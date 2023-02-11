Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League Prediction for the match
CPFC
30%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
70%
England
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace has 24 points after 21 games. Crystal Palace won 6 matches, lost 9 matches and 6 draws. They are positioned at
12th. In their last five games, they have lost three matches and drew two. Brighton has 34 points after 20 games. They won 10 matches, lost 6 and 4 draws. Brighton & Hove Albion is positioned 6th. In their last 5 games, they won 3 matches and lost one.
Brighton & Hove Albion enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace is struggling to win games while their opponent Brighton & Hove Albion ended their last match week without a loss. A tough challenge lies ahead for Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park in London.
Brighton & Hove Albion in their last five games defeated Bournemouth (1-0), Liverpool (3-0), Everton (1-4), and Southampton (1-3) and tied one game against Leicester (2-2). Brighton dominated the Premier League in January ending undefeated. They are off to a good start to February with a win over Bournemouth. Their next opponent Crystal Palace is an easy one.
The head-to-head record between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion reveals that in their 10 encounters, Brighton & Hove Albion have won three times, while Crystal Palace has won two times. The other five Matches resulted in a draw.
Facts
- Crystal Palace. According to the most recent results data, Crystal Palace has won 3 games in their last 10 games and lost 5 games. In their last 10 games, they won 30% of the games.
- Brighton & Hove Albion. According to the most recent results data, Brighton & Hove Albion has won 6 games in the last 10 games and lost 3 games. In their last 10 games, they won 60% of the games.
Statistics for Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
In the 21 games played in the league Crystal Palace has scored 19 goals averaging 0.90 goals per game. They conceded 30 goals at an average of 1.57 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. Crystal Palace has five clean sheets to their tally. They saved 66 goals. They are shooting at 34% accuracy in the season hitting 77 shots on target. Their goal difference is -11 since they conceded 11 goals more than the number of goals they scored.
Brighton & Hove Albion
In the 20 games, Brighton & Hove Albion have scored 38 goals while conceding 27 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 20 games, Brighton averaged 1.90 goals per contest, Brighton is one of the best offensive teams in the Premier league. In their last 20 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.35 goals per game. Their goal difference is +11 since they scored 11 goals more than the goals conceded. Brighton saved 46 goals and has 6 clean sheets. They are shooting at 41% accuracy hitting 113 shots on target.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brighton & Hove Albion
We predict that Brighton will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Crystal Palace because they have a history of dominating Crystal Palace in Premier League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match.Bet Now!