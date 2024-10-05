CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction CPFC 21 % Chance of Winning LIV 79 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace will welcome Liverpool in the early kickoff at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Oliver Glasner’s men are still in search of their first win of the season. Liverpool, on the other hand, are in a fine spot looking down as they sit top of the Premier League. Crystal Palace in their last game travelled to Goodison Park to face Everton. In the first half, Palace were brilliant, getting an early goal through Guehi’s header. Palace had more chances in the first half to extend but failed. Everton after the second half changed the tide of the game with McNeil scoring a brace in the space of 7 minutes. A third defeat already for Oliver Glasner and his Crystal Palace team. Liverpool travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arne Slot’s men were in charge of the first half, getting chance after chance. The half ended on the best note possible, with Konate heading in to put Liverpool ahead. Wolves in the second half got their equaliser through Ait Nouri. However, it was Salah who did very well to win a penalty off Semedo, which he then clinically dispatched, handing Liverpool their fifth win of the season.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The head-to-head between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in recent games massively favours the team that hails from Merseyside. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Liverpool have won 16 times; 3 games ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 5 times.

Crystal Palace’s major issues lie in the fact that they are not scoring enough goals. Their average since the end of last season in terms of scoring goals has significantly decreased. In the last game of the previous season, they scored five goals against Aston Villa. This season they have 5 goals in 6 games, showing how big the dropoff has been. Palace is feeling the effects of Olise’s departure coupled with Eze and Mateta’s lack of form.

Liverpool are going from strength to strength. They, however, do need to keep their feet on the ground and do well in early kickoffs considering they will also be playing in the Champions League. We expect Liverpool however to do the needful in this game to keep their title aspirations afloat. Liverpool easily has a better chance of winning come Saturday.

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Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have massively backed Liverpool to overcome Crystal Palace by a landslide margin. Liverpool looks like a team who are back at their best, scoring for fun. The Reds overcame a loss by not dwindling but reacting positively and playing even better. Liverpool have a very good record away from home this season, and that plays highly in the minds of the bookies. Crystal Palace on the other side has started very poorly. They look like a team without morale, and their record at home is poor. Hence Liverpool are the massive odds-on favourites to win this game at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool go into this on the back of a good performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. The Merseyside Reds were composed in their performance against Gary O’Neil’s team. Liverpool did face some setbacks in that game but were always in control, showing how adept they are this season under Arne Slot. Wolves did equalise, but Liverpool quickly set their ascendency again, not taking long to take back the lead again.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, were terribly poor against Everton, not in terms of their game play but their finishing. Oliver Glasner’s men had tons of chances to score goals but they were not clinical. Everton had 2 shots in that game, scored 2 goals, and won the game. Palace in terms of goals is seriously lacking. The finishing ability is a worry going into this game.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Crystal Palace and Liverpool to score in this game. Crystal Palace are having issues in terms of scoring, but their chance creation looks really decent. Liverpool, on the other hand, have defensively been very solid, conceding just 2 goals in 6 games. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have scored in 4 of their 6 Premier League games this season. We do see Palace finding a way to nick a goal against Liverpool on Saturday.

We back Liverpool to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Arne Slot’s team to win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We see this game having a combined tally of over 2.5 goals easily. We do not see this game being a low-scoring affair, even though Palace’s attack is not shining. We expect Liverpool to get the goals here, as they have scored 12 goals in 6 games this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a shot-taking monster for Liverpool this season under Arne Slot. The Hungarian midfielder averaged 2.48 shots per 90 minutes this season in the Premier League. Palace will be expected to play with a low block, and this is where we can see Szoboszlai taking advantage. Our call is for the Liverpool midfielder to have 1 or more shots on target in this game. He averages 0.60 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League and has 1 shot in 7 of his last 8 Premier League games.

When it comes to the favourite to score for Liverpool, we back Mo Salah. Diaz has been in a good run of form and is also a good option to back, but Salah this season is doing better away from home. The winger has scored in each of Liverpool’s 3 away games this season, including the last one against Wolves, where he netted from the spot. If Salah scores against Crystal Palace on Saturday, then he will become the first player in the Premier League to score in each of the season’s first four away games of the season. Salah also achieved this feat in the 2021/22 season.

For Crystal Palace, we will back Jean Phillipe Mateta to score in this game. Mateta has a good record when it comes to playing at Selhurst Park. The striker has scored 15 goals in his last 11 games. This season he has not started on the best of form, but we do expect that to come as the season gets older. Mateta is a very clinical striker, and we do see him getting something in this game.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, D, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, W

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:64

Crystal Palace wins:15

Liverpool wins:36

Matches are drawn:13

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.93.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.53.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.