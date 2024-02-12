CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction CPFC 30 % Chance of Winning CHE 70 % Bet Now! Chelsea is set to travel to Selhurst Park to face a struggling Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday. Chelsea finds themselves 11th in the League table with 31 points from 23 games. A win for Chelsea could take them up to 9th place if other results go their way. A loss would see the teams below significantly narrow the gap. Crystal Palace on the other hand find themselves 15th on the table with 24 points from 23 games. A win could take them as high as 12th place with other favourable results. A loss could see them fall to 16th place if the teams below them win. Crystal Palace in their last game travelled to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion. They were rocked in the first half by an energetic Brighton side as Lewis Dunk scored as early as the 3rd minute. Quick-fire goals in the space of 60 seconds by Hinshelwood and Buonanotte took the game away from Palace. The Eagles all game had nothing to show attacking-wise. They did get a consolation goal through Jean-Philippe Mateta. The bigger blow however in this game was their loss of Olise through injury. Chelsea welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League game. It started perfectly for Chelsea as Cole Palmer was brilliantly slid through by Caicedo to score the opener. It however went all downhill from there on as Wolves looked dangerous on every counterattack. Wolves got two of their goals before halftime both through Chelsea player deflections with the 2nd goal massively going down as an own goal by Disasi. Chelsea was wide-open in midfield and defence. They did get punished as Cunha won a penalty after Malo Gusto fouled him in the box to score his third of the night and drown Chelsea. Thiago Silva did get a consolation goal for the home team but that in the end did not matter as Wolves held on to pile more pressure on Pochettino and his team. Chelsea however responded in their last FA Cup against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Goals from Gallagher, Jackson and Enzo capped off a dominant display which made Villa look poor at their home stadium. Chelsea will look to keep this momentum up against a team that they have not lost to in quite a while.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is one of the most one-sided as it can get with the away team performing far better. In the last 22 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won just 4 games, no games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning a mammoth 18 games in total.

It is going to be a difficult evening for Palace, especially without their key players Olise and Eze. Palace lacks the cutting edge when those two are not available. Due to them attacking less, there is more pressure on their defence and hence they end up losing games. Their attackers will need to put more pressure on this Chelsea side if they want to end up getting something from this game.

For Chelsea, they needs to be consistent. We all know that they have the personnel in their squad to perform like they did against Aston Villa. However, they could also slump like their performance against Wolves. A win like they did against Villa should surely provide them with the confidence to go into the game at Selhurst Park as favourites.

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Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the majority of the bookies, Chelsea goes in as favourites to win this game at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. Chelsea’s last performance in the FA Cup has significantly raised some eyebrows and has made them clear favourites going into this game. Palace with injuries to their key players make them massive underdogs going into this game. We do back the bookies in this game and could say that the odds projections perfectly reflect the state of the two clubs going into this.

Crystal Palace have not had the best of forms when it comes to playing at home this season. They have won just 27% of their games at Selhurst Park this season. They have scored just 1.27 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.19. Chelsea have not had the best of forms when they play away themselves. The Blues have won 36% of their games away from home. They have a better scoring record than Palace averaging 1.64 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.45.

Based on this we easily predict Chelsea to score 2 or more goals in this game. Palace have conceded 1.45 goals on average at home this season hence we see Chelsea amongst the goals. Palace have failed to score in 36% of their home games this season. Chelsea meanwhile has kept a clean sheet in just 18% of their away games. We predict that Crystal Palace will get a goal in this game. Chelsea’s defence is unpredictable and they have conceded at least a goal in 5 of their last 6 games.

In terms of scoring both Chelsea and Crystal Palace have had a poor record going into this game. Both have similar numbers but Chelsea slightly edge Crystal Palace out in this aspect. Chelsea have scored 1st in 9 of their 23 games. Crystal Palace have broken the deadlock in 7 of their 23 games.

We can see Chelsea opening the deadlock especially if they start the way they did in their last 2 games in all competitions. Both Chelsea and Palace also have an identical record when it comes to halftime form, especially in terms of winning and drawing. Both teams have however drawn 73% of their first halves this season hence we predict that the first half in this game should be level.

In terms of scoring for Palace, we back Odsonne Edouard to score in this game. Edouard has just returned from injury but should be set to start in this game. He is Crystal Palaceâ€™s joint top scorer with 6 goals to his name. He could also be on penalties in the absence of Eze and Olise. If Edouard does not start, we back Ayew as our 2nd option.

In terms of scoring, we once again have to back Cole Palmer in this game. Palmer continues to play central which makes him a more suitable option in this game. Nicolas Jackson has been playing a wider role. Palmer being on penalties is once again a big bonus. Cole Palmer goes in as the favourite to score in this game.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Odsonne Edouard Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, L, W, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, W, W, W

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:64

Crystal Palace wins:12

Chelsea wins:37

Matches are drawn:15

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.