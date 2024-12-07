CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
CPFC
11%
Chance of Winning
MCI
89%
England
Selhurst Park
Manchester City finally got off their four-game losing run and dispatched Nottingham Forest quite handsomely. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring inside 8 minutes for the hosts. It was an attack vs defence game, but De Bruyne soon doubled the lead in the first half itself. Doku added the third in the 57th minute, keeping City’s slim hope of retaining the title alive. Manchester City are now fourth on the table, 9 points off Liverpool.
Facts:
- Crystal Palace has a very poor record when it comes to facing Manchester City in the Premier League. The Eagles have lost 12 of their last 18 games against the defending champions of the Premier League. Crystal Palace have just 2 wins to show for with the bad news being that both of them came at Manchester City’s home ground. 4 of the 18 games have ended in a stalemate.
- Manchester City have restricted Crystal Palace at their home ground in their most recent games in the Premier League. Manchester City have not allowed Crystal Palace’s fans to see their team at Selhurst Park in each of their last 7 games. Manchester City have won 5 of those games with 2 ending in draws. The last time Crystal Palace won at home against Manchester City was in 2015.
- Crystal Palace, for all their poor record, has done very well when it comes to the scoring aspect in the Premier League. They have done even better since Pep Guardiola took hold of the club in 2016. Crystal Palace has scored 2 or more goals in 6 Premier League games against Manchester City. Only Tottenham Hotspur, with 9 games, have done better than Crystal Palace in this aspect.
- Oliver Glasner revolutionised Crystal Palace when he took over them last season. He made them formidable at Selhurst Park, winning 5 of his first 7 games with 1 draw and just 1 defeat to his name last season. This campaign has been horrendous for him, having already lost 3 of his first 6 games with just 1 win to show for.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The head-to-head between Liverpool and Manchester City in recent games massively favours the defending champions of the Premier League. In the last 25 meetings between these two teams, Manchester City has won 18 times; 4 games ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 3 times.
Manchester City have got a massive boost with Kevin De Bruyne firing once again. The Belgian midfielder is a creative monster, and with him being at his best, it is music to the ears of any Manchester City fan. De Bruyne single-handedly dictated the game against Nottingham Forest, and his team won easily. For Crystal Palace, things do not look very positive in this game simply because we do not feel that they have the attack to trouble Manchester City. If City can restrict Eze and Mateta, then we do feel that they will win quite easily. Eze and Mateta themselves have not been at their best. With all things considered, we do believe that Manchester City has a much better chance of winning come Saturday.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
The majority of the betting websites and bookies have massively backed Manchester City to overcome Crystal Palace by an easy margin. Manchester City looks like a team that is back at their best, having beaten Nottingham Forest in their last game. The Citizens overcame their run of losses by not dwindling but reacting positively and playing even better. Manchester City have struggled away from home this season, but even that has not swayed the minds of the bookies. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, continues to not perform well at home. They, however, do come into this game on the back of a win and are given a little bit of hope by the bookies. Manchester City are still the massive odds-on favourites to win this game at Selhurst Park.
Manchester City goes into this on the back of a good performance against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium. The defending champions were back to their best, scoring 3 in their performance against Nuno Santo’s team. Manchester City have faced some setbacks in their recent away games, losing to the likes of Brighton, Bournemouth, and Liverpool. However, we back them to get back to their best and now go on a run as their fixture list gets slightly better.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, were decent in their last home game against Newcastle United. They continue to struggle for goals, however. Their home form needs some serious improvement, as they have won just 1 of their 7 games at Selhurst Park until now. They have already lost 3 games with West Ham, Liverpool, and Fulham all beating them.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Crystal Palace and Manchester City to score in this game. Crystal Palace are having issues in terms of scoring, but their chance creation with Eze is always a threat. Manchester City, on the other hand, did keep a clean sheet in their last game, but away from home, their record is not that good. Manchester City have conceded in each of their last 6 away games. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have scored in 4 of their 7 Premier League home games this season. Risk Takers can back Manchester City to keep a clean sheet based on this; however, we do feel that Palace will nick a goal come Saturday.
We easily backed Manchester City to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Pep Guardiola’s team to win this game by a 2 or more goal margin. We see this game having a combined tally of over 2.5 goals easily. With both teams expected to score, we see the 2.5 goal barrier being broken come Saturday in this game. We expect Manchester City to get the goals here, as they are fresh off scoring 3 goals against the Tricky Trees.
Erling Haaland has been a shot-taking monster for Manchester City this season under Pep Guardiola. The Norwegian striker averaged 4.70 shots per 90 minutes this season in the Premier League. Palace will be expected to play with a low block, and this is where we can see Haaland getting a lot of chances to test Henderson in goal. Our call is for the Manchester City striker to have 2 or more shots on target in this game.
When it comes to the favourite to score for Manchester City, we back Erling Haaland. The Norwegian’s drought still continues as he once again failed to score against Nottingham Forest midweek. The attempts continue to be there, and hence we do believe that the goals will come. Haaland has played a total of 3 games against Crystal Palace and has scored in all of those 3 games. He has a good record against the Eagles, and we do expect the goals to flow on Saturday. Haaland got his first hat trick in a Manchester City shirt against the Eagles way back in his debut season in 2022.
For Crystal Palace, we will back Jean Phillipe Mateta to once again score in this game. Mateta has once again chosen to be backed in this game to score as he goes into this game with good form, his record against Manchester City is quite decent. Mateta was on target in his last game against Ipswich Town as he scored the winner in that game. The Frenchman also has a good record against the Citizens, as he has scored 2 goals in his last 2 games. A goal on Saturday will make him the first Crystal Palace player in history to score against Manchester City in 3 consecutive Premier League games.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix
Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dean Henderson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Daniel Munoz
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Maxence Lacroix
|
Defender
|
Tyrick Mitchell
|
Defender
|
Cheick Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jefferson Lerma
|
Midfielder
|
Eberechi Eze
|
Midfielder
|
Daichi Kamada
|
Midfielder
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Eddie Nketiah
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, D
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Matteo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Rico Lewis
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:71
Crystal Palace wins:17
Manchester City wins:38
Matches are drawn:16
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.35.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.61.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.35.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch