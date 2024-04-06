CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction CPFC 5 % Chance of Winning MCI 95 % Bet Now! Manchester City are all set to travel to London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the early kick-off game. Manchester City are still chasing the title and at the time still 3 points behind Liverpool who still top the table. The equation is simple at this stage like it has always been for them for the past 2 seasons which is to win every game. This is the first season that they are trailing a team by 3 points hence the emphasis on winning every game is even more. Crystal Palace on the other hand at this stage of the season will just be looking to get to the 40-point number to stay safe for next season. They find themselves 14th in the league with 30 points from 30 games. They are 8 points clear of the relegation places and whilst 40 points is a safer number to get 35 points should also do it this year. Crystal Palace in their last game travelled to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. It was a fairly one-sided game with Palace failing to get a footing in this game. Henderson in goal was a star for them as he kept on making save after save to deny Bournemouth the lead. Palace did get the ball in the back of the net through Eze only for it to be ruled out for offside. Kluivert got the winner for the Cherries in the 79th minute but they could not respond to leaving Palace with another defeat. Manchester City finally got their first win in 3 games as they beat Aston Villa at home thanks to a Phil Foden hat trick. Rodri opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a well-taken finish. Villa equalised through Duran and were set to go level at the break but Foden scored a free kick in the 1st minute of added time to send City with the lead. In the 2nd half, the Englishman scored 2 beautiful finishes with that wand of a left foot to bury Aston Villa and keep City in the hunt.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams massively favours the treble winners going into this game on Saturday. In the last 24 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won just 3 games, 4 games have ended in a draw with Manchester City winning a massive 17.

Crystal Palace are a team that has produced some scintillating displays against Manchester City as of late. Palace does tend to be organised and frustrating. Glasner will want to do that on Saturday. The biggest threat for them has to be Phil Foden. It has become recently that if you stop Foden you stop Manchester City. The Englishman has 20 goals this season and is a big threat even with his creative abilities. It will however be very difficult for Palace to stop the might of City as we haven’t even spoken about the likes of Bernardo Silva and co. Palace can draw past references from their positive results however implementing it is a difficult challenge.

City’s big win in their last game is bound to give the Champions more momentum going into this game. They do still look a little vulnerable and a team that can be got at but we do not believe that Palace can do that at this time of the season. Manchester City go into this with a better chance of winning.

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Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, Manchester City are dominant favourites to beat home team Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Manchester City goes into this game with a couple of dropped points in recent games but they rectify their form by winning against Villa in their last game. Crystal Palace on the other hand have still been shaky and their form against Manchester City at Selhurst Park is certainly not the best by any means. City being outright favourites is justified.

Oliver Glasner’s appointment has made Palace more resilient but they are still not managing to get a lot of wins under their belt. The Eagles have won just 29% of their games at home this season. Crystal Palace have scored just 1.36 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.23. Manchester City on the other hand have been very steady away from home. They have failed to collect points from just 5 of their 14 away games this season The Citizens have won 64% of their games away from the Etihad Stadium this season. Their scoring record is also off the charts when in comparison with Crystal Palace. City averaged 2.07 goals from an expected goals tally of 2.27.

Based on the stats above we back City to dominate this game in terms of numbers. Our pick in this game is for Manchester City to win by 2 or more goals. Both teams are to score in this game & City to 3 or more goals on Saturday. Manchester City have failed to score in just 14% of their away games this season. Crystal Palace meanwhile has kept a clean sheet in just 21% of their games at Selhurst Park. No way we see Manchester City not scoring in this game. Crystal Palace however also came back to score in this game. Palace have scored in 71% of their home games this season with City conceding in 79% of their away games.

In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a much better chance of opening the scoring due to their good record of breaking deadlocks this season. City have scored first in 19 of their 30 games this season. Crystal Palace on the other hand have scored 1st in 13 of their 30 games. Palace in this game are bound to be under pressure in most parts of the game and with City chasing the title we believe they would start strong and hence score early in this game.

In terms of scoring for Palace, we once again continue to back Eberechi Eze to score in this game. Eze played a big part in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad earlier this season however the midfielder enjoys playing at home. Eze was close to scoring in his last game so we believe he will get something here as he has 5 goals in his last 8 games at Selhurst Park.

him to be up there if the Hatters manage to score a goal.

For Manchester City, we continue to back Erling Haaland even though Phil Foden is fresh off a hattrick in his last game. Haaland enjoys playing against Crystal Palace as they are one of his favourite opponents to score against. Haaland has scored 4 goals and assisted 3 in his last 6 away appearances for his team. His away record is good and against a defence like Palace after a good rest in the last game, we can see him get goals.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Odsonne Edouard Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, D, L, W

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, W

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:70

Crystal Palace wins:17

Manchester City wins:37

Matches are drawn:16

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.60.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change