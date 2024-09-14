CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction CPFC 75 % Chance of Winning LCFC 25 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace will face off against Leicester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Crystal Palace were finally able to get their first points of the season as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Crystal Palace were constantly on the back foot in the first half as Chelsea were the more dominant team. Nicolas Jackson put Chelsea ahead and Palace were quite fortunate to not be more goals down. They had Dean Henderson to thank as he made save after save to keep Palace’s deficit to just 1 goal. Eze’s curling effort got the Eagles back into the game. Post the equaliser, Glasner’s men held on to share the spoils. Leicester City on the other hand welcomed Aston Villa to the King Power Stadium. The Foxes went behind after Amadou Onana scored the opener for Villa. Leicester City then started to get back into the game by testing Martinez in goal. The Argentine made a good save off Okoli just before halftime. Leicester City’s missed opportunities cost them as Duran came off the bench to make it 2-0. Buonanotte did get a consolation in the 73rd minute but Leicester City failed to probe Aston Villa in the final 17 minutes after the goal. Leicester City have now suffered back-to-back losses.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Leicester City and Crystal Palace is quite neck-to-neck with the Foxes having the slight edge. In the last 26 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have 9 wins; 6 games have ended in a stalemate, with Leicester City winning just 11 times. Crystal Palace won this exact fixture in 2023 with Jean-Phillipe Mateta scoring for the Eagles. Ricardo Periera scored the consolation goal for the Foxes

Crystal Palace have started the season poorly but we do believe that they have the squad and manager to turn it around. Keeping Marc Guehi after Andersen leaving was key to bolstering their defence which already has issues. Crystal Palace however need to do more in terms of their attacking patterns so there is less pressure on the defence.

For Leicester City, it has to be the opposite. It is their defensive personnel that is letting them down. The Foxes are too open at times allowing opponents to play right through them. We do not believe that Leicester City have the defensive discipline to keep the Palace attack at bay, especially at Selhurst Park. Hence we do back Crystal Palace to have a better chance of winning on Saturday.

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Crystal Palace vs Leicester City predictions and betting tips

According to the bookies, Crystal Palace have been tipped to comfortably beat Leicester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Crystal Palace go into this game on the back of a good draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They will have better confidence going into this game. Leicester City on the other hand will be demoralised having to go into this game on the back of two successive defeats. Getting the better of Crystal Palace is hard at Selhurst Park and the bookies know that. Leicester have no momentum coming into this game hence they are the massive underdogs.

Crystal Palace ended last season with a very good home record however their start this season has been very poor. Prior to the Chelsea game, they were beaten by Brentford away and West Ham at home. Their performance against Chelsea however was quite good. They stayed in the game and got their goal through Eberechi Eze. Crystal Palace outperformed their expected goals ratio scoring 1 goal from 0.82.

Leicester City were beaten at home by Aston Villa in their last game Both teams were equally good in that game. Leicester City had the second best xG but only by a small margin. The difference between the two teams that day was the shooting in front of goal. Based on those stats, Leicester City could go into this with minor hope.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: We expect both Crystal Palace to win this game. Our pick is for Crystal Palace to score 2 or more goals. The Eagles this season have not yet scored 2 or more goals. However, we do believe this will be the first game in which they will score 2 or more. Glasner’s men were pretty wasteful in their earlier games. Leicester City are a weak defence as they concede an expected goals ratio of 1.87 goals away from home. They did concede 2 goals in each of their last 2 Premier League games. Away from home at Selhurst Park, we do believe that defence will crumble.

We also back Leicester City to score in this game. The Foxes have performed badly defensively but their attack has not done that bad. They have scored 1 goal in each of their 3 games played in the Premier League. Crystal Palace have conceded in each of their last 3 games so Leicester City do have a chance to score.

We have predicted a 2-1 win for Leicester City in this game and there are a couple of reasons for that. The Eagles have not lost in any of their last 3 games at home to the Foxes and have scored 2 goals in each of their last 2 games.

Crystal Palace and Leicester City are yet to score first in any of the Premier League games this season. In terms of head to head record, Crystal Palace have scored in 4 of their last 10 games in comparison to Leicester City who have broken the deadlock in 2 of their last 10. We do see Crystal Palace easily being the first team to score considering they are playing at home on Saturday.

In terms of scoring for Crystal Palace, there are many options to back. Last game week we did back Eberechi Eze to score and assist anytime which proved to be correct. Whilst Eze continues to remain a good shout for Palace as he is involved in everything, they do we will go with a different option here. We back Jean-Phillipe Mateta to score against Leicester City on Saturday. Mateta has not started this season the way he ended the last one. We believe Leicester’s defence will give him enough opportunities for him to get chances. Mateta has always performed well at Selhurst Park. The French striker has 7 goals in his last 8 games for Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Leicester City

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Chris Richards Defender Marc Guehi Defender Chadi Riad Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, D

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, L

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:79

Crystal Palace wins:28

West Ham United wins:30

Matches are drawn:21

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.65.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.