CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction CPFC 49 % Chance of Winning MUFC 51 % Bet now! Crystal Palace will welcome Manchester United under the lights at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Oliver Glasner’s men are still in search of that elusive first win of the season. The Eagles did not have the best of outings in their last home game against Leicester City, though it could have been worse. Palace went down to a Jamie Vardy goal in the 21st minute. Mavididi made most of a horrible clearance from Clyne to double his team’s lead. A minute later, Palace reduced the deficit to 1 as Tyrick Mitchell’s cross found Mateta perfectly. The Frenchman finished clinically to get his first goal of the season. In case of the equaliser, Palace lucked out in the 6th minute of added time as Coady fouled Sarr in the box. Mateta scored his brace, saving Palace’s blushes by earning them a point. Manchester United travelled to Southampton, and their first 30 minutes could not have gone y. Dalot conceded a penalty, but luckily Onana stepped up and delivered, denying Archer from the spot. The game changed in minutes as Bruno’s cross found the head of De Ligt, who scored his and United’s first goal. Marcus Rashford doubled Manchester United’s lead with a well-taken finish. United had the chance to kill the game earlier, but Garnacho waited until the 6th minute of added time to get the third goal and give United all the 3 points.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The head-to-head between Manchester United and Crystal Palace in recent games still favours the team that will don the away colours on Saturday. In the last 26 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 16 times; 4 games ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 6 times.

Crystal Palace do have some issues going into this game. They look far from the team that demolished Manchester United towards the end of last season. The new signings look like they are still adapting to Glasner’s style of play. The Eagles will need to be on their toes as they are facing a Manchester United team that is not decimated with injuries.

Last time in this fixture, Manchester United did not even have a proper back line. Their mentality was at an all-time low, but now they have started off the season in a far better fashion. Their expected goal ratio is one of the best, and that is why we feel they will get the better of Crystal Palace.

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Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Manchester United over Crystal Palace but by the slightest of margins. The Red Devils go into this game having picked up some form in their last 2 in all competitions. United go into this having beaten Southampton away from home, with Palace drawing at home to Leicester City. Maybe at another moment, Manchester United would have been favourites by a higher margin, but their recent unpredictable form and their record at Selhurst Park have given Crystal Palace much backing in the eyes of the bookies.

Manchester United go into this on the back of a good performance against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium. The Red Devils erased their 3 goal loss to Liverpool by scoring 3 against Southampton. Manchester United have recently not scored a lot of goals, but their 7-0 win against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup will give their attackers some confidence going into this game.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has looked like the shadow of what they were last season, especially at Selhurst Park. Their performance in each of their last 2 games is quite concerning. A draw at home against a team that has been promoted was a poor result, and that was also a loss that was rescued in the final minutes of the game. Even in the Carabao Cup, they did not look convincing against QPR.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Crystal Palace and Manchester United to score in this game. Manchester United in their last two games have looked very good in terms of their attacking output. They are creating a lot of chances and have scored 10 goals in their last 2 games. Manchester United have failed to score in just 1 game this season, and that was against Liverpool. Even in that game, they created enough chances to get at least one.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have also scored in 3 of their 4 games in the Premier League. They failed to score against West Ham in their home defeat last month. Manchester United have a reputation for conceding at Selhurst Park, and that is why we see the Eagles scoring at least one goal come Saturday.

We back Manchester United to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Erik Ten Hag’s team to win this game by a 1 goal margin. 4 of the last 5 games between these two teams have seen a combined tally of 3 or more goals scored. We do see this game having goals; hence, our prediction is for both teams to score a combined tally of 3 or more goals.

Joshua Zirkzee scored on the opening day for Manchester United against Fulham. The Dutchman then should have had at least 1 goal against Liverpool and was quite unlucky against Southampton as well. The Dutchman, however, is not shy about testing goalkeepers. Zirkzee has 5 shots in just under 3 games in the Premier League. We do expect him to be busy in this game as well. Zirkzee to have 2 or more shots on target is our call.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta has transferred his goal-scoring form from last season, unlike his team in Crystal Palace. The Frenchman scored a brace against Leicester City in the last game. Mateta was also on fire the last time Manchester United travelled to Selhurst Park, scoring against them. We do see Mateta getting on the scoresheet once again.

Dean Henderson has been a busy goalkeeper in Crystal Palace’s goal. The former Manchester United goalkeeper has already made 12 saves in his first 4 games in the Premier League. United have averaged 12 shots in 2 games away from home this season. Hence our call is for Dean Henderson to make 3 or more saves in this game.

Marcus Rashford has found his confidence back after scoring against Southampton and against Barnsley. In both of those games, he had 2 shots on target. We do expect Rashford to let fly if he has the chance, and against Palace’s defence, we can see that happening. Marcus Rashford to have 1 or more shots on target is our call.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, W

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:66

Crystal Palace wins:12

Manchester United wins:41

Matches are drawn:13

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.82.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.42.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.