CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction CPFC 11 % Chance of Winning MCI 89 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace will host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Both teams go into this game on the back of victories in their midweek games. Crystal Palace were the better team in their last away game at Portman Road. The quality in attack shone in the second half as Eze set up Mateta for the eventual winner of the game. Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win ensured that they remained 3 points clear of the relegation space. Manchester City finally got off their four-game losing run and dispatched Nottingham Forest quite handsomely. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring inside 8 minutes for the hosts. It was an attack vs defence game, but De Bruyne soon doubled the lead in the first half itself. Doku added the third in the 57th minute, keeping City’s slim hope of retaining the title alive. Manchester City are now fourth on the table, 9 points off Liverpool.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The head-to-head between Liverpool and Manchester City in recent games massively favours the defending champions of the Premier League. In the last 25 meetings between these two teams, Manchester City has won 18 times; 4 games ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 3 times.

Manchester City have got a massive boost with Kevin De Bruyne firing once again. The Belgian midfielder is a creative monster, and with him being at his best, it is music to the ears of any Manchester City fan. De Bruyne single-handedly dictated the game against Nottingham Forest, and his team won easily. For Crystal Palace, things do not look very positive in this game simply because we do not feel that they have the attack to trouble Manchester City. If City can restrict Eze and Mateta, then we do feel that they will win quite easily. Eze and Mateta themselves have not been at their best. With all things considered, we do believe that Manchester City has a much better chance of winning come Saturday.

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Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have massively backed Manchester City to overcome Crystal Palace by an easy margin. Manchester City looks like a team that is back at their best, having beaten Nottingham Forest in their last game. The Citizens overcame their run of losses by not dwindling but reacting positively and playing even better. Manchester City have struggled away from home this season, but even that has not swayed the minds of the bookies. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, continues to not perform well at home. They, however, do come into this game on the back of a win and are given a little bit of hope by the bookies. Manchester City are still the massive odds-on favourites to win this game at Selhurst Park.

Manchester City goes into this on the back of a good performance against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium. The defending champions were back to their best, scoring 3 in their performance against Nuno Santo’s team. Manchester City have faced some setbacks in their recent away games, losing to the likes of Brighton, Bournemouth, and Liverpool. However, we back them to get back to their best and now go on a run as their fixture list gets slightly better.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, were decent in their last home game against Newcastle United. They continue to struggle for goals, however. Their home form needs some serious improvement, as they have won just 1 of their 7 games at Selhurst Park until now. They have already lost 3 games with West Ham, Liverpool, and Fulham all beating them.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Crystal Palace and Manchester City to score in this game. Crystal Palace are having issues in terms of scoring, but their chance creation with Eze is always a threat. Manchester City, on the other hand, did keep a clean sheet in their last game, but away from home, their record is not that good. Manchester City have conceded in each of their last 6 away games. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have scored in 4 of their 7 Premier League home games this season. Risk Takers can back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet based on this; however, we do feel that Palace will nick a goal come Saturday.

We easily backed Manchester City to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Pep Guardiola’s team to win this game by a 2 or more goal margin. We see this game having a combined tally of over 2.5 goals easily. With both teams expected to score, we see the 2.5 goal barrier being broken come Saturday in this game. We expect Manchester City to get the goals here, as they are fresh off scoring 3 goals against the Tricky Trees.

Erling Haaland has been a shot-taking monster for Manchester City this season under Pep Guardiola. The Norwegian striker averaged 4.70 shots per 90 minutes this season in the Premier League. Palace will be expected to play with a low block, and this is where we can see Haaland getting a lot of chances to test Henderson in goal. Our call is for the Manchester City striker to have 2 or more shots on target in this game.

When it comes to the favourite to score for Manchester City, we back Erling Haaland. The Norwegian’s drought still continues as he once again failed to score against Nottingham Forest midweek. The attempts continue to be there, and hence we do believe that the goals will come. Haaland has played a total of 3 games against Crystal Palace and has scored in all of those 3 games. He has a good record against the Eagles, and we do expect the goals to flow on Saturday. Haaland got his first hat trick in a Manchester City shirt against the Eagles way back in his debut season in 2022.

For Crystal Palace, we will back Jean Phillipe Mateta to once again score in this game. Mateta has once again chosen to be backed in this game to score as he goes into this game with good form, his record against Manchester City is quite decent. Mateta was on target in his last game against Ipswich Town as he scored the winner in that game. The Frenchman also has a good record against the Citizens, as he has scored 2 goals in his last 2 games. A goal on Saturday will make him the first Crystal Palace player in history to score against Manchester City in 3 consecutive Premier League games.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, D

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:71

Crystal Palace wins:17

Manchester City wins:38

Matches are drawn:16

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.35.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.61.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.35.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.