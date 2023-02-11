Crystal Palace locks horns against Brighton & Hove Albion on 11th February Saturday at 8:30 PM IST at Selhurst Park, London. Crystal Palace is coming off a (1-2) loss against Manchester United. Brighton & Hove Albion is coming off a (1-0) win over Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace has 24 points after 21 games. Crystal Palace won 6 matches, lost 9 matches and 6 draws. They are positioned at

12th. In their last five games, they have lost three matches and drew two. Brighton has 34 points after 20 games. They won 10 matches, lost 6 and 4 draws. Brighton & Hove Albion is positioned 6th. In their last 5 games, they won 3 matches and lost one.

Brighton & Hove Albion enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace is struggling to win games while their opponent Brighton & Hove Albion ended their last match week without a loss. A tough challenge lies ahead for Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park in London.

Brighton & Hove Albion in their last five games defeated Bournemouth (1-0), Liverpool (3-0), Everton (1-4), and Southampton (1-3) and tied one game against Leicester (2-2). Brighton dominated the Premier League in January ending undefeated. They are off to a good start to February with a win over Bournemouth. Their next opponent Crystal Palace is an easy one.

The head-to-head record between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion reveals that in their 10 encounters, Brighton & Hove Albion have won three times, while Crystal Palace has won two times. The other five Matches resulted in a draw.