Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be taking on each other on the 11th of March 2023 at 11 pm Indian Standard Time. The match will be the type inclined in the favour of the defending champions, Manchester City. However, Crystal Palace will not let these 3 points slip out of its hand. Selhurst Park Stadium, the home of Crystal Palace, will provide an electric atmosphere for hosting Manchester City during the game.

Crystal Palace has 6 wins from 25 games played so far this season, along with 9 draws and 10 losses. They have 27 points on the board, which boils down to the 12th spot in the English Premier League Table. They have won two and drawn three of their past five matches. Crystal Palace has been a kind of lousy season in the Premier League thus far this season. They are 14 points behind the Europa League spot with 1 extra game played. Their making it to the top 6 of the English Premier League Table has a very slim chance. Their match against Manchester City is going to be one-sided, but the current manager and his team will enter the pitch to keep Manchester City on their toes. One obvious quality Palace has in their lineup is talented offensive players. Wilfried Zaha is the club's most gifted player and star, and he has continued to be so this season. Jordan Ayew and Eze are also outstanding players, and the offensive front is the team's strongest suit. Zaha, however, as the attack face of Crystal Palace, has only 6 goals in 20 games this season, and Palace will still be hoping that he gets back to his strong form as they rely significantly on his performances. Viera has established a modern style of football at Palace, which is encouraging since the game is dynamic, and their great attackers gain the most from this type of play. Crystal Palace is managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vierra, who finished the 2021-22 season in a respectable 12th place. Unfortunately, numerous senior players left as their contracts expired, Roy Hodgson's departure raised doubts and concerns, but Viera managed admirably with the players at his disposal last season. They have had a difficult start to the season, but their offence gives them optimism.

Manchester City has 18 victories from 26 games, 4 ties, and only four defeats. They have 58 points and are currently sitting in second place in the English Premier League points standings. Manchester City has played admirably in their previous five matches. In those five matches, they won four and drew one, with no defeats, demonstrating that they are on a roll. Manchester City boasts a fantastic roster and is the defending Premier League winner, but they have yet to lead the table this season. They are regaining form and know how to recover from challenging encounters. Erling Haaland is now Manchester City's leading scorer. He leads the Premier League with 27 goals. He performs admirably, with 44 shots on target and a conversion percentage of 56%. The predicted goal value for him is 19.96. Rodri is now Manchester City's top player. His performance index is 100, and he scored two goals and assisted five others. He is now 100 in the Premier League, with 11 shots on goal and a 33% conversion percentage.

What appeared to be one of the more competitive Premier League seasons in recent years is set to be won once more by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Catalan coach has fashioned a formidable squad that dominates the offensive phase while always being ready to adapt and surprise opponents through tactical versatility.

This is our analysis and prediction for the upcoming Premier League 2022-23 encounter between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.