CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction CPFC 61 % Chance of Winning MUFC 39 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace are all set to play Manchester United on Tuesday night under the lights at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Crystal Palace go into this game with an upturn in fortunes as recent results have seen them rise significantly in the Premier League charts. They are now 14th in the Premier League with 40 points. At one point they were struggling and even a contender to get relegated. A win in this game would not see them move from the 14th spot but would get them closer to the likes of Brighton and Fulham above them. A loss would also see them stay in this position. Crystal Palace travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in their last Premier League game. It was a game of two halves as Palace dominated the first half. They should have taken the lead on multiple occasions through Olise and Richards. Fulham started the second half with a much better team and got the opener thanks to Rodrigo Muniz. Just when Fulham thought their 3 points were secure, Schlupp took the situation into his own hands. He received the ball from Wharton, drove a little and whacked a shot that beat Leno in the top corner like a rocket. A goal deservedly enough to get them a point. Manchester United are in danger of missing out on a Europa League spot. At the time of writing this, Manchester United are in 8th position on the table. Chelsea have overtaken them on goal difference having also played a game more. This is a crucial game for Manchester United as a loss here would see them slip off. They did indeed slip up in their last game at home to Burnley. The Red Devils had a raft of chances to take the lead but squandered them with Garnacho missing some good chances. It was Antony who scored late on in the game out of nothing. But on the flipside Casmiro’s missed clearance saw Onana foul a Burnley player in the box resulting in a penalty that the Clarets converted. The game ended 1-1 on the day. Big 2 points dropped on the day for Manchester United.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams sees the team from Manchester have a formidable edge over the Eagles, In the last 25 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won just 5 games, 4 games have ended in a draw with Manchester United also winning a massive 16 games.

Crystal Palace will be licking their lips going into this game against Manchester United. They couldn’t have asked for a better time to play Ten Hag’s side. The Palace attack is at their best currently and we expect them to take advantage of Manchester United, especially on the counter. We expect Crystal Palace to surrender the possession of the ball to Manchester United and be quite okay with it. Palace on the counterattack will be quite deadly.

Manchester United will have more of the ball. They will need to make their chances count in this game. It will be a blessing if they can get one of their defenders back fit for this game especially to partner with Maguire. Casemiro has been very poor in the defence and if he starts we can see Palace having a higher chance than usual to beat Manchester United on Tuesday. It will have to be a very good performance from Manchester United if they want something from this game.

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Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, Crystal Palace due to their latest unbeaten streak goes into this fixture as favourites to win against Manchester United on Tuesday. Crystal Palace in their last few games have beaten some big names in Liverpool and Newcastle United. They come into this with solid momentum. Manchester United on the other hand have looked very shaky and nervy in their last few games. Just 1 win in their last 5 games is not a good look for the Red Devils and hence the bookies have decided to favour Crystal Palace in this game.

Crystal Palace are enjoying their football at the moment. Their attacking threat has led to them playing better which has also in turn improved their home form. The Eagles have won just 35% of their games at Selhurst Park which is up from 27% just a few weeks back. Crystal Palace have scored just 1.65 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.27. Manchester United on the other hand have been below par when they play away from Old Trafford. Their win ratio away currently stands at 41%. The Red Devils have not won any of their last 4 fixtures. Their scoring record is also subpar as they average 1.41 goals from an expected goals tally of 1.29.

Based on the stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We back Crystal Palace to surprise Manchester United and win this game marginally. Our pick is for them to win by a single goal. We back both the Red Devils and the Eagles to score in this game on Tuesday. United have failed to score in just 24% of their away games this season. Crystal Palace also do tend to concede at home as they have kept a clean sheet in just 24% of their games at home. Crystal Palace has scored in 76% of their home games this season with Manchester United conceding in 74%. Hence the numbers here back both teams to get on the score sheet here.

In terms of scoring first, Crystal Palace have a slightly better chance of opening the scoring due to their current confidence. The Eagles have scored first in 17 of their 35 games this season. Manchester United on the other hand has also scored first in 16 out of their 34 games. Crystal Palace this season are on a high. They will know Manchester United are devoid of confidence and they will look to strike early in front of their home fans.

In terms of scoring for Palace, we will back Jean-Phillipe Mateta to go in as the favourite to score. Mateta has a brilliant record when he plays at Selhurst Park. The striker has scored at least a goal in each of his last 5 games. He has 7 goals in those 5 games. His pace and directness could make it difficult for Manchester United’s make-shift defence.

For Manchester United, we will back Bruno Fernandes to continue his good goal-scoring form for Manchester United in this game. He has scored 6 goals in his last 5 games for Manchester United and is the danger that the Red Devils possess in this game. Bruno is also the favourite to register an assist in this game. He has created 31 chances in his last 6 games for Manchester United. We fancy him to also get an assist in this one.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Micheal Olise Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Willy Kambwala Defender Harry Maguire Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, D, L

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:65

Crystal Palace wins:11

Manchester United wins:41

Matches are drawn:13

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.33.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change