chances to get a lot of goals but were not clinical enough. Substitute Jhon Duran mounted the comeback as he cut onto his weaker foot to half the deficit in the 85th minute before equalising 3 minutes later after unknowingly getting his leg onto a cross that flew into the net.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams sees the team from Birmingham have a marginal edge over the Eagles. In the last 15 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won 6 games, and 2 games have ended in a draw, with Aston Villa winning 7 games.

Crystal Palace, in their last couple of games, have been one of the best teams to watch currently in the Premier League. Once Roy Hodgson was sacked, we did not expect Oliver Glasner to inject that much tactical acumen into this team in such a short time. It has felt like Glasner has been managing this team for a while. They were brilliant in their last game against Manchester United, toppling them in every aspect of the game. We can see them approaching this game with a similar tactical approach.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will want to end the season strong, but in this game, we do expect them to have a more relaxed approach. They will want to avoid a drubbing here, as their defence in recent games has been poor. In their last game, they registered just two shots against Brighton. If they play in that mould, then Crystal Palace will absolutely thrash them. Villa have much to look forward to next season; hence, they should look to go into that phase with a high. We, however, believe that Palace has much more, and hence they have a better chance of winning.

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Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Predictions and betting tips

According to most of the betting websites, Crystal Palace, due to their latest upsurge in form and wins, goes into this fixture as the favourite to win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Crystal Palace, in their recent games, have been playing like a top-tier side, beating the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Manchester United. Coming into this game, their morale is bound to be sky high. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have secured their spot in next season’s Champions League. Their away form has not been the best going into this game, but they have achieved what they were playing for.

Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner has been a revelation. Their football has become very modern and fluid in comparison to how they were playing under Hodgson. Crystal Palace have now won just 39% of their games at Selhurst Park. The figure looks low, but compared to where they were a month or two ago, the leap is massive. The Eagles have scored 1.78 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.31. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been below average when they play away from Villa Park. Their away win record currently stands at 44%. The Lions have won just two of their last five away fixtures going into this. Their scoring record is also average, with 1.56 goals from an expected goal tally of 1.40.

Based on the stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We back Crystal Palace to get the better of Aston Villa and win this game on Sunday. Our pick is for them to win by one goal. We back both the Lions and the Eagles to score in this game on Sunday. Villa have failed to score in just 22% of their away games this season. Crystal Palace do have a decent clean sheet record at home, with 28%. With Ollie Watkins and co., we expect Villa to at least get a goal in this game. Crystal Palace scoring is a given, as they have found the back of the net in 78% of their home games this season. Aston Villa have conceded in 79% of their away games. The stats therefore back both Villa and Palace to score in this game.

In terms of scoring first, both teams go into this game with a dead-tie record. Both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have broken the deadlock first in 19 of their 37 games. This will be a tricky one to predict, but we will back the home team at Palace to score first. We expect Aston Villa to be in a more chill mode. Crystal Palace will want to end the game on a high in front of their fans, and hence we do expect a fast start at Selhurst Park.

In terms of scoring for Palace, we will back Jean-Phillipe Mateta to score in this game. Mateta has been brilliant for Palace this season in the closing stages. Most of the attention falls to Eze and Olise, but Mateta has chipped in with some crucial goals to solidify their results. The Frenchman is their top scorer this season with 13 goals. Hence, we back him to score in this game. Michael Olise for an anytime assist is our call. Olise already has five assists to his name, and we can see him adding to that.

For Aston Villa, we will have to back Ollie Watkins to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Watkins has had his best season as a player in the Premier League. 19 goals already this season for the Lions, and he will be dead set to reach that 20-goal mark. Watkins’ ability to be there at the right place at the right time is instrumental in how he plays.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Aston Villa

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Micheal Olise Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, W

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:52

Crystal Palace wins:14

Aston Villa wins:23

Matches are drawn:15

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.87.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change