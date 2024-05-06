CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
CPFC
61%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
39%
England
Selhurst Park
Manchester United are in danger of missing out on a Europa League spot. At the time of writing this, Manchester United are in 8th position on the table. Chelsea have overtaken them on goal difference having also played a game more. This is a crucial game for Manchester United as a loss here would see them slip off. They did indeed slip up in their last game at home to Burnley. The Red Devils had a raft of chances to take the lead but squandered them with Garnacho missing some good chances. It was Antony who scored late on in the game out of nothing. But on the flipside Casmiro’s missed clearance saw Onana foul a Burnley player in the box resulting in a penalty that the Clarets converted. The game ended 1-1 on the day. Big 2 points dropped on the day for Manchester United.
Facts:
- Crystal Palace go into this game with the best shot to complete their first league double over Manchester United in their club history. The Eagles earlier this season were victorious at Old Trafford when they won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Joachim Andersen.
- Manchester United had a decent record at Selhurst Park in the Premier League before their recent run. The Red Devils were undefeated in their first 11 games at Selhurst Park however they have not won a single game in their last 3 drawing 2 and losing 1.
- Manchester United have not had that good of a record in London this season. They have lost to 4 London teams already this season. If they lose to Crystal Palace on Tuesday then it will be the first time in their Premier League history that they have lost on 5 visits to London.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams sees the team from Manchester have a formidable edge over the Eagles, In the last 25 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won just 5 games, 4 games have ended in a draw with Manchester United also winning a massive 16 games.
Crystal Palace will be licking their lips going into this game against Manchester United. They couldn’t have asked for a better time to play Ten Hag’s side. The Palace attack is at their best currently and we expect them to take advantage of Manchester United, especially on the counter. We expect Crystal Palace to surrender the possession of the ball to Manchester United and be quite okay with it. Palace on the counterattack will be quite deadly.
Manchester United will have more of the ball. They will need to make their chances count in this game. It will be a blessing if they can get one of their defenders back fit for this game especially to partner with Maguire. Casemiro has been very poor in the defence and if he starts we can see Palace having a higher chance than usual to beat Manchester United on Tuesday. It will have to be a very good performance from Manchester United if they want something from this game.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to most of the betting websites, Crystal Palace due to their latest unbeaten streak goes into this fixture as favourites to win against Manchester United on Tuesday. Crystal Palace in their last few games have beaten some big names in Liverpool and Newcastle United. They come into this with solid momentum. Manchester United on the other hand have looked very shaky and nervy in their last few games. Just 1 win in their last 5 games is not a good look for the Red Devils and hence the bookies have decided to favour Crystal Palace in this game.
Crystal Palace are enjoying their football at the moment. Their attacking threat has led to them playing better which has also in turn improved their home form. The Eagles have won just 35% of their games at Selhurst Park which is up from 27% just a few weeks back. Crystal Palace have scored just 1.65 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.27. Manchester United on the other hand have been below par when they play away from Old Trafford. Their win ratio away currently stands at 41%. The Red Devils have not won any of their last 4 fixtures. Their scoring record is also subpar as they average 1.41 goals from an expected goals tally of 1.29.
Based on the stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We back Crystal Palace to surprise Manchester United and win this game marginally. Our pick is for them to win by a single goal. We back both the Red Devils and the Eagles to score in this game on Tuesday. United have failed to score in just 24% of their away games this season. Crystal Palace also do tend to concede at home as they have kept a clean sheet in just 24% of their games at home. Crystal Palace has scored in 76% of their home games this season with Manchester United conceding in 74%. Hence the numbers here back both teams to get on the score sheet here.
In terms of scoring first, Crystal Palace have a slightly better chance of opening the scoring due to their current confidence. The Eagles have scored first in 17 of their 35 games this season. Manchester United on the other hand has also scored first in 16 out of their 34 games. Crystal Palace this season are on a high. They will know Manchester United are devoid of confidence and they will look to strike early in front of their home fans.
In terms of scoring for Palace, we will back Jean-Phillipe Mateta to go in as the favourite to score. Mateta has a brilliant record when he plays at Selhurst Park. The striker has scored at least a goal in each of his last 5 games. He has 7 goals in those 5 games. His pace and directness could make it difficult for Manchester United’s make-shift defence.
For Manchester United, we will back Bruno Fernandes to continue his good goal-scoring form for Manchester United in this game. He has scored 6 goals in his last 5 games for Manchester United and is the danger that the Red Devils possess in this game. Bruno is also the favourite to register an assist in this game. He has created 31 chances in his last 6 games for Manchester United. We fancy him to also get an assist in this one.
Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan
Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Sam Johnstone
|
Goalkeeper
|
Joel Ward
|
Defender
|
Joachim Andersen
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Nathaniel Clyne
|
Defender
|
Will Hughes
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Richards
|
Midfielder
|
Jefferson Lerma
|
Midfielder
|
Micheal Olise
|
Attacker
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Eberechi Eze
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, L
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Willy Kambwala
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, D, L
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:65
Crystal Palace wins:11
Manchester United wins:41
Matches are drawn:13
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.33.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Crystal Palace
Parimatch