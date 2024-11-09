CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction CPFC 55 % Chance of Winning FUL 45 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace are all set to take on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Both teams failed to avoid defeat in their last games, but it was Fulham who had the better week. Fulham welcomed Brentford to Craven Cottage on Monday night. The Cottagers were easily the better side on the day, as they registered 26 shots with 12 on target in comparison to Brentford’s 5 with 2 on target. Fulham went down to Janelt’s goal in the first half. Fulham’s failed persistence left Brentford on the cusp of winning; however, substitute Harry Wilson had other ideas. The Welsh international was the unlikeliest of heroes, as he scored two goals in the 10 minutes to add time to turn the game around and win it for Fulham. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The action began in the second half as Trevor Chalobah caught a volley perfectly to give his team the lead in the 60th minute. 7 minutes later, Wolves equalised through Strand Larsen. Wolves then took the lead through Joao Gomes; however, Palace still had some fight left in them after missing many chances. It was their captain who saved them, as Guehi converted Munoz’s cross-field header to beat Jose Sa in goal. Both teams shared a point at the end of last week at the Molineux.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Fulham and Crystal Palace ever so slightly favours the Eagles. In the last 10 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have 3 wins; 5 games have ended in a stalemate, with Fulham winning 2 times. The last time these two played in the Premier League was at Craven Cottage, with the score ending 1 apiece. Muniz was on the scoresheet for Fulham and Schlupp for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace has suddenly, from their last 2 games, shown good signs of improvement, especially in their overall gameplay. Against Tottenham Hotspur, they were defensively adept, which was not seen since the start of this season. Against Wolves at the Molineux, they looked good in attack, but they conceded 2 goals, which saw them draw the game.

Fulham still have not shown massive signs of improvement when it comes to doing well away from home. The Cottagers have most of the time failed to hang onto their lead as they concede in quick succession or late on in games. The mentality has to be rigid when it comes to winning away games, and that is something that Marco Silva needs to work on. Based on this, we give Crystal Palace a slightly better chance of winning this game come Saturday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Crystal Palace vs Fulham predictions and betting tips

According to the bookies, Crystal Palace have been backed to overcome Fulham at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Crystal Palace go into this game on the back of a decent draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. The Eagles will have better confidence going into this game in comparison to before, as they have not tasted defeat in any of their last 2 games in the Premier League. The morale at Fulham will also be quite high considering the way they won their last game against Brentford. Overall, Fulham have been easily the better team; hence, it is slightly surprising to see that the oddsmakers have backed Crystal Palace as favourites in this game.

Crystal Palace have finally ended their drought at home as they registered their first win of the season at Selhurst Park, beating Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that game, their form at home was not very good. They had 2 draws and 2 defeats from their first 4 games at home. The win against Spurs was a big relief for Oliver Glasner and co.

Fulham were victorious at home against Brentford in their last Premier League game. Fulham, however, away from home have been suspect as well. Their only win away from home this season has come at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. Other than that, they have 2 losses and 2 draws to their name. In their most recent away game, they drew 1-1 at Goodison Park, having lost the lead in the final minutes of the game.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: We expect the home team in Crystal Palace to win this game. Our pick is for Oliver Glasner’s men to score 2 or more goals. The Eagles this season have scored 2 or more goals in just 1 home game. Their productivity in front of goal looks to be improving. They also scored two goals in their last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fulham are not the strongest of defences away from home, as they concede 1.2 goals on average. Away from home, they have conceded 2 or more goals in just 1 of their 5 away games. That came against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

We also back Fulham to get a goal in this game. The Cottagers have quite a decent record when it comes to scoring away from home. Fulham have failed to net a goal in just 1 of their 5 away games this season. That came away at Old Trafford in a 1-0 defeat.

Hence, taking the above into consideration, we predict both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. We back Crystal Palace to score 2 and we back Fulham to get at least 1; hence, this game has the ingredients of not being a low-scoring affair.

Fulham have a much better record when it comes to scoring first in games. In terms of head-to-head record, Crystal Palace have scored first in 3 of their last 10 games in comparison to the Cottagers, who have broken the deadlock in 7 of their last 10. Home teams always have the advantage of scoring first; however, in this case, we do back Fulham to strike first and Crystal Palace to come from behind to win this game.

In terms of scoring for Crystal Palace, we back Jean Philippe Mateta in this game on Saturday. Mateta was on target in Crystal Palace’s last win at home against Tottenham Hotspur. We back the Frenchman to build on this and add to his good scoring record at home. Mateta has scored 14 goals in his last 12 games at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Mateta is still averaging more than 1 goal per game, even though he recently went through a poor scoring spell. Hence we back the Crystal Palace attacker to score on Saturday against Fulham.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Fulham

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Chris Richards Defender Marc Guehi Defender Chadi Riad Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, L

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, L, W

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:51

Crystal Palace wins:14

Fulham wins:18

Matches are drawn:19

Crystal Palace vs Fulham Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.78.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.