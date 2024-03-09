CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction CPFC 75 % Chance of Winning LUT 25 % Bet Now! It’s an all-London affair at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Luton Town will face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Crystal Palace on the back of their last game sit in 14th place with 28 points from 27 games. They will aim to get to the magic 40-point mark to avoid relegation. A win here would get them closer to that however a loss would see them lose a place if Brentford below them win. Luton Town sit in the 1st relegation spot in 18th on the Premier League table. They are 1 point behind Everton who sit 17th. Luton however has a game in hand over the Toffees which they also play next week. A win for Luton Town will take them over Everton if the latter lose at Old Trafford. A loss would put a spanner in their work especially if they lose and Everton wins on the weekend. Crystal Palace in their last game travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs. Palace were quite compact in their defence structure and restricted Spurs quite a few times. Palace were fortunate on some account that Spurs were not taking their chances. Both teams went into the break level which would have surely pleased Palace. It got better for them in the 2nd half as Eberechi Eze scored a direct freekick right into the top corner to give his team the shock lead. That galvanised the Spurs to get their act together. Goals from Werner, Romero and Son completed the turnaround on the day. Luton Town in their last game against Aston Villa were brushed away in the first half with a brace from Watkins. It was indeed looking like one of those nights where the Hatters would get pumped however they clawed their way back into the game through a header from Carlton Morris in the 2nd half. Tahith Chong equalised in the 66th minute to bring the game back however it was heartbreak again as Lucas Digne scored in the 89th minute to give Villa the 3 points.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams from the capital of England is highly competitive with no team having the edge. In the last 11 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won just 4 games, 3 games have ended in a draw with Luton Town also winning 4.

Crystal Palace did well in their game against Tottenham Hotspur to take the lead. Their performances with Eze in the team always propel them to do better. Hence we believe that they have the edge in this game. The Eagles will however need to work on their back line as Luton Town’s attackers are really good. The full-backs of Palace will need to put in a shift with Doughty and Ogbene attacking as wing-backs.

That is Luton Town’s biggest attacking threat. The Hatters are pretty old school in some ways but it mostly works for them. Setting up on a back 3 however defensively costs them as well. Their man-to-man marking at the back is not doing them any favour as their defenders get dragged out too often leaving space for opponent attackers to drive into. The Hatters will need to vary that or Eze & co could punish them. Based on everything we do expect Crystal Palace to have a slightly better chance of winning due to them playing at home.

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Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the majority of the oddsmakers, Crystal Palace goes in as favourites to beat Luton Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Both teams go into this game on the back of losses but Crystal Palace have the overall better form when it comes to their last 5 games. Luton Town come into this game on the back of 4 successive losses which massively hampers their odds. Palace meanwhile playing at home under their new manager with Eze back are bound to be favourites going into this game.

Crystal Palace have appointed a new manager mid-way through the season as it has once again not been a good season for the Eagles. Palace have won just 31% of their games at home this season. They have scored just 1.38 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.22. Luton Town on the other hand have faltered recently and also do have poor form when it comes to playing away in the Premier League. The Hatters have won just 17% of their games away from Kenilworth Road this season. Their scoring record however is quite close to that of Palace as they average 1.33 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.93.

Based on the above numbers we do see goals in this game. We want both teams to score in this game. Our betting prediction is for both Crystal Palace and Luton Town to score a combined tally of over 3.5 goals. Luton Town have failed to score in just 25% of their away games this season. Crystal Palace meanwhile has kept a clean sheet in just 23% of their games at Kenilworth Road. Hence we back both teams to at least get a goal in this game. Both Palace and Luton’s defence have been unpredictable this season but the home team do have one clean sheet to account for in their last 5 games.

In terms of scoring first, the home side goes into this game with a slightly better advantage. Luton Town have scored 1st in their games 8 out of 26 times with a 31% rate. Crystal Palace have the better record with them breaking the deadlock in 11 out of their 27 games this season with a 41% win rate.

Our prediction is for the home team in Crystal Palace to open the deadlock as Luton Town has conceded first in 4 of their last 5 games. In terms of their first-half form, both teams tend to have the highest percentages of drawing their 1st halves home and away respectively. Palace draws 69% of their 1st halves at home with Luton Town at 42% away. We do feel this game will have an edgy start and we predict the game to be level when the first 45 minutes are over.

In terms of scoring for Palace, we back the incoming Eze to score for Palace in his return at Selhurst Park. Eze when he plays always delivers for Palace as his record recently has been really good. Eze has scored 4 goals in each of his last 4 games that he has featured in. Against Luton we expect him to be quite a threat come Saturday.

Carlton Morris is our pick when it comes to favourites to score for Luton Town. Morris has been their top scorer this season and is a constant outlet in the absence of Adebayo. The striker also scored in his last game against Villa and we expect him to be up there if the Hatters manage to score a goal.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Luton Town

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Odsonne Edouard Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, L

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Gabriel Osho Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Chiedozie Ogbene Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Albert Sambi Lokonga Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Tahith Chong Attacker Jordan Clark Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:58

Crystal Palace wins:23

Luton Town wins:19

Matches are drawn:16

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.78.

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.