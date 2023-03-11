Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Match Prediction
CPFC
30%
Chance of Winning
MCI
70%
England
Selhurst Park Stadium
Crystal Palace has 6 wins from 25 games played so far this season, along with 9 draws and 10 losses. They have 27 points on the board, which boils down to the 12th spot in the English Premier League Table. They have won two and drawn three of their past five matches. Crystal Palace has been a kind of lousy season in the Premier League thus far this season. They are 14 points behind the Europa League spot with 1 extra game played. Their making it to the top 6 of the English Premier League Table has a very slim chance. Their match against Manchester City is going to be one-sided, but the current manager and his team will enter the pitch to keep Manchester City on their toes. One obvious quality Palace has in their lineup is talented offensive players. Wilfried Zaha is the club's most gifted player and star, and he has continued to be so this season. Jordan Ayew and Eze are also outstanding players, and the offensive front is the team's strongest suit. Zaha, however, as the attack face of Crystal Palace, has only 6 goals in 20 games this season, and Palace will still be hoping that he gets back to his strong form as they rely significantly on his performances. Viera has established a modern style of football at Palace, which is encouraging since the game is dynamic, and their great attackers gain the most from this type of play. Crystal Palace is managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vierra, who finished the 2021-22 season in a respectable 12th place. Unfortunately, numerous senior players left as their contracts expired, Roy Hodgson's departure raised doubts and concerns, but Viera managed admirably with the players at his disposal last season. They have had a difficult start to the season, but their offence gives them optimism.
Manchester City has 18 victories from 26 games, 4 ties, and only four defeats. They have 58 points and are currently sitting in second place in the English Premier League points standings. Manchester City has played admirably in their previous five matches. In those five matches, they won four and drew one, with no defeats, demonstrating that they are on a roll. Manchester City boasts a fantastic roster and is the defending Premier League winner, but they have yet to lead the table this season. They are regaining form and know how to recover from challenging encounters. Erling Haaland is now Manchester City's leading scorer. He leads the Premier League with 27 goals. He performs admirably, with 44 shots on target and a conversion percentage of 56%. The predicted goal value for him is 19.96. Rodri is now Manchester City's top player. His performance index is 100, and he scored two goals and assisted five others. He is now 100 in the Premier League, with 11 shots on goal and a 33% conversion percentage.
What appeared to be one of the more competitive Premier League seasons in recent years is set to be won once more by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Catalan coach has fashioned a formidable squad that dominates the offensive phase while always being ready to adapt and surprise opponents through tactical versatility.
This is our analysis and prediction for the upcoming Premier League 2022-23 encounter between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
Facts
- Crystal palace. In the 25 matches Crystal Palace has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 21 goals in those 25 matches with an average of 0.84 goals scored per match. They have conceded a total of 32 goals in those 25 matches, which is a bad record. Their goals conceded average is 1.287 per match. Their Goal Difference in the league is at a negative 11. The Europa League spot will soon be out of their sight now as they are only way behind the 5th spot holder.
- Manchester City. In the 25 matches Manchester City FC has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 66 goals in those 26 matches with an average of 2.53 goals scored per match. They have conceded just 25 goals in 26 matches which is a great record. Their goals conceded average is 0.96 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 41 goals in the league as of now. They just need to keep going at the same pace and will become unstoppable. They are on their way to defending their English Premier League title race.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
Crystal Palace has been trying to strengthen its game since the start of the season. Last season they finished at the 12th spot, and this season again, they are at the 12th spot, which somewhere indicates a need for improvement from Parick Vierra’s men. The last time both these teams met, Manchester City rallied from two goals behind to defeat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the English Premier League. The defending league winner, Erling Haaland, scored his maiden hat trick. The squad's depth and quality players are indeed more with the Manchester side team. However, Crystal Palace will leave no stone unturned to shatter Manchester City’s dream to win the English Premier League this season. Manchester City has a stronger chance of winning this game than Crystal Palace simply due to their current form and momentum, as well as their squad depth and skill. Manchester City has an 80/20 probability of winning tonight's Premier League match versus Crystal Palace.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
We predict Manchester City to win this match against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The scoreline is predicted to be very 2-0 in favour of Manchester City. Manchester City is predicted to win this match by a margin of 2 goals.
Final Prediction– Manchester City to win this fixture against Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Match Toss Prediction
We predict Crystal Palace to win the toss in the Premier League fixture against Manchester City on Saturday, 11th March 2023.
Manchester City Player List
Manchester City Squad – Ederson, Kyle Walker, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, A Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, I Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Nathan Ake, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis.
Manchester City Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Erling Haaland
|
Striker
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
A Laporte
|
Defender
|
Rodri
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
Forward
|
Kevin de Bruyne
|
Forward
|
I Gundogan
|
Forward
|
Jack Grealish
|
Forward
Manchester City Team Form (Last 5 Matches) – W, W, D, W, W
Crystal Palace Player List
Crystal Palace Squad List- Vincente Guaita, Sam Johnstone, Joe Whitworth, Owen Goodman, Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Anderson, Nathaniel Clyne, Nathan Fergusson, Luka Milivojevic, Michel Olise, Albert Sambi Lokogna, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffery Schulpp, James Mc Arthur, Will Hughes, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Naouirou Ahmada, Kofi Balmer, Jairo Riedewald, Jack Wells Morrison, Adler Nascimento, David Ozoh, Kaden Rodney, Jordan Ayew, Jean Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Vincente Guaita
|
Goalkeeper
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Joachim Anderson
|
Defender
|
Nathaniel Clyne
|
Defender
|
Tyrell Mitchell
|
Defender
|
A Sambi Lokogna
|
Midfielder
|
Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jordan Ayew
|
Midfielder
|
Michael Olise
|
Forward
|
J. Schlupp
|
Forward
|
J. Mateta
|
Forward
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head
Matches Played – 29
Manchester City Won – 20
Crystal Palace Won – 4
Draw – 5
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Manchester City winning the match are 1.35 whereas the odds in favour of Crystal palace winning the match are 8.60 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 5.10. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
Manchester City is predicted to win this match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, 11th March, when these two teams clash against each other at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Manchester City is cruising past teams to regain their title spot. If this happens, Manchester City will a more trophy to the cabinet which will increase their EPL Wins to 7. With Great players in the front like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Julian Alvarez, the match is already tilted in the favor of the Manchester Side team. Their defence also has big names like Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji, who will hold on to Crystal Palace’s style of play. One more reason to support Manchester city’s win is their manager Pep Guardiola, The former Barcelona manager is considered one of the best tacticians in modern football. The feats he has achieved are straight proof of that.
Final Prediction– Manchester City is to win this clash against Crystal palaceBet Now!